SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Unitarian Universalist Middle Street Walk Holiday Fair, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,10 Church St., handicap accessible. Gloucester High School Chorus concert, hearty winter food menu; tours ‘n s’mores, free on the green; www.gloucesteruu.org.
Gloucester’s Middle Street Walk, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Middle Street and throughout downtown. all day, culminating in the lighting of the Lobster Trap Christmas Tree at 5 p.m. outside the police station on Main Street.
Sargent House Museum Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 49 Middle St. Decorations and holiday gifts. All proceeds go to Pathways for Children. Music and refreshments. Information at 978-281-2432, office@sargenthouse.org.
Gun Forum sponsored by the LWV Cape Ann, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. Free to the public. Panelists: Greg Gibson, Mark Nestor, and Jim Wallace. Moderator: John Bell.
Explore Hammond Castle to holiday Madrigal music, sung live 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 12:30 to 1:15 p.m., and 2:15 to 3 p.m., with admission. Parking free at Stage Fort Park with free shuttle transport. Visit: https://www.hammondcastle.org/the-holiday-season/
Holiday at Hogsmead, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Harry Potter’s wizarding world takes over the library during Middle Street Walk. 978-281-9763.
Musician and disabled veteran Kev G Mor plays the Legion Lounge, 7 p.m., Captain Lester S. Wass Post 3, 8 Washington St.
Monday, Dec. 16
American Red Cross Blood Drive clinic, 2 to 7 p.m., Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St. 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Receive $5 Amazon gift card in thanks.
TUESDAY, Dec. 17
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Cape Ann License Plate holiday sign-up event, 4 to 6 p.m., lower level of Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. Donate a toy or gift card for Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr’s annual Toy Drive; we’ll sign you up for a CA plate. Proceeds support Cape Ann Community Foundation’s mission for a greater Cape Ann.
Skeptics in the Pub Season of Reason Party, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Mix, mingle, menu choosing, followed by program at 6:45 p.m. Gift exchange, sing-along. Watch for email in case of weather cancellation. Parking ban cancels.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Music, dancing, play, stories, fingerplays, crafts for ages 1-3. 978-281-9763.
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church - UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All are welcome. 978-283-2817.
WinterSong at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7:30 p.m. 1123 Washington St. Folk singer Michael O’Leary and harpist Carole McIntyre lead Advent Celtic Meditation. Donations appreciated. 978-283-6550.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Good Morning Baby Lapsit gathers, 10 to 11 a.m., Friend Room in Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Ages 3 to 24 months. Music, dancing, stories. 978-281-9763.
Global Forum Book Group, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Read about and discuss current issues with interesting people. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Little Dresses for Africa Open House, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Gloucester United Church, 436 Washington St. Christmas, Spring and Twirly Dresses; items from our showcase. Refreshments. sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
St. John’s Holiday Pop-Up Shop holiday shopping, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 48 Middle St., handicapped accessible, parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Blue Christmas service, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. God’s Word shines light into darkness. All welcome.
tuesday, dec. 24
Candle light service at Trinity Congregational Church, 7 p.m., 70 Middle St., with Pastor, Rev. Barbara Seamon.
Friday, Dec. 27
Vacation week screening of Toy Story 4, 11 a.m, to 1:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave, with refreshments. 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Chess Club learns a new game for 2020, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mussey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Teachers available for beginners and players available for experienced! All ages welcome. 978-281-9763.
sunday, dec. 29
Lanesville Community Center Holiday Potluck, 5 to 8 p.m., 8 Vulcan St. A festive celebration for all. RSVP with holiday food contribution to: lanesvillecommunitycenter@gmail.com
