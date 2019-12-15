Monday, Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive clinic, 2 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Receive $5 Amazon gift card in thanks.
TUESDAY, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann License Plate holiday sign-up event, 4 to 6 p.m., lower level of Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Donate a toy or gift card for Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s annual Toy Drive; we’ll sign you up for a CA plate. Proceeds support Cape Ann Community Foundation’s mission for a greater Cape Ann.
Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Mix, mingle, menu choosing, followed by program at 6:45 p.m. Gift exchange, sing-along. Watch for email in case of weather cancellation. Parking ban cancels.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Music, dancing, play, stories, fingerplays, crafts for ages 1-3. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church - UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
WinterSong at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m. 1123 Washington St. Folk singer Michael O’Leary and harpist Carole McIntyre lead Advent Celtic Meditation. Donations appreciated. 978-283-6550.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Little Dresses for Africa Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester United Church, 436 Washington St. Christmas, Spring and Twirly Dresses; items from our showcase. Refreshments. sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
St. John’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop holiday shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Blue Christmas service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. God’s Word shines light into darkness. All welcome.
tuesday, dec. 24
Candle light service at Trinity Congregational Church, 7 p.m., 70 Middle St., with Pastor, Rev. Barbara Seamon.
Friday, Dec. 27
Vacation week screening of Toy Story 4, 11 a.m, to 1:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, with refreshments. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Chess Club learns a new game for 2020, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mussey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers available for beginners and players available for experienced! All ages welcome. 978-281-9763.
sunday, dec. 29
Lanesville Community Center Holiday Potluck, 5 to 8 p.m., 8 Vulcan St. A festive celebration for all. RSVP with holiday food contribution to: lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.