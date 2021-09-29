The Gloucester Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors at a New England Revolution soccer match Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
Members of the Honor Guard — Lts. Kevin Gargan, Daniel Kennedy, and Tom Sayess, and Firefighters Andrew Pierce, Andrew Lyons and Michael Mitchell — carried the colors into the stadium at 7 p.m., before the Revolution faced off against the Orlando City Soccer Club. Gargan was instrumental in obtaining the opportunity for Color Guard.
In mid August, the Honor Guard presented the American flag for the performance of the national anthem, “The Star Spangled Banner,” before the Red Sox took on the Baltimore Orioles. It was the second time the Honor Guard had been part of pre-game ceremonies at a Sox game, the first being in 2015.
The Gloucester Fire Department’s honor guard, which dates to 2002, also participates regularly in local ceremonies such as the city’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day festivities.