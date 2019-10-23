Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
GHS Fall Coffeehouse
The Gloucester High School Band will host its annual Fall Coffeehouse on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m., in the Gloucester High School Cafeteria, with performances by the GHS Docksiders and Lab Ensemble. Kid-friendly and handicap accessible, this is a fun event for the whole family. Come down for some great music and delicious treats! Admission is $5 and supports the GHS Band.
After School Pumpkin Fun
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., is hosting some fun pumpkin related fun on Friday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Friend Room. We’ll be decorating pumpkins, have pumpkin snacks, and do a STEAM pumpkin activity! Lots of seasonal fun at the library! Registration is required. Call 978-281-9763.
Archiving workshop
Do you have a family history, historical letters, photographs and artifacts, or an organization filled with years of histories and stories to be kept? Jacklyn Linsky, Local History Librarian at the Sawyer Free Library, will present a free workshop on conserving, digitizing and problem solving an archive at home or in a small organization on Nov. 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the library’s Friend Room, 2 Dale Ave. Co-sponsored by the Gloucester Cultural Initiative and the Sawyer Free Library, it is open to all. Contact: jlinsky@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5525.
The Writer’s Block
The third program of The Writer’s Block with John Ronan’s 30th anniversary season will air Oct. 31, at 8 p.m. on 1623 Studios’ Channel 12.and will be repeated one week later. This half -our interview features Gloucester resident Naomi Schalit, an experienced journalist and editor, and a founder of the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting, where she was also a senior reporter. She’ll discuss her work and the future of journalism in American public life with Ronan, who is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and former Gloucester Poet Laureate.
National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day, a free, no-questions-asked event, will take place this Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the parking lot of the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Take advantage of this opportunity to aid in the fight against substance use disorder by disposing of potentially dangerous expired, unwanted or unused prescription drugs. Drop off unwanted pills or patches (but not liquids, needles, sharps) and help Gloucester in its efforts to contribute to an event which nationally has so far taken in more than 11.8 million pounds of pills. Vaping pens with batteries still in them are a different waste stream designation and are considered a potential fire hazard. For devices with batteries that cannot be removed, please check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the devices for proper disposal. For more information, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.
World Kindness Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Kindness Project will celebrate World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, with 10% of the proceeds supporting the work of The Kindness Project next year, including its signature Kindness Café Round Tables. This year, The Kindness Project hosted three no-cost Kindness Cafes, with more than 150 people discussing the spirit of kindness. Come celebrate Gloucester’s own spirit of kindness and enjoy music, awards, fun table pieces, and Japapeno’s great Mexican food!
Author at Sawyer Free
Michael Tougias, New York Times bestselling author, will be at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. to discuss the newly published young adult version of “Ten Hours Until Dawn,” the story of the Can Do. This program is suitable for middle school children to seniors who actually have a memory of this episode of bravery and death on the high seas during the historic blizzard of 1978. A book signing with the author will follow the presentation. For more information visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
The Gloucester Rotary Club and Castle Manor Inn will co-host a dining fundraiser on World Polio Day to raise awareness, funds and support to end polio, a vaccine-preventable disease that still threatens children in parts of the world today. Join us at the Sea Glass Restaurant at the Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave. (Rt 133) in Gloucester on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., and the inn will donate 10% of all dining proceeds to the Gloucester Rotary Club’s #EndPolioNow fundraising campaign. Reservations are recommended at 978- 515-7386. Questions? visit: www.castlemanorinn.com. To learn more about Rotary’s End Polio Now campaign, visit www.endpolio.org.
Calling all Trivia fans
The Rotary Club of Gloucester will host a Trivia Night on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game begins at 7 p.m. Teams of four will compete for the title of Cape Ann Trivia Champions. All trivia fans are welcome. Registration is $100 for a team of four players. Proceeds from support programs of the Gloucester Rotary Club, and the night also features a 50/50 raffle, a cash bar, and snacks for sale. Advance registration is preferred online at: www.GloucesterRotary.org. Or you may register at the door.
Turkey penny sale
The Gloucester Fraternity Club will hold its Turkey penny sale on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at its headquarters at 27 Webster St. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Rounds include sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods,gift cards, kids prizes.
Cape Ann Cursillo
The Cape Ann Cursillo Community is hosting its next Ultreya/Pot Luck on Friday, Nov. 8, at St. John the Baptist in Essex. The pot luck is at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya begins at 7 p.m. All are welcome. Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655 for more information.
Absentee ballots
Absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 municipal election are available in the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours. Voters may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day because of the following reasons: Absence from the city during the hours the polls are open; physical disability; and observing religious beliefs. You may request a ballot by mail by submitting an absentee ballot request form found at www.gloucester-ma.gov on the Clerks/Elections page, or by sending in correspondence including your name, voting address, address to which the ballot should be sent, date of birth, phone number or email, and your signature. The deadline to vote by absentee ballot in person or to apply for an absentee ballot is Monday, Nov. 4, at noon.
The Power of Pattern
The Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., will present a concert inspired by the Folly Cove Designers Collection with the New England Philharmonic Chamber Players Principals String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The Folly Cove Designers, who worked together between 1938 and 1969 producing carefully wrought designs printed (primarily) on fabric, shared a common interest in producing solid designs and good craftsmanship. Composed almost entirely of women, most residents of Cape Ann, they worked under the leadership of their friend and neighbor, the author Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios. Danielle Maddon, founder and leader of the New England Philharmonic (NEP) Chamber Players, was inspired by how the Folly Cove Designers’ patterns spoke to her musically. This concert explores what she heard when she saw the similarities of order, logic, contrast, and repetition. Tickets are $30 for museum members; $45 for nonmembers. A reception follows; galleries will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For tickets or information, visit: capeannmuseum.org or 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
Halloween party at the Dog Park
Dress up your dog for the annual Halloween Costume Contest & Photo Shoot at the Gloucester Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. For a $10 donation, you can have your best friend’s picture taken; a digital image will be provided to you, and your dog will be entered into the costume contest. Proceeds benefit the ongoing maintenance of the Gloucester Dog Park. Along with prizes, toy and treat baskets from local shops will be awarded for best large and small dog costumes, and best Gloucester-themed costume. The contest will be judged by Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, and Cape Ann Animal Aid will be on site with adoptable shelter pups.
Rotary Cribbage Tournament
The Rotary Club will hold a one-day Cribbage Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Gloucester House Restaurant. The entry fee is $25. Bring your own board. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and play starts at 2. Proceeds will aid the club’s commitment toward the maintenance of the Stage Fort Park Playground and the Antonio Gentile Band Stand. Advance registration is strongly encouraged and pre-registrants will be eligible for a special drawing. Contact Julie or John Nicastro at 978-283-7841, email mtpleasantmemorials@gmail.com, or stop by Mount Pleasant Memorials at 150 Eastern Ave. for more information.
Two Faces of Frankenstein
The Gloucester Meeting House will screen two silent Frankenstein screen classics, with live improvised organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The Gloucester Meeting House is at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students, free for ages 12 and under, available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The event is handicapped accessible via the side door at 10 Church St. Parking is available on the green, on-street, and at additional parking lots nearby in the Historic District.
Homer at the Beach
Cape Ann Museum presents “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” an extensive exhibit on view through Dec. 1, of 50 of the earliest marine works by renowned American artist, Winslow Homer. The museum is the sole venue for this exhibition, which includes loans from some 40 public and private collections. Homer painted on Cape Ann and Gloucester, where he discovered his calling as a marine artist, composing more than 100 watercolors. This exhibition runs concurrently with Harvard Art Museums’ complementary exhibit, “Winslow Homer: Eyewitness.” Cape Ann Museum is located at 25 Pleasant St. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/homer-beach/.
Wellspring seeks volunteers
Wellspring’s English for Speakers of Other Languages Program (ESOL) is seeking volunteer tutors to work one-on-one with students seeking to improve their English speaking and reading skills. The program takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester. This is a once a week/two-hour commitment from volunteers. Contact Mary to learn more at 978-281-3221 ext. 300.
Action Fuel Assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program can help residents pay home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households from Nov. 1 through April 30 and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more.
Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe needs you
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with three productions scheduled: Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” in November, William Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” in March and in May, “Charley’s Aunt” by Brandon Thomas, all at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester. This community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets and stage crew. To get involved, email cast2008@prodigy.net or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, P.O. Box 2325, Rockport, MA 01966.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
