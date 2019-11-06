Thursday, Nov. 7
Good Morning Baby Lapsit, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Songs, stories and bouncy time, for ages 3 to 24 months. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Mass Bike Meeting, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Discuss cycling safety and access around Cape Ann.
Friday, Nov. 8
Medicare Plan Review Day, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seniorcare, 49 Blackburn Center, with Shine counselors. For half-hour appointments, call 978-281-1750. Backyard growers panel discussion on Social Justice in Gloucester, 10 to 11:45 a.m., 3 Duncan St., with local leaders of nonprofit organizations. Reservations required by emailing corrinne@backyardgrowers.org.
Cape Ann Cursillo Community Ultreya/Potluck, 6:30 for 7 p.m. dinner, St. John The Baptist in Essex. Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at http://fishtownplayers.com, call 978-515-7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.
saturday, Nov. 9
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann meets, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. All are welcome. www.lwvcapeann.org, or 978-865-3869.
Saturday Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Open to all ages, teachers available. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Kids, bring your favorite adult to hear stories and eat donuts. sawyerfreelibrary.org.
John Jerome plays American Legion Post 3 lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Members and guests welcome.
Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 7:30 p.m., Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at http://fishtownplayers.com, call 978-515-7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.
sunday, Nov. 10
Fishtown Players present comedic thriller “Mauritius,” 5 p.m., Rogers Street Theater, 68 Rogers St. Tickets by PayPal at http://fishtownplayers.com, call 978-515-7957, or pay by cash or Venmo at the door.
Monday, Nov. 11
Salute to Our Veterans with Share the Music, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Free but donations accepted. Proceeds benefit Company 2 Heroes service dog training program. company2heroes.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
wednesday, Nov. 13
World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. 10% of proceeds support The Kindness Project. Music, awards, fun table pieces, Mexican food.
“Between Borders: American Migrant Crisis,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Viewing of film with commentary by Cuban asylee Alex Cabrera. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
thursday, Nov. 14
Prostate Cancer Support Group, 6:30 p.m., Beverly Hospital Ledgewood Facility, 87 Herrick St. Call John Quinn, 617-905-4999.
Opening Reception for “Portraits of Cape Ann Immigrants” Photographic Exhibit, 6:30 to 8 pm, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500
friday, Nov. 15
“Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret,” 7:30 p.m. Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Presented by The North Shore node of 350MASS, with all-star local talent lineup. Tickets $35 at www.eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation Housing Symposium, 2 to 5 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Speakers, panels and audience participation. Handicapped-accessible. Park on the green or nearby parking lots. www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann Skeptics meets/discusses pseudoscientific medicine practices with “Naturopathic Medicine,” 6 p.m. for 6:45 program, Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Starting with mix, mingle and menu orders.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
“Changing the Conversation and Looking Ahead,” 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Denzel Mohammed of Immigrant Learning Center and Amy Grunder, attorney for MIRA. Part of library’s Immigration series. 978-281-9763.
Gloucester Fraternity Club Turkey penny sale, 7 p.m., 27 Webster St. Sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods, gift cards, kids prizes.
Special Education Fair “Transitioning to Adulthood,” 5:30 to 7 p.m., Gloucester High School. Co-sponsored by GHS Special Education Department, Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) and Northeast ARC. With work shops.For information, call 978 491-6648.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Friends of Seacoast Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St. Bake sale, cookie walk, raffle, white elephant, vendors. Snow or shine.
DJ Scottie Mac kicks off the holidays with your favorites, 8 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass, American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. Bring a new unwrapped child’s gift for Action; get a raffle ticket for a chance to win a prize.
Monday, Nov. 25
Gloucester History Slideshow, 10 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Beth Whelin shows rare photos and information on Gloucester’s waterfront. Light refreshments served.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
