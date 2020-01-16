Saturday, Jan. 18
Climate Change Changing Cape Ann, 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Led by Abby Johnson, Lutheran seminarian and environmental theologian, and Kyle Johnson, climate change engineer. Donations accepted. Questions? Call Anne Wheeler at 978-283-6550.
Monday, Jan. 20
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-281-9763.
MLK Jr. Day at Gloucester’s Meetinghouse, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Middle and Church streets. Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust (CASAT). Free, all welcome. Visit: www.gloucestermeetinghosue.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Skeptics in the Pub tackle Conspiracy Theories, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant, 3 Porter St. Program begins 6:45 p.m. following mix, mingle and menu ordering.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Toddler Time for ages 1 — 3 and their adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Good Morning Baby Lapsit for ages 3- to 24-months, 10 to 11 a.m,, Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave., Stories, music, and socializing for babies and moms. Call 978-281-9763.
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Writer’s Block host John Ronan interviews Marblehead author Eric Jay Dolin, 8 p.m., 1623 Studios’ Channel 12. To discuss his book “A Furious Sky, a History of Hurricanes.” Program will air again in week.
Saturday, Jan. 25
East Gloucester School Winter Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 Davis St, Gloucester. Great family fun, crafts, games, face-painting, prizes, cake walk, bake sale, great food and more. Questions? Call 978-281-9830.
Conversation Café practice language and enjoy coffee, 10 to 11 a.m., Muzzey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Chess Club meets, 10 a.m., to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Looking to learn? Looking for a partner? Look no further. Call 978-281-9763.
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Wednesday Jan. 29
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pass Plus $25: Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Questions? Call 978-283-7278.
NAMI Greater North Shore’s Family & Friends Support Group and an Individual (Peer) Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salem Hospital, Davenport Room 102A and 101, 81 Highland Ave, Salem. Questions? Call 617-984-0504.
Thursday, Jan. 30
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pass Plus $25: Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Questions? Call 978-283-7278.
Pigeon Cove Circle monthly Pot Luck Supper, 6 p.m., 6 Breakwater Ave., for members and their guests. Officers and Chairpersons meet at 5 p.m.
friday, Jan. 31
CATA Student Bus Passes on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pass Plus $25: Unlimited Spring Semester Pass $100. Payable by cash or check. Questions? Call 978-283-7278.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Gloucester Stroke Club Holiday Gathering, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Use Washington St. front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby take elevator to first floor.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentines Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 11:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Sweet Stitches Sewing for Africa group meets, 9:30 a.m., Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses. Potluck lunch. New sewers welcome. Questions? Call 978-290-9312.
