Tuesday, July 16
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Skeptics in the Pub, 6 p.m. meet, mingle and menu; 6:46 p.m. program begins, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Art Thomas discusses genetic engineering and genetic modified organisms.
Wednesday, July 17
Toddler play time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For ages 1 to 3, bubbles, stories, songs, fingerplays and a craft. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Business Incubator entrepreneurial free lunch seminar, noon to 1 p.m., 33 Commercial St. Introduction to bookkeeping, financial management, securing financing and more. Call Desmond at 978-540-9977, ext. 101.
thursday, July 18
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Teen Celestial Art Night, 3 to 5 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m., Cape Ann ArtHaven, 76 Rogers St. Create space-themed art using paints and other mediums, inspired by Sawyer Free Library teen summer reading titles. For ages 12 to 18. Register at www.ArtHaven.org.
friday, July 19
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering: donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.
Saturday, July 20
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann, 10 a.m., conference room, Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. Rockport. www.lwvcapeann.org or 978-865-3869.
Sunday, July 21
Cape Ann Finns Celebrate Heritage concert, 7 p.m., Back Beach Bandstand, Beach Street, Rockport. With guest conductor Paul Niemisto. If it rains, in Rockport High School auditorium, 24 Jerden’s Lane. 978-546-7529, 202-420-8548 or email capeannfinns@gmail.com.
TUESDAY, July 23
Annual Senior Center Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Speak with health program representatives. 978-281-9765.
Senior Farmer’s Market Coupon Distribution, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Distributed by SeniorCare. 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
MBTA Senior Discount Charlie Cards, 11 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F Lewis St. Bring driver’s license, passport. ID cards within month. 978-281-9765.
Finnish literary history on Cape Ann, 3 to 5 p.m., Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. With professor Kirsti Salmi-Niklander of the University of Helsinki on Finnish-American literary legacy of Lanesville. Coffee and Nisu.
Movie & Pizza Night, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. “Lego Movie 2.” 978-281-9763.
Wednesday, July 24
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Activities for ages 1 to 3. 978-281-9763.
thursday, July 25
Curious Creatures Live Animal Presentation, 11 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. A hands-on introduction to live and exotic animals from around the world. 978-281-9763.
Teens & Tweens Summer reading Tie-Dye afternoon, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Outside, or if rain, in the Friend Room. 978-281-9763.
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in the Anderson Room. This month: How Food Stopped being Food. 978-281-9763.
friday, July 26
Mercy Watson Summer Book Group, 2 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friend Room. For kids going into grade 2. Books available at library. 978-281-9763.
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church green, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering. Donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.
saturday, July 27
Snakes of New England with Cape Ann Vernal Pond’s Rick Roth, 10 a.m., Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Meet and learn about live snakes. 978-281-9763.
Sunday, July 28
Tour of Manship Artists Residency & Studios in Lanesville, 3 to 5 p.m. With Rebecca Reynolds, president of the MARS board of directors, in conjunction with Cape Ann Museum. $10 CAM members; $20 nonmembers. Reservations through Eventbrite. RSVP for address to info@ManshipArtists.org or call 978-290-8438.
“Bite Me” Screening, 7 p.m., Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. Q&A with writer/star Naomi McDougall Jones. Candlelit tours to follow. Presented by Joyful Vampire Tour of America. Tickets $20 at www.hammondcastle.org/event/bite-me/.
monday, July 29
Blue Star Planetarium: Oasis in Space interactive program, 10 and 11 a.m., City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. Discover the wonders of the universe.
Tuesday, July 30
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
thursday, aug. 1
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
friday, AUG. 2
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the
historicUnitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering: donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132
thursday, aug. 8
Cape Ann Farmers Market, 3 to 6:30 p.m., Stage Fort Park. Dozens of vendors, local farm produce and products. For more information, visit: www.capeannfarmersmarket.org/
friday, aug. 16
Concert on Meetinghouse Green, 6 to 8:30 p.m., free on the shaded green of the historicUnitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Bring blanket or lawn chair. Causeway Restaurant catering: donations for Pathways for Children appreciated.
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite, or call 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com for tickets.
monday, July 15
Tiny Houses with Manship Artist in Residence Miranda Aisling, 7 to 8 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., main floor. Questions? Call 978-281-9763.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.