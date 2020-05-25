Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
Gentile Concert Series canceled
In response to COVID19, the Antonio Gentile Bandstand Concert Series is canceled for 2020. In addition, the Cape Ann Community Band will not rehearse or play a concert in the summer of 2020. Director David Benjamin asks that you please consider helping Gloucester residents who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 by making a donation to The Open Door (https://theopendoor.networkforgood.com ) or one of the other social services organizations working in our community. . Be safe and stay at home.
Gloucester Virtual Team Hope Walk
Each year, the New England Region of the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) hosts Team Hope, its largest national grassroots fundraising event, with thousands walking together to help improve the lives of those affected by HD, a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. This year, due to the COVID19 crisis, you get to choose your own course: your driveway, neighborhood, in your house and even on treadmill! Sign up now to participate in the virtual walk on Saturday, May 30. Contact Virginia Goolkasian at 978-905-5588. or vgoolkasian@hdsa.org. All donations go to HDSA. Those who raise $100 or more will be mailed a Team Hope T-shirt. For more information, visit www.HDSA.org or call 1(800)345-HDSA.
Backyard Growers applications
In response to the COVID19 crisis, Gloucester’s Backyard Growers Program has extended the application deadline for a few spots still open for income-eligible adults 62 and older. This program provides a new ADA-height raised garden bed, plus supplies, training, and resources for successful growing. There are a also a handful of garden beds left at the Riverdale Park Community Garden, and residents interested in joining should call 978-281-0480 for more information or download an application at www.backyardgrowers.org. Questions? Email community@backyardgrowers.org or call 978-281-0480 with any questions. Backyard Growers has also launched an online shop at www.backyardgrowers.org, offering Gloucester and Rockport residents compost, seeds, and new Grow Bags. The shop allows for contact-free payments and contact-free home delivery.
Fuel Assistance extended to May 30
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help you pay your home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households through May 30, and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed: $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call Action Inc. Energy Services at (978) 281-3900 or visit us at www.actioninc.org for more information.
AA meetings canceled
All AA meetings at Trinity Church in Gloucester are canceled until further notice. Those who need help with a meeting should utilize the tools and hotlines on Central Service Bostons website and phone lines. AA Central Service Phone: 617-426-9444. Website, https://aaboston.org/, with daily updated meeting lists as well as resources for tele-meetings and online meetings.
Annisquam Village Church holds services online
To help the community stay connected, Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault is leading weekly services online from the multidenominational Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester. Sunday worship continues at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Rev. Sue is leading online Spiritual Connection Circles. Chat rooms are open thirty minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. Each of these services includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. For more information, including weblinks, please visit annisquamvillagechurch.org
Action still online
Action Inc. continues to serve in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Main Office, 180 Main St., and Energy Office, 47 Washington St., are temporarily closed, you may access services via phone and email. The Action Emergency Shelter remains open and operational. All Main Office and Energy Office services are available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions? Call 978-282-1000 or help@actioninc.org, or live chat with team members via the website chat icon. Use the following contact information: Fuel Assistance at fuelassistance@actioninc.org or 978-281-3900; Energy Efficiency, energyefficiency@actioninc.org or 978-283-2131; Client and Housing Services (benefits assistance, housing assistance, etc.), help@actioninc.org or 978-282-1000; Emergency Shelter, shelter@actioninc.org or 978-283-4125;: Education and Training Center (Job Training, Adult Education, or COMPASS Youth Program), etc@actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000. All messages will be answered.
EQUINE EXPO rescheduled
Due to Covid-19, the EQUINE EXPO at the Topsfield Fairgrounds will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, please email office@ectaonline.org.
Lanesville Community Center closed
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., is temporarily closed and has canceled all programs due to COVID-19. For more information, visit https://www.lanesvillecommunitycenter.org/
Bach concert postponed
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, an orchestral concert has been postponed until a later date. Check www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The meetinghouse is the Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
Class of 1960 reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1960 will be holding a reunion dinner on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at 4 p.m., at the Gloucester House restaurant. The cover charge is $60 per person and includes dinner, a DJ, and dancing. Send your check payable Class of 1960 C/O Sam Parisi, 110 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA. 01930.
Landry Scholarship available
The Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship Fund is welcoming contributions. This scholarship was created in Paul Landry’s memory to award a senior Gloucester High School student $750 toward further educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Archive access assistance
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions sought
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help available
Financial counselors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Babson Library welcomes all
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post available
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services offered
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics training
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings scheduled
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship available
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon meets
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help offered
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling scheduled
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady makes repairs
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble matches on Tuesdays
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Veterans photo exhibit
The Gloucester Committee for the Arts welcomes the public to view the new grouping of veteran photos in the new small gallery near the elevator in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. These photographs are a portion of the veteran photos donated to the city by photographer Jason Grow. Other veterans’ photographs can be viewed at the Veterans Center, 12 Emerson Ave., and the VFW, 224 Eastern Ave.
Bingo at St. Ann’s
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Youth floor hockey leagues
Cape Ann YMCA will be holding youth floor hockey leagues for ages 3 to 14 from March 9 to April 27, at the Y in Gloucester, 71 Middle St. For more information, contact Mark J. Mitchell at 978-559-3010 or email mitchellm@northshoreymca.org.
Free CDL training program
Action Inc., 180 Main St., is offering a free CDL training program for Cape Ann residents who qualify. The program covers classroom training hours, hands-on road training and testing for a class B CDL. Graduates will be able to drive several types of large box trucks, garbage and recycling trucks and other commercial vehicles. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and live on Cape Ann, have a high school diploma or HiSET (GED), have a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a drug test, CORI check and physical exam by the Department of Transportation. To learn more, contact Jill at 978-282-1000 ext. 108 or training@actioninc.org.
Friends of Seacoast
The Friends of Seacoast, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. They meet the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St., Gloucester. Volunteers are always welcome and much appreciated. These deeply meaningful activities are a direct result of the generosity of Gloucester residents who make a difference in the lives of seniors. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the resident’s activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.