WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
Free Community Meal, 6 p.m., West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. All welcome. Handicapped-accessible. 978-283-2817.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Fermentation workshop with Backyard Growers & Pigeon Cove, 6 to 8 p.m., Fermentorium, 44 Whittemore St., Unit 10. Make you own Kombucha. Tickets $20 per person. Backyard Growers pay $10. www.backyardgrowers.org/events
Monday, Jan. 20
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 2 to 4 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. 978-281-9763
MLK Jr. Day at Gloucester’s Meetinghouse, 2 to 6 p.m., corner of Middle and Church streets. Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust (CASAT). Free, all welcome. Visit: www.gloucestermeetinghosue.org.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Skeptics in the Pub tackle Conspiracy Theories, 6 p.m., Pilot House Restaurant, 3 Porter St. Program begins 6:45 p.m. following mix, mingle and menu ordering.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Toddler Time for ages 1 — 3 and their adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave., 978-281-9763
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763
Thursday, Jan. 23
Good Morning Baby Lapsit for ages 3 to 24 mos., 10 to 11 a.m,, Sawyer Free Library Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave., Stories, music, and socializing for babies and moms. 978-281-9763
Get ready for Midterms in peace with pizza, 3:30-7:30 p.m., Friend Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. 978-281-9763
Saturday, Jan. 25
East Gloucester School Winter Carnival, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 Davis St, Gloucester. Great family fun, crafts, games, face-painting, prizes, cake walk, bake sale, great food and more. Questions? Call 978-281-9830.
Conversation Café practice language and enjoy coffee, 10 to 11 a.m., Muzzey Room, Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., 978-281-9763
Chess Club meets, 10 a.m., to noon, Sawyer Free Library Byers-Davidson Room, 2 Dale Ave. Looking to learn? Looking for a partner? Look no further. 978-281-9763
Play Mah Jongg with experienced players, 1 to 3 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Byers-Davidson Room. 978-281-9763
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Duplicate Bridge, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. All ages welcome. $2 entry fee. 978-257-9132.
Wednesday Jan. 29
NAMI Greater North Shore’s Family & Friends Support Group and an Individual (Peer) Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salem Hospital, Davenport Room 102A and 101, 81 Highland Ave, Salem. Questions? 617-984-0504.
Friday, Feb. 14
SeniorCare Valentines Breakfast Fundraiser, 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Tickets $15 all inclusive, online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
