wednesday, Oct. 30
Cub Scout Registration Night, 6 to 8 p.m., for boys and girls in grades K-5 at Elks Hall, 97 Atlantic Road. Questions? Contact Bob Snider bobsnider@comcast.net.
Friday, Nov. 1
Rotary Club of Gloucester Trivia Night, 6 p.m., trivia starts at 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Compete for the title Champions. $100 for a team of four players. Supports Rotary programs. 50/50 raffle, cash bar, snacks. Register at www.GloucesterRotary.org.
saturday, nov. 2
Rotary Club Cribbage Tournament, registration at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. $25 fundraiser fee. Bring your own board. Call 978-283-7841.
monday, nov. 4
United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester High School auditorium, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Free. Go to www.outreach.navy.mil.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Archiving workshop with local history librarian Jacklyn Linsky, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Open to all. Contact jlinsky@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5525.
Wednesday, Nov 6
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible from Fisher Lobby elevator to first floor.
Cub Scout Registration Night, 6 to 8 p.m., for boys and girls in grades K-5 at Elks Hall, 97 Atlantic Road. Questions? Contact Bob Snider bobsnider@comcast.net.
Friday, Nov. 8
Cape Ann Cursillo Community Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 for 7 p.m. dinner, at St. John the Baptist in Essex. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Medicare Plan Review Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SeniorCare, 49 Blackburn Center, with SHINE Counselors: for half-hour appointment, call 978-281-1750.
saturday, Nov. 9
John Jerome will be playing our lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., members and guests are welcome.
Monday, Nov. 11
Salute to Our Veterans with Share the Music, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free but donations gratefully accepted. Proceeds benefit Company 2 Heroes service dog training program. Visit company2heroes.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 13
World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. 10% of proceeds support The Kindness Project. Music, awards, fun table pieces, great Mexican food!
thursday, Nov. 14
Prostate Cancer support Group, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Hospital Ledgewood Facility, 87 Herrick St. For more information call John Quinn at 617-905-4999.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake Sale, Cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. snow or shine.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
