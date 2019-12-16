TUESDAY, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann License Plate holiday sign-up event, 4 to 6 p.m., lower level of Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Donate a toy or gift card for Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s annual Toy Drive; we’ll sign you up for a CA plate. Proceeds support Cape Ann Community Foundation’s mission for a greater Cape Ann.
Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Mix, mingle, menu choosing, followed by program at 6:45 p.m. Gift exchange, sing-along. Watch for email in case of weather cancellation. Parking ban cancels.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Music, dancing, play, stories, fingerplays, crafts for ages 1-3. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church - UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
WinterSong at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m. 1123 Washington St. Folk singer Michael O’Leary and harpist Carole McIntyre lead Advent Celtic Meditation. Donations appreciated. 978-283-6550.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Little Dresses for Africa Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester United Church, 436 Washington St. Christmas, Spring and Twirly Dresses; items from our showcase. Refreshments. sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
St. John’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop holiday shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Blue Christmas service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. God’s Word shines light into darkness. All welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 22
St. Paul Lutheran Church Children’s Christmas Pageant, 10 a.m., 1123 Washington St., handicapped accessible. For more infomration, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
tuesday, dec. 24
St. Paul Lutheran Church Christmas Eve Service, 7 p.m.,1123 Washington St., handicapped accessible. For more information, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Candle light service at Trinity Congregational Church, 7 p.m., 70 Middle St., with Pastor, Rev. Barbara Seamon.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Paul Lutheran Church Christmas Day Service, 8 a.m., 1123 Washington St., handicapped accessible. For more infomration, call 978-283-6550 or email office@stpaulcapeann.org.
Friday, Dec. 27
Vacation week screening of Toy Story 4, 11 a.m, to 1:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, with refreshments. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Chess Club learns a new game for 2020, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mussey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers available for beginners and players available for experienced! All ages welcome. 978-281-9763.
sunday, dec. 29
Lanesville Community Center Holiday Potluck, 5 to 8 p.m., 8 Vulcan St. A festive celebration for all. RSVP with holiday food contribution to: lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Washington St. front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby, elevator to first floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.