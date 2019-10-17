Thursday, Oct. 17
Health Connector for Business Seminar, Registration 7:30 to 8 a.m., presentation 8 to 9 a.m., Endicott College-Gloucester Campus, 33 Commercial St. Free for Cape Ann Chmber of Commerce members/$10 nonmembers. Email info@capeannchamber.com.
Flu shot clinic, 2 to 3 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Bring insurance cards, dress appropriately. Courtesy of Walgreens. Call 978-281-9765.
Halloween Drop-In Crafts, 3 to 5 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Friday, Oct. 18
Musical Adventures with Ruthanne Paulson, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Moving, grooving fun. Go to www.sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-281-9763.
Bridge Club, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For knowledgeable players. Call 978-281-9763.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Last Open Day at Beauport the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd. Guided tours hourly, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15 adults, $12 seniors, $8 students/children, free for Gloucester residents and Historic New England members. Call 978-283-0800.
Writers Group with Author Susan Oleksiw, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Share writing in a supportive environment with other budding writers. Free. Call 978-281-9763.
Masonic Lodge Open House, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge, 27 Eastern Ave. Tours, information about Freemasonry and the lodge’s history. Free. Go to www.massfreemasonry.org.
monday, Oct. 21
Fireside reading with Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart, 6:30 p.m, free at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St. Hart will read from her new book, “Stamford ‘76, A True Story of Murder, Corruption, Race, and Feminism in the 1970s.” Discussion follows. Reservations at: Concierge@BeauportHotel.com.
Minecraft for Kids creative computer skills, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For grades 1-5. Registration required. Call 978-281-9763.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
CPR Demonstration at Rose Baker Senior Center, 10 a.m., 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. 978-281-9765.
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Archival Workshop, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. With local history librarian Jackie Linsky. Free. Call 978-281-9763.
Books ’n Brews Book Club Meets, 6 to 8 p.m., Azorean Restaurant, 133 Washington St. Monthly book club meets for food, drink and to discuss a chosen book. Titles available at Sawyer Free Library circulation desk, 2 Dale Ave. Call Mari Martin, 978-325-5502.
Finnish Jews, a history with author John Simon, 7:30 p.m., Temple Ahavat Achim, 86 Middle St. Sponsored by the Temple Ahavat Achim, the Cape Ann Finns, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Gloucester Office of Veterans Services. Free and open to public, registration suggested at: https://www.taagloucester.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Wednesday Morning Toddler Time, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Caregiver’s Support Group, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Weekly meeting for education, support, and sharing methods, concerns to assist caregivers. Call 978-281-9765 ext. 13 to register.
Tween/Teen Halloween Escape Room, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Spooky adventure games, clues and fun. Call 978-281-9763.
thursday, Oct. 24
Public Flu Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave.
Monthly Global Forum Book Club, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Books available at circulation desk. Call 978-281-9763.
New England Philharmonic Chamber Players Principals String Quartet concert, 7 p.m. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St. ‘The Power of Pattern,’ inspired by Folly Cove Designs. Tickets: $30 museum members/$45 nonmembers. Visit: capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 x10.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Halloween Party and costume contest at Gloucester Dog Park, 9 to 11 a.m. Prizes for best costumes judged by Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. Cape Ann Animal Aid on site with adoptable shelter pups.
Conversation Café of Spanish, Portuguese and English speakers, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Call 978-281-9763.
Chess Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Free for all ages and skills. Teachers available for beginners. Call 978-281-9763.
Prescription Drug Disposal, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center parking lot, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Hosted by Gloucester Health and Police departments.
Author Michael Tougias discusses “Ten Hours Till Dawn,” 2 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Bravery and death on the high seas during the historic blizzard of 1978. Free. Go to www.sawyerfreelibrary.org.
After School Pumpkin Fun, 3 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Pumpkin decorating, pumpkin snacks, STEAM pumpkin activities. Registration required. Call 978-281-9763.
Two Faces of Frankenstein double feature, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester Meeting House in the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets. Organ accompaniment. $20 Adults, $10 Students, 12 & under free; at the door or www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Free. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. Call 978-257-9132.
Grandparents raising grandchildren program, 5:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Connects grandparents with resources: The Disease of Addiction and Setting Boundaries. Free. Register at: colleen.pritoni@state.ma.us.
saturday, nov. 2
Rotary Club Cribbage Tournament, registration at 1 p.m., play starts at 2 p.m., Gloucester House Restaurant. $25 fundraiser fee. Bring your own board. Call 978-283-7841.
monday, nov. 4
United States Navy Band plays Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., Gloucester High School auditorium, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. Free. Go to www.outreach.navy.mil.
Wednesday, Nov 6
Gloucester Stroke Club meets, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Logan Room. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped accessible from Fisher Lobby take elevator to first floor.
