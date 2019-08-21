thursday, aug. 22
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Songs and play with Christy for ages 3 to 24 months. 978-281-9763.
Eating with the Ecosystem’s 19-foot ‘food boat’ at Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., at Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, with Tonno’s Aaron Budak demo cooking. For more information, visit www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Gloucester’s Countdown to Kindergarten, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, City Hall, & Cape Ann Museum. Magic with Seamus for incoming kindergartners. Register your child for library card, and enjoy smoothies. 978-281-9763.
friday, aug. 23
Free concert by Deb Hardy Band, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Jalapenos caters and Gloucester Education Foundation benefits from donations.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Weekend Gravestone Preservation Workshop, First Parish Burial Grounds. Basic skills in preserving historic gravestones and monuments. Visit www.eventbrite.com/e/gravestone-preservation-workshop-tickets-67837799685. Call 304-261-1748; or Jon Appell: jwappell@gmail.com, or call 860-558-2785.
Fishermen’s Memorial Service, 5 p.m., procession from the American Legion, down Middle Street and onto Stacy Boulevard led by drummers. Carry flowers or oars in memory of fishernmen lost to the sea. All welcome.
Three-hour sail on Adventure, 5 p.m., departure from pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Mass. Audubon members pay $75; nonmembers, $90. Rain date Aug. 25. Register at: www.massaudubon.org/program-catalog/ipswich-river/69327-evening-sail-on-schooner-adventure.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Weekend Gravestone Preservation Workshop, First Parish Burial Grounds. Basic skills in preserving historic gravestones and monuments. Visit:www.eventbrite.com/e/gravestone-preservation-workshop-tickets-67837799685or call 304-261-1748; or Jon Appell: jwappell@gmail.com, or call 860-558-2785.
Winslow Homer Cruise on the schooner Lannon, 6 p.m. In celebration of Cape Ann Museum’s exhibition, “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880.” $60 for CAM members; $75 nonmembers. Advance registration, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 x10.
Monday, Aug. 26
Lego Club for ages 6 to 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register early at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Reading with Zyla the Therapy Dog, 10 to 11 a.m., Children’s Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. 978-281-9763.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Toddler Time for ages 1-3, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bubbles, songs, music, stories, craft. No need to register. 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room, for 3 to 24 months. Just show up! 978-281-9763.
Designing Beauport Room-by-Room, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd. $15 Historic New England members, $30 nonmembers.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Anderson Room. To discuss “Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates. 978-281-9763, www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Schooner Festival Fireworks from Beauport, 7 p.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., $12 Historic New England members, $20 nonmembers. Bring blankets, chairs, picnics, and mosquito spray. No candles; children over 12 only. Register at 978-283-0800.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Parade of Sail from Beauport, 10:30 a.m., Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., $10 Historic New England members, $15 nonmembers. Registration/information, 978-283-0800.
monday, sept. 2
American Legion Centennial Dedication, 10 a.m., Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3, 8 Washington St., across from Joan of Arc statue. Guest speakers, color guard and music. All welcome. 978-979-2224.
thursday, sept. 5
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Friday, Sept. 6
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Alvin Foster performs, Causeway caters and Gloucester Meetinghouse benefits.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Cape Ann Symphony Chorus rehearsals resume, 4 to 7 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Call or email Wendy Betts at 978-546-5220; wendybetts@juno.com to schedule a 15 minute interview.
saturday, Sept. 14
Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an accoustic performance, 7 to 10 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Join us in our lounge to support a local veteran for a great night of music.
Eightieth birthday celebration dinner for GHS class of ’57, 5 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email amackey100@gmail.com.
SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street, Gloucester Mass 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest at 619-459-9653.
Thursday, Sept. 26
SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration, Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Tickets are $85/ $750 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
saturday, oct. 12
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis: $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
