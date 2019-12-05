friday, dec. 6
West Parish School PTO’s annual Holiday Fair, 6 to 9 p.m. at the school, 10 Concord St. Free kids’ craft room, kids’ holiday dollar wrapped gift shop, a Scholastic Book Fair, 25 vendors with holiday fare. $1,000 in raffle prizes.
Cape Ann Cursillo Community Ultreya/Pot Luck, 6:30 p.m., Saint John the Baptist in Essex. Ultreya follows potluck at 7 p.m. All welcome. 978-879-3655.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Annisquam Sewing Circle fair, 8 a.m. to noon, Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St., Handmade knits, artworks, linens, toys, Grace Murray original knit hat auctioned, wreaths, centerpieces, boxwood trees, “grab bag” stocking stuffers, pet treats and vintage jewelry, supports Cape Ann organizations.
Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church holiday craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1123 Washington St.
Crafters, vendors, snacks, drinks, and a basket auction, too, For more information, call 978-283-6550.
First Baptist Church Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 38 Gloucester Ave., Coffee hour followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., handmade items, white elephant tables, silent auction and more.
League of Women Voters of Cape Ann Meets, 10 a.m., St. John’s Church, Middle Street. All are welcome. Visit www.lwvcapeann.org or call 978-865-3869.
Dads and Donuts for Everyone, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. A fun morning of play time, stories, songs, rhymes, and other activities. Donuts and fruit served. All caregivers welcome!
Homemade cookie and soup sale, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church-UCC, 488 Essex Ave., Call 978-283-2917.
Fashion’s role in Sargent’s portraits, 2 p.m., Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. With Boston Museum of Fine Arts curator. Reservations required at Eventbrite or 978-283-0455. $10 CAM/SHM members; $20 nonmembers. at Eventbrite. Visit: prowww.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city’s official start to the holiday season, with events and activities all day along Gloucester’s historic Middle Street and throughout downtown, culminating in the lighting of the lobster trap tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 49 Middle St. Decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds go to Pathways for Children. Music and refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Gun Forum sponsored by the LWV Cape Ann at Gloucester High School, 10 to 11:30 a.m.. Free and open to the public. Panelists: Greg Gibson, Mark Nestor, and Jim Wallace. Moderator: John Bell.
Sawyer Free Library hosts Holiday at Hogsmead, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 Dale Ave., during Middle Street Walk. Wizarding World takes over the library!
Musician and disabled veteran Kev. G. Mos plays the Legion Lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St. Come support a talented musician and local vet! monday, Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive clinic, 2 to7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Receive $5 Amazon gift card in thanks.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, 6 p.m.. mix, mingle, menu choosing, followed by program at 6:45 p.m. Gift exchange, sing-along. Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. In case of weather cancellation, we’ll send email. Parking ban cancels.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Toddler Time at Sawyer Free Library, 10 to 11 a.m. in the Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave.
Music, dancing, play, stories, fingerplays, crafts for ages 1-3. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church- UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. Call 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Linrary, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months: music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group meets, 6:30- to 7:30 p.m. in the Friend Room of the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
