Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
AA meetings canceled
All AA meetings at Trinity Church in Gloucester are canceled until further notice. Those who need help with a meeting should utilize the tools and hotlines on Central Service Bostons website and phone lines. AA Central Service Phone: 617-426-9444. Website, https://aaboston.org/, with daily updated meeting lists as well as resources for tele-meetings and online meetings.
Annisquam Village Church holds services online
To help the community stay connected, Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault is leading weekly services online from the multidenominational Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester. Sunday worship continues at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Rev. Sue is leading online Spiritual Connection Circles. Chat rooms are open thirty minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. Each of these services includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. For more information, including weblinks, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org
Backyard Growers goes virtual
The Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., is closed through Sunday, April 5, but staff is working remotely with limited disruption to programs. Although the March 28 Burnham’s Field Community Garden Meeting has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 4, from 9 to 11 a.m., the March 28 Garden Planning Workshop will go virtual. The tentatively rescheduled in-person Garden Planning Workshop is April 16, while the Free Seed Giveaway event starts the week of April 20 (details TBD) as an open house at 3 Duncan St. In addition, Backyard Growers founder Lara Lepionka is on youtube (https://youtu.be/BxqcT_gHZ6U) reading wonderful gardening stories for homebound children to watch! For more information, visit www.backyardgrowers.org. Feel free to contact us at 978-281-0480 (leave a voicemail and we will call you back) or email us at community@backyardgrowers.org.
Action still online
Action Inc. continues to serve in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Main Office, 180 Main St., and Energy Office, 47 Washington St., are temporarily closed, you may access services via phone and email. The Action Emergency Shelter remains open and operational. All Main Office and Energy Office services are available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions? Call 978-282-1000 or help@actioninc.org, or live chat with team members via the website chat icon. Use the following contact information: Fuel Assistance at fuelassistance@actioninc.org or 978-281-3900; Energy Efficiency, energyefficiency@actioninc.org or 978-283-2131; Client and Housing Services (benefits assistance, housing assistance, etc.), help@actioninc.org or 978-282-1000; Emergency Shelter, shelter@actioninc.org or 978-283-4125;: Education and Training Center (Job Training, Adult Education, or COMPASS Youth Program), etc@actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000. All messages will be answered.
EQUINE EXPO rescheduled
Due to Covid-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the EQUINE EXPO at the Topsfield Fairgrounds will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, please email office@ectaonline.org.
Lanesville Community Center closed
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has temporarily closed and canceled all its programs due to COVID-19. The Cape Ann Museum will reschedule its planned workshop for sometime in the future. For more information, visit https://www.lanesvillecommunitycenter.org/
Bach concert postponed
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, an orchestral concert has been postponed until a later date. Check www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The meetinghouse is the Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
Anastas tribute postponed
Due to the coronavirus, the Peter Anastas tribute even has been postponed by Literary Cape Ann, until May 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. A panel of authors, colleagues and friends of the late Peter Anastas will celebrate the life he loved and lived so fully on Cape Ann. Literary Cape Ann invites all to attend and join the discussion, sharing their own cherished stories of Anastas, his writing and his community outreach. Both a social worker and director of Advocacy and Housing at Action, he published 10 books and wrote a weekly column for the Gloucester Daily Times for 12 years. There will be readings performed by an actor, book sales, refreshments and a short reception will follow. No admission will be charged for this Literary Cape Ann event.
Class of 1960 reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1960 will be holding a reunion dinner on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at 4 p.m., at the Gloucester House restaurant. The cover charge is $60 per person and includes dinner, a DJ, and dancing. Send your check payable Class of 1960 C/O Sam Parisi, 110 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA. 01930.
Landry Scholarship available
The Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship Fund is welcoming contributions. This scholarship was created in Paul Landry’s memory to award a senior Gloucester High School student $750 toward further educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Action fuel assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help residents pay their home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households through April 30 and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing your home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org for more information.
CAST scholarship available
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Health care help offered
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling scheduled
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Friends of Seacoast
The Friends of Seacoast, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. They meet the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St., Gloucester. Volunteers are always welcome and much appreciated. These deeply meaningful activities are a direct result of the generosity of Gloucester residents who make a difference in the lives of seniors. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the resident’s activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.