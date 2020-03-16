Due to the coronavirus, the Times recommends you confirm that any events or programs are happening as scheduled by contacting the venue directly.
Rose Baker SeNior Center is closed and all activities there canceLed.
Tuesday, March 17
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
CANCELED: Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner at Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post, 4 p.m., 8 Washington St., in the lounge. Traditional boiled dinner with all the fixings for members and guests. Call 978-283-9710.
CANCELED: Skeptics in the Pub hear Rich Sagall talk about energy, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Program starts at 6:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
CANCELED: Miss Christy’s morning toddler time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bubbles, songs, music, and stories for ages 1-3. Call 978-325-5500.
CANCELED: Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Widowed persons support group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Longan Room at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. No fee, no registration. Call 978-283-7102 for more information.
CANCELED: Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
CANCELED: Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Handicapped-accessible. Call 978-283-2817.
MOVED ONLINE: Cape Ann Chamber’s Irish Sweepstakes drawing of the green, 8 p.m. at www.bridgecapeann.com. $20,000 in prizes. Meal at Gloucester House canceled. 978-283-1601.
Thursday, March 19
CANCELED: Financial Consultations at Rose Baker Senior Center, 9 a.m. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Private consultations with financial adviser Tom Dexter. Call 978-281-9765 for an appointment.
CANCELED: Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Call 978-325-5500.
CANCELED: Fun with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, 4 to 4:45 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 4 and up with parental participation. Register at 978-325-5500.
Antarctica: Lessons from the Bottom of the World, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, main floor, 2 Dale Ave. With environmental attorney and diver Michael Carvalho. Call 978-325-5500.
The Writers Block with John Ronan, 8 p.m, Studio 1623’s Channel 12. One-hour presentation originally streamed March 6 from Cape Ann Museum.
Friday, March 20
CANCELED: Knitting & Crocheting with Leslie Wind, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-325-5500.
CANCELED: Mah Jongg Players play, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-325-5500.
POSTPONED: Gloucester Rotary Club’s Night at the Races fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe’s Wharf. Narrated, videotaped horse races, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, raffles. Tickets $10 at door, or at gloucesterrotary.org/page/night-at-the-races.
Saturday, March 21
CANCELED: North Shore Gamers gather with their board games, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Friend Room. Call 978-325-5500.
CANCELED: Italian conversation and coffee circle with Emily Hoffman, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Muzzey Room. Call 978-325-5500.
CANCELED: Aspiring Writers Group meets with Susan Oleksiw, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Bring a work in progress. Call 978-325-5500.
POSTPONED: Celebrating the life of Peter Anastas, 2 p.m., Shalin Liu, Main Street, Rockport, postponed till May 23. Updates will follow.
CANCELED: Bach’s orchestral masterworks celebrate the 335th anniversary of his birth, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meetinghouse, corner of Church and Middle streets.
Sunday, March 22
CANCELED: Power of Play Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Tickets $5 per family at door. Sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank and Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services Department. https://thinkthebest.org/power-of-play/.
Tuesday, March 24
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Festina celebrates Feast of Annunciation, 7:30 p.m., St John’s Episcopal Church, Middle St., Professional choir-in-residence present Mass with period instrument orchestra. All welcome. Questions? 720-256-4491.
wednesday, March 25
CANCELED: Little River Alewife Count introduction to volunteering, 4 to 5:45 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. All welcome. Contact Pete Seminara, 978-325-5248 or 978-949-1223 for more information.
POSTPONED: Friends of Gloucester Dog Park fundraiser dinner & raffles, 4 p.m. to closing, Jalapeño’s Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. Ten percent of all sales support the dog park’s maintenance fund. For reservations, call 978-283-8228.
CANCELED: Gloucester Fraternity Club Ladies Auxiliary Penny Sale, 6 p.m. for 7 p.m. game start, 27 Webster St.
Saturday, March 28
St. John’s Spring Pop-Up Shop, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St John’s Episcopal Church thrift shop, 48 Middle St. Freshen up your spring wardrobe, do some Easter shopping, p.m. Handicapped accessible; free, park at 33 Washington St. Visa and MasterCard.
Little River Alewife Count onsite volunteer training, 10 a.m. to noon, rear of West Gloucester Water Treatment Plant, corner of Essex and Magnolia Avenues, Gloucester. All welcome. Contact Pete Seminara, 978-325-5248 or 978-949-1223 for more information.
CANCELED: Livin’ On Luck plays acoustic classic rock at Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 86 Main St. The music of Fleetwood Mac, Pretenders, Bob Seger, Tom Petty and more. No cover charge.
Tuesday, March 31
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
wednesday, april 1
Widowed persons support group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., in the Longan Room at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. No fee, no registration. Call 978-283-7102 for more information. Breathe-Posture Workout at Rose Baker Senior Center, 1 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Stretching, poses, breathing, posture. Call 978-281-9765.
Free Genealogy Class at Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 to 7 p.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. For beginners or advanced students. Call 978-281-9765.
Thursday, July 18
Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED and First Aid blended learning course, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., $95 course fee. Instructor-led classroom skill session. Information/registration at: www.a3trainingsolutions.com
saturday, aug. 15
Gloucester High School Class of 1960 reunion, 4 p.m., at the Gloucester House. $60, with dinner and DJ. Send your check payable Class of 1960 C/O Sam Parisi 110 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA. 01930.
--
===============================================================
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm AquaAdventure:. Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
=====================================================================
Wednesday, Feb. / ongoing
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. / ongoing
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.