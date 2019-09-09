Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
DAR welcoming tea
Cape Ann members of the General Israel Putnam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are reminded there will be a Welcoming Tea at their chapter home, the 1670 Judge Samuel Holten House in Danvers on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. Hostess for the afternoon is Cyndy Morrissette. Chapter Historian Libby Potter will speak on Holten House and Judge Samuel Holten.
Rotary Club Photo Contest
The Gloucester Rotary Club is holding a photography contest in advance of publishing a 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar for 2020 as a fundraiser. All profits will go to the Gloucester Rotary Club’s many community and international activities. In order to publish the highest quality calendar possible, the club is requesting high quality digital photos that show the beauty of Cape Ann throughout the year — landscapes, seascapes, harbor scenes, sunrises/sunsets, boats, wildlife, etc. Images are needed from each season: winter, spring, summer and fall. Photographs from Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester will be accepted. Full contest rules and requirements are available at www.gloucesterrotary.org. All entries must be received by noon on Friday, Sept. 20.
Great Gloucester Growdown
The Backyard Gardeners’ Great Gloucester Growdown is set for Oct. 1, from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Short & Main, 36 Main St., Gloucester. The event features farm fresh appetizers, dinner, and cocktails, with live music, performances, and a live auction. Local farmers, business sponsors and Short & Main help Backyard Growers keep event costs very low so that 85% of proceeds go right back into their local programs, helping kids, families, and older adults grow their own healthy, organic food. For tickets and more information, visit www.backyardgrowers.org/events.
9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
The city of Gloucester will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to mark 18 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks at 9:55 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Gloucester firefighters, police, military personnel and elected officials will conduct the service at City Hall, which opens with a statement from fire Chief Eric Smith and a prayer by Chaplain Peter Aberle of the Orthodox Congregational Church in Lanesville. The city will also hold a moment of silence, and in the tradition of the Fire Department of New York City, the Gloucester Fire Department will symbolically strike a “5-5-5-5” alarm on a ceremonial bell to remember those who died in the line of duty on 9/11.
Cape Ann Symphony Chorus rehearsals
The Cape Ann Symphony Chorus resumes rehearsals for three holiday concerts on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. Choral Rehearsals are every Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Nov. 19, from 7 to 9 p.m. Two rehearsals with orchestra take place on Nov. 26 and 29. Chorus dues are $25, payable at first rehearsal. Concert dates are Saturday, Nov. 30 and Sunday, Dec. 1. Call or email Wendy Betts (978-546-5220; wendybetts@juno.com) to schedule a 15-minute interview between 4 to 7 p.m.
GHS Class of 1969
Gloucester High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Gloucester House Restaurant, from 6 to 11 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis for $60 per person. Attempts have been made to reach all classmates. If you or someone you know has not received notice, contact Linda O’Maley Martin at lilomartin@comcast.net or 978-281-0670. Checks can be made payable to GHS Class of 1969 and mailed to Martin, 3 High Popples Road, Gloucester, MA 01930. Any updated contact information can also be emailed to Martin.
Concert at Legion Post 3
Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St., Gloucester, will host local Boston veteran Kev. E. More in an acoustic performance on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m.
SeniorCare Gala
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 47th Anniversary Gala Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. The gala, presented by ABC Home Healthcare Professionals, will feature dinner, awards to three community leaders and a Silent Auction. Gloucester Attorney Mark Nestor will be awarded with the Myra L. Herrick Outstanding Older American Award for his support of the Veterans’ Community and his work with the American Legion to provide home delivered meals on holidays. Judi Cox of Coxco Disposal will be presented with the Rosemary F. Kerry Community Service Award for her tireless efforts on behalf of the elder community. Mary Crowe of Care Dimensions will be presented with the Board of Directors Community Partners Special Recognition award for her work as a trainer to caregivers and professional practitioners Tickets are $85, $750 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, contact Tracy Arabian at 978-281-1750 or tracy.arabian@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
80th birthday for class of ’57
Invitations have been sent for an 80th birthday celebration dinner of Gloucester High School and St. Ann High School class of 1957, at the Gloucester House Restaurant on Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. If you have not received an invitation or know of any graduates who haven’t, or have information on those who can’t be located, contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email amackey100@gmail.com.
Class of 1978, 1979 reunions
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and Class of 1979 will celebrate their 40th/41st class reunions jointly on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant. The cost is $40 per person. Mail checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. For information call Peter Charest, 619-459-9653.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Welcoming Center volunteers
Love Gloucester? The Stage Fort Park Welcoming Center is looking for people who know the city and want to welcome the world to it. It’s more fun than work. Those who can give three hours per week, Friday through Sunday, now through Columbus Day, should contact Carol Mondello 978-281-8865 or cmondello@gloucester-ma.gov.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian, Jackie, will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask for Jackie when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12 Step Program, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Homer at the Beach
Cape Ann Museum presents “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” an extensive exhibit on view through Dec. 1, of 50 of the earliest marine works by renowned American artist, Winslow Homer. The museum is sole venue for this exhibition, which includes loans from some 40 public and private collections, painted on Cape Ann and Gloucester, where he discovered his calling as a marine artist, composing more than 100 watercolors. This exhibition runs concurrently with Harvard Art Museums’ complementary exhibit, “Winslow Homer: Eyewitness,” opening Aug. 31. Cape Ann Museum is located at 25 Pleasant St. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/homer-beach/
Park fundraiser
The Board of Directors of the Friends of Halibut Point State Park are holding a fundraiser for future programs at the park and much needed renovations at the Visitor Center which has been closed for the past few years, expected to reopen this fall. The fundraiser will help support anticipated fall and winter programs. Give $10 and get an entry ticket to submit for great prizes: a granite bird bath (donated by Rockport Cut Granite), a large metal container which includes a bluebird house made by Ed Jylkka, two smaller bird houses, five bird books, bird seed, sunflower nuggets and peanut butter nuggets and the third item of a season’s pass ($60 value) for free parking at all Department of Conservation and Recreation parks for next year. Donations can be made and an entry form filled out at the park on Fridays from 8 to 10 a.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Or send a check to: Friends of Halibut Point State Park PO Box 710 Rockport, MA 01966. The drawing will be held on Oct. 5.
Art in Hammond Castle
New England artist Acacia Rogers will showcase her work at Hammond Castle Museum Shop for the month of September. Self-taught and ever evolving, she works in acrylics, watercolor and ols, capturing landscapes, lakes, mountains, trees, and wildlife with her ever ready brush for over a decade, as well as portraits of coworkers, friends, family, and their beloved pets. Join her on Sept. 2, when the Castle hosts an artist reception, and feel free to explore the castle as well as her art while enjoying light refreshments. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave., Gloucester. For more information, and to RSVP, visit: www.hammondcastle.org
