Saturday, Sept. 14
Eightieth birthday celebration dinner for GHS class of ’57, 5 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. Contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844 or email amackey100@gmail.com.
Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an acoustic performance, 7 to 10 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Night of music in the lounge.
The Stranger Concert, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle St. Music that spins stories from different countries. $15 donation supports the Wellspring House English program. Visit gloucesteruu.org website.
Sunday, Sept. 15
DAR welcoming tea, 1 p.m., for members of the General Israel Putnam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, at their chapter home, the 1670 Judge Samuel Holten House in Danvers. Chapter Historian Libby Potter will speak.
Magnolia Farmers Market, 4 to 6:30 p.m., 46 Lexington Ave., Magnolia. For information, call 978-335-8475; email magnoliacommunityfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Saturday, SEPT. 21
Gloucester High School Alumnae vs. Gloucester International “One Game One Community Soccer Matchup,” 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. (Kick-off at noon at New Balance Field, Gloucester High School: 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
GFC fundraiser with world-famous spirit medium Kevin Coan, 2 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. Doors open 1 p.m. Bring picture of a loved one. $30 at the door, at the GFC bar, or call 978-729-2571.
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and 1979 co-celebrate 40th/41st class reunions, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. $40 per person. Checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. Call Peter Charest at 619-459-9653.
sunday, sept. 22
A Tribute to Poet Mary Oliver, 4 to 6 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., with Theatre in the Pines’ Nan Webber, Martin Ray and Stephen Bates in a multi-media performance with refreshments. A benefit for Manship Artists Residency + Studios.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Thursday, Sept. 26
SeniorCare Inc.’s 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration, 5:30 to 10 p.m., Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
FRIDAY, Sept. 27
Gloucester Writers Center Dogtown Writers Festival opening cocktail reception, 5 to 7 p.m., Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Open only to festival participants, followed by The Joseph Garland Keynote address.
Poetry reading with Gloucester writer/poet Willa Brosnihan, doors open 6:30 p.m., Gloucester City Hall, Dale Avenue. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 28
ABCs of Self Defense, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Free at Gloucester Uechi Karate Academy, 2 Pond Road Plaza. Free for ages 13 through adult. gloucesterkarate.com.
Gloucester Writers’ Center’s Dogtown Writers Festival events, for information/registration, visit http://gloucesterwriters.org/dogtown-writers-festival/.
Dogtown Writers Festival morning workshops, 9 a.m. to noon, Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart. Light breakfast.
Writing a 10 Minute Play The Spoken Word with M. Lynda Robinson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane.
Voices of Dogtown with Mark Carlotto, James Scrimgeour and Carl Carlsen, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Dogtown Common, Cherry Street.
The Big Picture with Alan Weisman, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Rocky Neck.
Somewhere Near in Your World with Dorothy Shubow Nelson, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St.
Silence Your Inner Critic and Create New Work with Charlotte Gordon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Maud/Olson Library, 118 East Main St.
Poetry in Place with Sandra Williams, 1:30 to 4 p.m., T.S. Eliot House, 18 Edgemoor Road, Eastern Point.
One Place Infinite Encounters with Anna Solomon, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St.
Effective Storytelling from Difficult Places with Sandy Tolan, 1:30 to 4 p.m., The Garland House (Old Bess), Eastern Point.
Dogtown Writers Festival afternoon workshops and conclusion, with dinner/cocktails for all participants, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
The Backyard Gardeners’ Great Gloucester Growdown, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Short & Main, 36 Main St., Gloucester. Appetizers, dinner, cocktails, live music, performances, and a live auction. Tickets and information at: www.backyardgrowers.org/events.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 50th reunion, 6 to 11 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. Cocktail hour, buffet, DJ Leo Francis. $60 per person. Contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.