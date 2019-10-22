Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
Absentee Ballots
Absentee Ballots for the Nov. 5, 2019 Municipal Election are available in the City Clerk’s Office during regular business hours. Voters may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day because of the following reasons: Absence from the City during the hours the polls are open; Physical disability; Observing religious beliefs. You may request a ballot by mail by submitting an absentee ballot request form found at www.gloucester-ma.gov Clerks/Elections page, or by sending in correspondence including your name, voting address, address to which the ballot should be sent, date of birth, phone number or email and your signature.
Deadline to vote by absentee ballot in person or to apply for an absentee ballot: Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at noon.
The Power of Pattern
The Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., will present a concert inspired by the Folly Cove Designers Collection with the New England Philharmonic Chamber Players Principals String Quartet on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The Folly Cove Designers, who worked together between 1938 and 1969 producing carefully wrought designs printed (primarily) on fabric, shared a common interest in producing solid designs and good craftsmanship. Composed almost entirely of women, most residents of Cape Ann, they worked under the leadership of their friend and neighbor, the author Virginia Lee Burton Demetrios. Danielle Maddon, founder and leader of the New England Philharmonic (NEP) Chamber Players, was inspired by how the Folly Cove Designers’ patterns spoke to her musically. This concert explores what she heard when she saw the similarities of order, logic, contrast, and repetition. Tickets are $30 for museum members/$45 for nonmembers. A reception follows; galleries will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. For tickets or information, visit: capeannmuseum.org or 978-283-0455 x10.
Halloween Partyat the Dog Park
Dress up your dog for the annual Halloween Costume Contest & Photo Shoot at the Gloucester Dog Park on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m. For a $10 donation, you can have your best friend’s picture taken; a digital image will be provided to you, and your dog will be entered into the costume contest. Proceeds benefit the ongoing maintenance of the Gloucester Dog Park. Along with prizes, toy and treat baskets from local shops will be awarded for best large and small dog costumes, and best Gloucester-themed costume. The contest will be judged by Gloucester Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, and Cape Ann Animal Aid will be on site with adoptable shelter pups.
Rotary Cribbage Tournament
The Rotary Club will hold a one-day Cribbage Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Gloucester House Restaurant. The entry fee is $25. Bring your own board. Registration begins at 1 p.m. and play starts at 2. Proceeds will aid the club’s commitment toward the maintenance of the Stage Fort Park Playground and the Antonio Gentile Band Stand. Advance registration is strongly encouraged and pre-registrants will be eligible for a special drawing. Contact Julie or John Nicastro at 978-283-7841, email mtpleasantmemorials@gmail.com, or stop by Mount Pleasant Memorials at 150 Eastern Ave. for more information.
Two Faces of Frankenstein
The Gloucester Meeting House will screen two silent Frankenstein screen classics, with live improvised organ accompaniment by Peter Krasinski, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. The Gloucester Meeting House is at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 students, free for ages 12 and under, available at the door or online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The event is handicapped accessible via the side door at 10 Church St. Parking is available on the green, on-street, and at additional parking lots nearby in the Historic District.
Homer at the Beach
Cape Ann Museum presents “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” an extensive exhibit on view through Dec. 1, of 50 of the earliest marine works by renowned American artist, Winslow Homer. The museum is the sole venue for this exhibition, which includes loans from some 40 public and private collections. Homer painted on Cape Ann and Gloucester, where he discovered his calling as a marine artist, composing more than 100 watercolors. This exhibition runs concurrently with Harvard Art Museums’ complementary exhibit, “Winslow Homer: Eyewitness.” Cape Ann Museum is located at 25 Pleasant St. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/homer-beach/.
Wellspring seeks volunteers
Wellspring’s English for Speakers of Other Languages Program (ESOL) is seeking volunteer tutors to work one-on-one with students seeking to improve their English speaking and reading skills. The program takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., at the Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester. This is a once a week/two-hour commitment from volunteers. Contact Mary to learn more at 978-281-3221 ext. 300.
Action Fuel Assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program can help residents pay home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households from Nov. 1 through April 30 and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more.
Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
