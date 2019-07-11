Lobster Fest
Gloucester Legion’s second lobster fest gets steaming on Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. at American Legion, 8 Washington St. Ticket includes one fresh cooked lobster, unlimited clam chowder, corn on the cob, salad, bread and watermelon. Legion volunteers will provide service throughout the meal, with open seating and full bar. All proceeds benefit Legion’s holiday meals programs for seniors and veterans. $25 for full dinner. For advance tickets call 978-979-2224. Walk-ins are welcome.
Kids Bowl Free
Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester, has joined up with over 1,400 bowling centers nationwide participating in KidsBowlFree.com, to provide kids with two free games of bowling every day all summer. Any child 14 and under can register for the program. Families that register will receive coupons valid for two free bowling games each day sent to their email address every Sunday morning from the starting date at Cape Ann Lanes until the program ends Aug. 31. To register, visit: Kidsbowlfree.com/CapeAnn. For more information, call: 978-283-9753, or email: info@capeannlanes.com
Free pool workout for seniors
Senior Center members are invited to participate in the Aquafit exercise class twice weekly at the Cape Ann YMCA pool, Middle Street, Gloucester, on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. and on Fridays at 12:15 p.m. Call 978-281-9765 for more information.
Support group
The Cape Ann Bariatric Support Group meets on the third Thursday of each month, 7 to 8 p.m., at the Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Bariatric surgery is a tool to help you in your weight loss journey. Anyone who is post six months out or more is welcome. Contact Julie at 978-290-9312 or juroke@gmail.com.
Diabetes screening
A free community diabetes screening is held the first Monday of each month, 1 to 3 p.m., at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., Women’s Health Conference Room. All are welcome. Appointments and fasting are not required. Call 978-283-4000.
Free blood pressure screenings
Free blood pressure screenings are offered each week:
Mondays — 1 to 3 p.m., Women’s Health Center, Addison Gilbert Hospital. Appointments not necessary. Not held on Monday holidays.
Wednesdays — 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Rose Baker Senior Center.
Open Door meals
On Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the Open Door Food Pantry, 28R Emerson Ave., serves a family-style meal from 5 to 6 p.m., and Sundays, 4 to 5 p.m. Call 978-283-6776, ext. 204, for a free van ride. Visit www.foodpantry.org.
Narcan information
Free, confidential Narcan access and overdose prevention information is available in Gloucester. Narcan is a medication which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. In the event of an overdose, call 911. If you or someone you know uses opiates, call the North Suffolk Narcan Enrollment Center at 617-912-7554. This is a recorded message checked once daily. Leave your contact information and indicate that you would like to be trained in Gloucester. Calls returned by Gary Langis. Program supported by Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Al-Anon meeting
Al-Anon Family Group meets Fridays, 7 to 8 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave. Meetings, which are open to families of problem drinkers, are anonymous, confidential and free.
Free immigration services
In collaboration with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, attorney Carolyn Fuchs has volunteered to meet confidentially at the Rose Baker Senior Center with any Gloucester resident who has questions about citizenship, family sponsorship or other immigration questions. Fuchs has practiced Immigration Law since 1979. Services are free and open to residents of all ages. To schedule an appointment, call 978-281-9765, ext. 22.
DAV meeting
The Gloucester Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets the third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and prospective members are encouraged to attend. Any honorably discharged veteran who was injured on active duty is eligible to join.
Business advice
SCORE, a resource partner of the Small Business Administration, offers free business advice to prospective and existing business owners every Tuesday at a convenient Cape Ann location. To make an appointment, call 978-691-1321. Email Dave at dmanleyb@icloud.com or visit www.scorenemass.org.
Hockey Practice
The Talbot Rink at the O’Maley School in Gloucester holds hockey stick practice for ages 19 and older every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Only $10 for the two hours. Friendly folks, super sheet of ice, plenty of parking, not to mention, a big scene in the Oscar winning movie, “Manchester-By-the-Sea.” No sign-up, just drop in, sharpen your skills or enjoy a pick-up game.
Choir school
Cape Ann Choir School studies and sings weekly from 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursdays at St. John’s Church, 48 Middle St. Park at 33 Washington St. Participants study how to sing as well as the language of music, ringing bells and drumming. Program is free for children ages 5-13.
Second Glance
Second Glance Thrift Store, 2 Pond Road, is open Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for clothing, household goods, books, collectibles, furniture and more. Donation center is open during regular business hours. Furniture pickup available by appointment. Tax receipt available upon request. All proceeds support The Open Door. Call 978-283-4298 or visit www.foodpantry.org.
Food Pantry hours
The Open Door Food Pantry, 28 Emerson Ave., provides free groceries for those in need. Proof of address is required. Hours: Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 978-283-6776 or visit www.foodpantry.org.
Learn to Cope
The Gloucester Cape Ann Chapter of Learn to Cope is a confidential peer-led support network for anyone struggling with a loved one’s addiction. Group meets Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., second-floor conference room. Call Kathy Day at 508-245-1050 or visit www.learn2cope.org. Register for the confidential online discussion board. Narcan training available to members.
Rotary Club
The Rotary Club of Gloucester meets every Tuesday at Cruiseport Gloucester (lower level), 6 Rowe Square. Lunch is served at noon, followed by the meeting at 12:15 p.m. Visiting Rotarians and visitors interested in learning more about Rotary are always welcome. A buffet lunch is served at noon and is $16 per person. Visit www.gloucesterrotary.us.
Yoga for seniors
The Gloucester Council on Aging provides yoga sessions each week at the Rose Baker Senior Center:
Tuesdays — Gentle Mat Yoga at 10 a.m.
Wednesdays — Relaxation and Stretching Chair Yoga at 12:15 p.m.
Thursdays — Gentle Chair Yoga at 10 a.m.
Call 978-281-9765.
Northern Essex WIC
Northern Essex WIC (Women, Infants and Children) is a program providing nutrition and health education, healthy food and other services free to Massachusetts families who qualify at the Gloucester Family Health Center, 302 Washington St.
Free Medicare Counseling
SeniorCare hosts free SHINE counseling sessions for Medicare members and prospective members, with unbiased information about choices to be made when enrolling or re-enrolling in Medicare. Anyone interested in reserving a 45-minute session should contact 978-281-1750 (TTY 978-282-1836). Sessions are held at SeniorCare’s offices at 49 Blackburn Center.
Senior license renewal
The Council on Aging is providing assistance with processing online registry transactions for license and/or registration renewal. Staff assists residents in conducting registry transactions online and help locate forms and other resources offered by the MassRMV.
Entrepreneurial seminar
Cape Ann Business Incubator’s Center for Entrepreneurial Development holds free lunchtime workshops for business owners and entrepreneurs every Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m., at 33 Commercial St. Topics include an introduction to bookkeeping, financial management, how to secure financing and more. To RSVP, call Desmond at 978-540-9977, ext. 101.
NAMI support groups
NAMI Cape Ann support groups are for family and friends and individuals dealing with mental health issues and challenges. Schedule: First Wednesday of every month, 7 to 8:30 p.m.; and second and fourth Tuesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m. All groups meet at NAMI Cape Ann, 43 Gloucester Ave., Gloucester. Call 978-281-1557 or visit www.namicapeann.org.
Longevity training for seniors
A free longevity exercise program for seniors is offered Mondays and Wednesdays, 10:15 a.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. Sponsored by Addison Gilbert Hospital (Leahy Health), Cape Ann YMCA, and Gloucester Council on Aging. Call 978-281-9765.
Military families
Gloucester military family members may call the Gloucester Office of Veterans Services at 978-281-9740 to register active-duty family members. Military members’ names will be announced during upcoming city ceremonies.
Bay View Brotherhood
The Bay View Brotherhood meets the second Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at Brotherhood Club Hall, 889 Washington St.
North Shore Friends
Every Sunday, the North Shore Friends (Quakers) meet at 10 a.m. 978-283-4585.
Tai Chi sessions
Tai Chi sessions are offered at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Tuesdays at 9 a.m., and Fridays at 11 a.m. To sign up, call 978-281-9765.
Parkinson’s exercise
The Council on Aging offers a free exercise program for those with Parkinson’s disease on Thursdays, 2 to 3 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. To sign up, call 978-281-9765.
AWANA Kids Club
AWANA is a Christian kids club mixing fun games and activities with thoughtful devotions and Bible memorization. Open to preschool children through grade six, meeting Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Cape Ann Bible Church, 8 Thompson St. Call 978-281-3941.
Friendly Call Program
The Gloucester Council on Aging offers a Friendly Call Program. If you or someone you know is feeling isolated or disconnected from the community, and would like a friendly phone call or visit, call Ann at the Rose Baker Senior Center at 978-281-9765, ext. 13.
Cape Ann Thrift Shop
Trinity Congregational Church’s Cape Ann Thrift Shop, 70 Middle St., is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays only. The rest of the week, it is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to noon. The shop offers clothing for the whole family, linens, toys, jewelry and more. Donations of all types are appreciated.
GHS Class of 1969 reunion
Gloucester High School’s Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Gloucester House Restaurant, 63 Rogers St., with cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis for $60 per person. Attempts to reach all classmates by postcard, e-mail, and/or the Class of 1969 Facebook page have been made. If you or someone you know has not received notice, or has any questions, contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks are payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to Linda O’Maley Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
St. John’s Thrift Shop
The Thrift Shop at St John’s Episcopal Church will open for the summer on Saturday, July 6, and will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until the end of August. Gently used household goods and furniture, tasteful artwork and seasonal clothing, all at reasonable prices. St John’s is located at 48 Middle St., Gloucester, and the entrance is from the parking lot at 33 Washington St.
Tribute Concert
On July 21, the Rockport Legion Band will hold a Special Tribute Concert, at 7 p.m., at the bandstand at Back Beach in Rockport, celebrating its 86th consecutive free summer concert series and honoring its 32 charter members, most from Finnish homes. Guest conductor Paul Niemisto will be featuring music by Finnish-American composers. Bring chairs and blankets. Inclement weather relocates concert to Rockport High School. For more, email capeannfinns@gmail.com, call 978-546-7529 or 202-420-8548.
Sargent House tours
Gloucester’s Historic Sargent House, 49 Middle St., is open for summer tours. The exquisitely preserved 18th-century house introduces visitors to the woman it was built for, the influential writer Judith Sargent Murray, one of America’s earliest advocates of women’s rights. The house features works by Sargent Murray’s great-great nephew, John Singer Sargent, as well as marine master artist Fitz Henry Lane, who was born in a neighboring home. Now in its centennial year, the museum is collaborating with the Rockport Art Association & Museum on an historical exhibit, as well as on events with Cape Ann Museum. For more information visit www.sargenthouse.org. Tours are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., through Oct. 13. A small admission is requested.
Art at Hammond Castle
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave., offers new summer monthly art shows in the newly expanded Museum Shop. No admission to the museum is necessary to visit the Museum Shop or to view the exhibit. For more information visit www.sueannpearsonart.com.
Free HiSET (GED) classes
The Compass Youth Program of Action Inc. offers HiSET (formerly GED) preparation and enrichment courses at its 5 Pleasant St. location. Classes meet Monday to Friday and are free to eligible youth, ages 16-24. Contact Penny at 978-282-1000, ext. 117, or phasseli@actioninc.org.
