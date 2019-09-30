Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
Cape Ann Lanes is hosting a free Senior Bowling Day on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be free candlepin bowling, shoe rentals, coffee & treats. We are also forming a co-ed senior bowling league on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m., starting Nov. 7, and running for 12 weeks, at a cost of $15 weekly, including 3 strings of bowling, shoe rentals, free coffee, treats and a banquet with cash prizes at the end of the league. All skill levels are welcome to this 100% handicap league. Teams of 4, individuals and full teams welcome. To reserve a spot, call 978-283-9753, email caitlin@capeannlanes.com or just show up!
Sibelius Concert
Ruusamari Teppo, great-great-granddaughter of famed Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, will perform “Sibelius at the Piano,” on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 4 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. A program of the composer’s well-known music, accompanied by personal stories and information to help listeners understand the development of the composer’s musical style., the concert is free, but donations are gratefully accepted ($20 suggested). Sponsored by the Cape Ann Finns and St. Paul church. For more information, email: capeannfinns@gmail.com.
WWII Memorial Fundraiser
The Gloucester WWII Memorial Committee is planning a fun fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant, Seven Seas Cafe, 63 Rogers St., with sing-along entertainment by Dueling Pianos. Tickets are $20 per person and reservations are recommended. There will be limited ticket sales at the door. For more information or to make a reservation, please call 978-283-1812.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe needs you
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with three productions scheduled: Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever”in November, William Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” in March, and in May, “Charley’s Aunt” by Brandon Thomas, all at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester. This community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets, and stage crew. To get involved, email cast2008@prodigy.net or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, P.O. Box 2325, Rockport, MA 01966.
Crouse to speak at chamber lunch
On Thursday, Oct. 10, Academy Award nominee Lindsay Crouse will be the guest speaker at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon. The event takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St. Admission is $35. For reservations, email info@capeannchamber.com.
Great Gloucester Growdown
The Backyard Gardeners’ Great Gloucester Growdown is set for Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Short & Main, 36 Main St., Gloucester. The event features farm fresh appetizers, dinner, and cocktails, with live music, performances, and a live auction. Local farmers, business sponsors and Short & Main help Backyard Growers keep event costs low so that 85% of proceeds go back into their local programs, helping kids, families, and older adults grow their own healthy, organic food. For tickets and more information, visit www.backyardgrowers.org/events.
Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show
The 35th annual Annisquam Arts and Crafts show will feature many new artisans as well as old favorites offering gifts and one-of-a-kind handcrafted items. For two days, Oct. 12 and 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Annisquam Village Hall will be filled with original art, jewelry, hand-blown glass, embroidery, wooden toys, pottery, confections, and more. Proceeds from sales will benefit the historic Annisquam Village Church at the head of the cove. Annisquam Village Hall is located at 36 Leonard St., Annisquam. Admission is Free. For more information, email annisquamartshow@gmail.com.
Chamber’s Cash Bash
Join the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Oct. 3, for the annual $25,000 game, 5 to 7 p.m., at The Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St. One person will walk away the lucky winner of $10,000; second prize: $5,000, third prize: $2,500, fourth prize: $1,000 each (six winners), fifth prize: $500 (three winners). Everyone else can try their luck at a 50/50 raffle and door prizes. A total of $25,000 in prizes is up for grabs. A limit of 500 tickets will be sold at $100 each, available first come, first serve, at the Chamber office, 33 Commercial St. A ticket covers the purchaser and one guest for the evening, which includes a light dinner. For more information, call 978-283-1601, or visit capeannchamber.com.
Schooner Adventure invites all to the first Codfish Ball, the grand finale of the 2019 schooner sailing season, on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 9 p.m., on the pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop. Enjoy sea shanties by Three Sheets to the Wind, swing dancing by the Cape Ann Big Band, a cash bar, cold brews from Ipswich Ale beer truck, buffet catering by the Causeway restaurant, games, a raffle and a silent auction. Nautical dress or 1920s attire encouraged but not required. Admission is $50, $40 for members, free for children under age 12. Families welcome. Tickets at www.schooner-adventure.org, or call 978- 281-8079 or email info@schooner-adventure.org.
Lobsta Land SeniorCare
SeniorCare Inc. will hold a fundraiser at Lobsta Land Restaurant, Causeway Street in Gloucester (Route 128, exit 12), on Tuesday, Oct. 8. From 5 p.m. to closing, Lobsta Land will donate a portion of all orders placed — both dine-in and take-out. Reservations are recommended. Call 978-281-0415, and let them know that you are participating in SeniorCare’s Dine Out Fundraiser. For more information, visit www.lobstalandrestaurant.com.
Sawyer Free Art Auction
Sawyer Free Library will hold its annual art auction Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. Artists have once again generously donated artwork in support of the library’s programs and events. The artwork is being showcased in the Matz Gallery in the main entrance of the library at 2 Dale Ave., along with a silent bid book which closes on Monday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m. The night begins with a preview, refreshments and live music. Cash and checks are preferred.
GHS Class of 1969
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Gloucester House Restaurant, from 6 to 11 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis for $60 per person. Attempts have been made to reach all classmates. If you or someone you know has not received notice, contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks can be made payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930. Any updated contact information can also be emailed to Martin.
SeniorCare Gala
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. The gala, presented by ABC Home Healthcare Professionals, will feature dinner, awards to three community leaders and a Silent Auction. Gloucester Attorney Mark Nestor will be awarded with the Myra L. Herrick Outstanding Older American Award for his support of the Veterans’ Community and his work with the American Legion to provide home delivered meals on holidays. Judi Cox of Coxco Disposal will be presented with the Rosemary F. Kerry Community Service Award for her tireless efforts on behalf of the elder community. Mary Crowe of Care Dimensions will be presented with the Board of Directors Community Partners Special Recognition award for her work as a trainer to caregivers and professional practitioners Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12 Step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Homer at the Beach
Cape Ann Museum presents “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” an extensive exhibit on view through Dec. 1, of 50 of the earliest marine works by renowned American artist, Winslow Homer. The museum is sole venue for this exhibition, which includes loans from some 40 public and private collections, painted on Cape Ann and Gloucester, where he discovered his calling as a marine artist, composing more than 100 watercolors. This exhibition runs concurrently with Harvard Art Museums’ complementary exhibit, “Winslow Homer: Eyewitness,” opening Aug. 31. Cape Ann Museum is located at 25 Pleasant St. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/homer-beach/
Park fundraiser
The Board of Directors of the Friends of Halibut Point State Park are holding a fundraiser for future programs at the park and much needed renovations at the Visitor Center which has been closed for the past few years, expected to reopen this fall. The fundraiser will help support anticipated fall and winter programs. Give $10 and get an entry ticket to submit for great prizes: a granite bird bath (donated by Rockport Cut Granite), a large metal container which includes a bluebird house made by Ed Jylkka, two smaller bird houses, five bird books, bird seed, sunflower nuggets and peanut butter nuggets and the third item of a season’s pass ($60 value) for free parking at all Department of Conservation and Recreation parks next year. Donations can be made and an entry form filled out at the park on Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Or send a check to: Friends of Halibut Point State Park PO Box 710 Rockport, MA 01966. The drawing will be held on Oct. 5.
Trips to the Boston Ballet
The Lanesville Community Center has been working with the Cape Ann Finns to purchase group-rate tickets and arrange for a shuttle bus to two matinee performances in March 2020. The matinees offered are Evolution of Boston Ballet, a series of short works with a piece by Finn Jorma Elo, and Boston Symphony, Hannu Lintu, Finnish conductor, Sibelius Symphony No. 2. For more details, visit https://www.bso.org/Performance/Detail/102568. Cost for each performance is $60, including transportation. If interested, contact Rob Ranta by Sept. 15, email the word(s) Boston Ballet and/or BSO to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call 202-420-8548. Choose one or both performances. Guests can resell tickets to someone else at the last minute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.