friday, feb. 21
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project! Call 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure), Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Feb. 22
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557 or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
Conversation Café language exchange for English learners, 10 to 11 a.m., Muzzey Room at the Sayer Free LIbrary, 2 Dale Ave. Free, all welcome. Coffee, snacks and conversation.
Mineral Mania! Hands-on fun with Mad Science North Boston, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 5 and up. Explore rocks and minerals and more. Registration required at 978-325-5500.
Chess Club meets, 10 a.m. to noon, Byers-Davidson Room at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers/players available the second and fourth Saturday of month. Call 978-325-5500.
Exercises for the Quiet Eye with arts educatior Annie Storr, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sayer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Fully see the art in front of you.
Mardi Gras Masked Ball fundraiser for the Phyllis A. Marine Association and the Cape Ann Big Band, 7 to 10 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, Webster Street. $20 per person, cash bar. Call 978-283-9292.
sunday, feb. 23
Lanesville Community Center screens “Sirkka,” a documentary of Cape Ann Finnish–Americans, based on memories of 99-year-old Sirkka Tuomi Holm, 4 p.m., 8 Vulcan Lane, followed by discussion, coffee and Nisu. Questions? Call Valerie Nelson at 978-283-7569.
Northshoremen sing at St. Paul Church, 2 p.m., 1123 Washington St. A Capella group. Tickets $20 per person, includes a pot luck after the show. Fundraiser for the youth of St. Paul. Questions? Call 978-283-6550 or office@stpaulcapeann.org.
monday, feb. 24
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Lego Club for creative kids, 3:30 to 4:45 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Register at 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Health Advisory Committee Meeting, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Pathways, 29 Emerson Ave., a discussion of health and wellness in local communities. RSVP to Michelle Doyle mdoyle@pw4c.org 978-515-5306.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
ALPHA dinner, movie and big questions of life discussed, 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester. All Cape Ann residents welcome. To attend, visit www.mecatholic.org and click on the ALPHA drop down link to receive a confirmation.
Gloucester400 medal design winner announced live, 7 p.m. City Council meeting in city hall. More information,visit: www.gloucesterma400.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Call 978-290-9312.
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Swyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-325-5500.
Ash Wednesday Service at the Annisquam Village Church, 6:30 p.m., led by Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault, 820 Washington St. Contemplative music by Kathleen Adams, music director. All welcome.
thursday, Feb. 27
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-325-5500.
Senior bowling league morning, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave, 12 weeks, $15 per week, three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Fall risk monthly screening, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. With Gordon Center for Balance, Mobility and Wellness. Sign up at the reception desk or call 978-281-9765.
friday, feb. 28
Weekly drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project. Call 978-325-5500.
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 p.m. (AquaAdventure) Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience. Call 978-325-5500.
Dungeons and Dragons for teens and tweens, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Middle/high school students. Call 978-325-5500.
saturday, feb. 29
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at: 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557, or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
Dan Connell — Ethiopia & Eritrea today, 2 to 4 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With Dan Connell and Debbie Hird sharing documented record of after-effects of Eritrea’s refugees in Ethiopia.
Tuesday, March 3
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Thursday, March 5
Senior bowling league morning, 10 a.m., Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., 12 weeks, $15 per week, three strings, shoe rentals, coffee and banquet with cash prizes. Call 978-283-9753.
Backyard Growers’ Winter warmer mixology party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 3 Duncan St. headquarters. Artisanal cocktails inspired by the season using local craft spirits. $25 donation at door. Reserve your spot at: backyardgrowers.org/events, or call 978-281-0480.
Friday, march 6
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience.
saturday, march 7
NAMI Family-to-Family (F2F) free educational program, 8:30 to 11 a.m., 43 Gloucester Ave. #2a. Preregistration required at: 978-546-6102 or 978-281-1557, or email namicapeann@verizon.net.
monday, march 9
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience.
Tuesday, March 10
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Thursday, March 12
Registered Gloucester Democrats caucus, 6 p.m. at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Must arrive by 6 p.m. Questions? www.massdems.org, call Matt Murray at 978-239-2205, visit: www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
Tuesday, March 17
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Free Community Meal, 6 pm. West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Avenue, Gloucester.All are welcome.Handicap Accessible. Call 978-283-2817.
Tuesday, March 24
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Tuesday, March 31
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Tuesdays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 9 a.m., Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street, Aquafit. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
fridays
Rose Baker Senior Center members free pool workout, 12:15 pm (AquaAdventure). Cape Ann YMCA, Middle Street. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Monday,
Mah Jongg group meets, 2 to 4 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Friday
Weekly Drop in and knit or crochet group meets, 10 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Come and learn or bring your project!
Mah Jongg group meets, 1 to 3 p.m., Byers-Davidson Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Two groups meet weekly for those with experience
Wednesday, Feb. / ongoing
Toddler Time meets for bubbles, songs, music with Miss Christy, 10 to 11 a.m., ages 1 to 3, Friend Room, Swyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Feb. / ongoing
Good Morning Baby Lapsit meets, 10 to 11 a.m. Ages 3 to 24 months, in the Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-325-5500.
