Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the events
‘Food Boat’ at Farmers Market
On Thursday, Aug. 22, from 3 to 6:30 p.m., the Cape Ann Farmers Market at Stage Fort Park will host Eating with the Ecosystem’s 19-foot “food boat” for a fun, educational and delicious interactive seafood event that blends food experiences with education to promote a place-based approach to sustaining New England’s wild seafood. Featuring the culinary skills of Tonno chef Aaron Budak, the boat will provide cooking demos showcasing a local seafood species, with free samples. On sale for $20 will be Eating with the Ecosystem’s recently released eco-cookbook “Simmering the Sea: Diversifying Cookery to Sustain Our Fisheries” as part of the CAFM cookbook sale. Please note: Eating with the Ecosystem is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that works to replace a piecemeal and reductionist view of sustainability with a systems-based, place-bound template for sustainability. For more information, visit www.capeannfarmersmarket.org.
Blood emergency
Despite urgent calls for emergency donations, the Red Cross blood supply is still below safe levels (less than three days’ worth) and donors are urgently needed. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross will thank those who donate now through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email. Make an appointment by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Fishermen’s Memorial Service
The annual Fishermen’s Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 5 p.m., starting with a procession from the American Legion, down Middle Street and onto Stacy Boulevard. This Service is to remember and honor all of those who have lost their lives in the long history of Gloucester’s fishing industry. Everyone is invited to join. It is led by a line of drummers and many of those walking carry flowers to toss into the sea at the end of the ceremony to remember loved ones; others hold boat oars carrying the names of Gloucester fishing boats, past and present. Please join the Fishermen’s Memorial Service Committee in remembering those who lost their lives fishing from America’s oldest seaport.
Mother of Grace 75th feast
Gloucester’s Mother of Grace Club, 48 Washington St. welcomes all to attend a 75th feast in honor of Mother of Grace. The schedule is as follows: Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, 6 p.m. at the Mother of Grace Club; Saturday, Sept. 7, 8 a.m. High Mass at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, followed by the Benediction, at 2 p.m., the annual procession begins, followed by a band concert at the club house, followed at 8:30 p.m., closing with a candlelight procession from the club house at 48 Washington Street.
Paul Taylor 2 at Windhover
Paul Taylor 2 Dance Company returns to Windhover Center for the Performing Arts as part of a “Celebration Tour” honoring the great American choreographer who died last August at age 88, from Sept. 4 to 7. The week explodes with three Master Classes in modern dance, for all ages and levels, offered Wednesday, Sept. 4, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 5, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; and Saturday, Sept. 7, 9:30 to 11 a.m. There is no fee, but donations are encouraged. Open rehearsals for the public are Thursday, Sept. 5, 4 to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 6, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Performances are Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m., with three works by Taylor: “Images”(1977) to music by Debussy; “Funny Papers”(1994) to novelty tunes, and “Airs”(1978) to music by Handel. Performances are on the outdoor stage in the back garden; if rain, in the studio. Seating is first come,first served. Donations are tax-deductible and appreciated as Windhover is a non-profit 501©3 organization so donations are critical. Checks may be made payable to Windhover at: P.O Box 2249, Rockport, Ma. 01966. Questions? Call 978-546-3611.
GHS Class of 1969
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Oct. 12, at the Gloucester House Restaurant, from 6 to 11 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis for $60 per person. All attempts have been made to reach all classmates. If you or someone you know has not received notice, please reach out to Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks can be made payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to Linda, 3 High Popples Rd, Gloucester, MA 01930. We are trying to compile a new contact list, so if you have info to update: name, address, e-mail address, please e-mail it to Linda.
Cape Ann based Deb Hardy Band will rock Meetinghouse Green this Friday, Aug. 23, from 6 to 8.30 p.m., at the eighth free concert of the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation. Hardy music has been described as “rhythmic, expressive and powerful.” Her band includes Greg Verga, Arnie Rosen, and Marc Lorah, whose high energy rhythm and roots will have concert-goers on their feet. The audience is invited to contribute a freewill donation to the Gloucester Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that creates and expands opportunities for students and teachers of the Gloucester Public School District. Gloucester-based restaurant Jalapeno’s will provide fresh Mexican food for concert-goers. The Gloucester Meetinghouse, home of the Unitarian Universalist Church, is at the corner of Church and Middle streets and is handicapped accessible. Parking is available on the green and at parking lots nearby in the Historic District. Folding chairs will be provided, or bring your own. In case of rain, concert will move inside.
Winslow Homer Cruise
The Cape Ann Museum will host a sunset harbor cruise on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. in celebration of the special exhibition “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880.” The museum has partnered with the schooner Thomas E. Lannon to illuminate Winslow Homer’s time in Gloucester. The two-hour sail includes light refreshments (wine, beer & snacks), a chance to watercolor paint, and tales of Homer’s time in Gloucester. $60 for CAM members; $75 nonmembers. Advance registration required. Visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 x10.
American Legion Centennial Dedication
Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 will hold its Centennial Dedication Ceremony in Legion Square by the Joan of Arc Statue on Monday, Sept. 2, commencing at 10 a.m. The program will include honoring the history of the American Legion and Post No. 3 including guest speakers, color guard and music. All veterans and the public are invited. For more information call 978-979-2224.
Sargent House recreates 1919 exhibit
The Sargent House Museum’s 100th anniversary brings together more than 25 works by John Singer Sargent, Theresa Bernstein, Childe Hassam and others through Sunday, Sept. 1, at the historic 1782 house’s new gallery at 49 Middle St. The exhibit, a recreation of the 1919 show that launched the museum, has as its centerpiece a portrait by John Singer Sargent of his cousin Charles Sprague Sargent, the Harvard botanist who co-founded the Sargent House Museum. Period costumes will evoke the era. As part of a centenary collaboration, the Sargent House and Cape Ann museums will partner on a variety of exhibits, lectures and events, including the display at Cape Ann Museum of a large portrait by John Singleton Copley, of the trailblazing woman for whom the house was built in 1786, Judith Sargent Murray, on loan from the Terra Foundation in Chicago. For more information, visit www.sargenthouse.org.
Concert at Legion Post 3
Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester, will host local Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an accoustic performance on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Cape Ann Symphony Chorus rehearsals
The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus resumes rehearsals for three Holiday Concerts on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Auditions for new singers — all voice parts welecome — are Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5 and 6. Choral Rehearsals are every Tuesday Sept. 10 – Nov.19, 7 to 9 p.m. Two rehearsals with orchestra take place on Nov. 26 and 29. Chorus dues are $25, payable at first rehearsal. Concert dates are Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Please call or email Wendy Betts (978-546-5220; wendybetts@juno.com to schedule a 15 minute interview between 4 to 7 p.m.
SeniorCare Gala
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. The gala, presented by ABC Home Healthcare Professionals, will feature dinner, awards to three community leaders and a Silent Auction. Gloucester Attorney Mark Nestor will be awarded with the Myra L. Herrick Outstanding Older American Award for his support of the Veterans’ Community and his work with the American Legion to provide home delivered meals on holidays. Judi Cox of Coxco Disposal will be presented with the Rosemary F. Kerry Community Service Award for her tireless efforts on behalf of the elder community. Mary Crowe of Care Dimensions will be presented with the Board of Directors Community Partners Special Recognition award for her work as a trainer to caregivers and professional practitioners Tickets are $85/ $750 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
Skeptics in the pub
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Skeptics in the Pub will have a Summer Video Fest. Some will make you laugh, others will make you think and, hopefully a few will provoke a good discussion. Send submissions via email to rich@sagall.com. The group will meet as usual at 6 p.m. to mix, mingle and order from the menu in the function room of the Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St. All are welcome. The program starts at 6:45 p.m.
80th birthday for class of ’57
Invitations have been sent for an 80th birthday celebration dinner of Gloucester High School and St. Ann High School class of 1957, at the Gloucester House Restaurant on Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. If you have not received an invitation or know of any graduates who haven’t, or have information on those who can’t be located, contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email amackey100@gmaial.com.
Summer Cinema nights
The city’s free Harbor Walk Summer Cinema nights are back on the waterfront by popular demand every Wednesday at dusk, through Aug. 21. The big screen goes up at 65 Rogers St., and all are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, friends and family. Last show of summer is: Aug. 21 “Pirates of the Caribbean,” presented by Maritime Gloucester. This programming was made possible by the presenting sponsors as well as North Shore 104.9 and the City of Gloucester.
Gloucester400 commemorative medal
There’s still time for sculptors worldwide to enter Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary Commemorative Medal Design Competition. The winning designer may receive up to $13,000 and join past honorees in celebrating America’s Oldest Seaport through art. The deadline for initial design submissions is Aug. 31. Three semi-finalists will be selected and announced on Oct. 1. The winner will be announced in February 2020. For rules, schedule, and entry requirements, visit www.GloucesterMA400.com. Commemorative medals are a time-honored tradition in Gloucester, passed down through generations. The winning quadricentennial medal design may become a coveted collectible. The competition is sponsored by Gloucester Celebrations Corporation, a nonprofit established to organize Gloucester’s quadricentennial celebrations. For more information, contact Christine Armstrong at carmstrong2007@gmail.com or call 646-644-5037.
Class of 1978, 1979 reunions
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and Class of 1979 will celebrate their 40th/41st class reunions jointly on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant. The cost is $40 per person. Mail checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. For information call Peter Charest, 619-459-9653.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Aquarium summer passes
The Sawyer Free Library has received summer passes for the New England Aquarium, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Generally, the library only offers passes from September to June. But these special summer passes, which allows for a 50% discount on admission, are dated for the months of July and August. The passes and can be found on the “Reserve a Pass” link on the library’s website.
Welcoming Center volunteers
Love Gloucester? The Stage Fort Park Welcoming Center is looking for people who know the city and want to welcome the world to it. It’s more fun than work. Those who can give three hours per week, Friday through Sunday, now through Columbus Day, should contact Carol Mondello 978-281-8865 or cmondello@gloucester-ma.gov.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian, Jackie, will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask for Jackie when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Dog license renewal
Dog license renewal forms are enclosed in the census mailing for dog owners’ convenience. Residents are encouraged to license dogs online at www.gloucester-ma.gov. Mail in registration and in office registration is also available.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Gloucester400 design competition
Organizers of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration are holding an international commemorative medal design competition open to amateur and professional designers. Commemorative medals are a time-honored part of Gloucester’s historic celebrations. The competition is accepting entries for Phase I. Designers must upload their original sketches to GloucesterMA400.com by Aug. 31, after which three semifinalists will be selected and receive a cash award of $3,000. In Phase II, the semifinalists’ designs, submitted as three-dimensional plaster models, closes on Dec. 1. The final winner will be announced in February 2020. The winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and his or her initials will appear on the final medal. See complete guidelines at www.GloucesterMA400.com.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12 Step Program, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Sail the schooner Adventure
Join Mass Audubon and Schooner Adventure on Saturday, Aug. 24, for a fun evening sail on the 122 -oot Gloucester dory fishing schooner Adventure, one only three original Grand Banks schooners still operating today. Depart from the pier at Maritime Gloucester, 23 Harbor Loop at 5 p.m., sail out into the harbor, and along the shore looking for and learning about birds and other sea life. Kettle Island, one of Mass Audubon’s sanctuaries, hosts a large summer colony of nesting colonial waterbirds. Enjoy a lite dinner with local beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Mass Audubon naturalists and Schooner Adventure docents will be on board to share their knowledge of local schooner and marimtime history. The 3-hour sail runs until 8 p..m and the rain date is Aug. 25. $75 for members (Mass Audubon and Schooner Adventure) and $90 for non-members. Register at 987-887-9264, or online at: https://www.massaudubon.org/program-catalog/ipswich-river/69327-evening-sail-on-schooner-adventure
Homer at the Beach
Cape Ann Museum presents “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” an extensive exhibit on view through Dec. 1, of 50 of the earliest marine works by renowned American artist, Winslow Homer. The museum is sole venue for this exhibition, which includes loans from some 40 public and private collections, painted on Cape Ann and Gloucester, where he discovered his calling as a marine artist, composing more than 100 watercolors. This exhibition runs concurrently with Harvard Art Museums’ complementary exhibit, “Winslow Homer: Eyewitness,” opening Aug. 31. Cape Ann Museum is located at 25 Pleasant St. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/homer-beach/
Gravestone Preservation Workshop
There will be a Gravestone Preservation Workshop on Saturday, Aug. 24, and Sunday, Aug. 25, at First Parish Burial Grounds, Gloucester, to provide basic information and hands-on skills for people who are interested in preserving historic gravestones and cemetery monuments. Each day will have a different focus, and the content will not be repeated. Participants are welcome to attend either one or both days. The restoration instructors are donating their services; fees will be donated to the Christopher P. Robinson Scholarship Fund. For more information and fees, visit: www.eventbrite.com/e/gravestone-preservation-workshop-tickets-67837799685. Contact Info: Moss Rudley: mossrudley@yahoo.com, or call 304-261-1748; or Jon Appell: jwappell@gmail.com, or call 860-558-2785.
Park fundraiser
The Board of Directors of the Friends of Halibut Point State Park are holding a fundraiser for future programs at the park and much needed renovations at the Visitor Center which has been closed for the past few years, expected to reopen this fall. The fundraiser will help support anticipated fall and winter programs. Give $10 and get an entry ticket to submit for great prizes: a granite bird bath (donated by Rockport Cut Granite), a large metal container which includes a bluebird house made by Ed Jylkka, two smaller bird houses, five bird books, bird seed, sunflower nuggets and peanut butter nuggets and the third item of a season’s pass ($60 value) for free parking at all Department of Conservation and Recreation parks for next year. Donations can be made and an entry form filled out at the park on Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Or send a check to: Friends of Halibut Point State Park PO Box 710 Rockport, MA 01966. The drawing will be held on Oct. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.