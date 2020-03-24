Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
AA meetings canceled
All AA meetings at Trinity Church in Gloucester are canceled until further notice. ( both Tuesday and Saturday meetings). Those who need help with a meeting should utilize the tools and hotlines on Central Service Bostons website and phone lines. AA Central Service Phone: 617-426-9444. Website with daily updated meeting lists as well as resources for tele-meetings and online meetings:
Annisquam Village Church holds services online
To help the community stay connected, Rev. Sue Koehler-Arsenault will be leading weekly services online from the multidenominational Annisquam Village Church in Gloucester. Sunday worship continues at 10 a.m. On Tuesdays at 4 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Rev. Sue will also lead online Spiritual Connection Circles. Chat rooms are open thirty minutes prior to each service for community members to converse. Each of these services includes prayer, scripture, and an opportunity for reflection and sharing. For more information, including weblinks, please visit: annisquamvillagechurch.org
Backyard Growers goes virtual
The Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., is closed through Sunday, April 5, but staff is working remotely with limited disruption to programs which will start going virtual March 19, with Garden Mentor Training. Although the March 28 Burnham’s Field Community Garden Meeting has been rescheduled to Saturday, April 4, from 9 - 11 a.m., the March 28 Garden Planning Workshop will go virtual. We are taking this opportunity to adapt in-person garden planning training to a virtual program members and others will have access to, which will add value in the near and long term for gardeners to have easier access to training content. The tentatively rescheduled in-person Garden Planning Workshop is April 16, while the Free Seed Giveaway event starts the week of April 20 (details TBD) as an open house at 3 Duncan St. In addition, Backyard Growers founder Lara Lepionka is on youtube
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BxqcT_gHZ6U&fbclid=IwAR3bOKer-mxKzyora1lpwOFuTH10QljhpIqUGLyUl9SsxA28O8kPZnuK108) reading wonderful gardening stories for homebound children to watch! For more information, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org. Feel free to contact us at 978-281-0480 (leave a voicemail and we will call you back) or email us at community@backyardgrowers.org.
Action still online
Action Inc. will continue to serve in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. While our Main Office (180 Main St.) and Energy Office (47 Washington St.) are temporarily closed, you may access services via phone and email. The Action Emergency Shelter remains open and operational. All Main Office and Energy Office services are available Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions? Call 978-282-1000 or help@actioninc.org, or live chat with team members via the website chat icon. Use the following contact information: Fuel Assistance: email fuelassistance@actioninc.org or call 978-281-3900: Energy Efficiency: email energyefficiency@actioninc.org or call 978-283-213 : Client and Housing Services (benefits assistance, housing assistance, etc.): email help@actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000: Emergency Shelter: email shelter@actioninc.org or call 978-283-4125:
Education and Training Center (Job Training, Adult Education, or COMPASS Youth Program): email etc@actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000: All messages will be responded to.
EQUINE EXPO rescheduled
Due to Covid-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the EQUINE EXPO will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, please email: office@ectaonline.org.
Lanesville Community Center closed
With the health and safety of the community being top priority, please know that due to the evolving coronavirus situation, the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has temporarily closed and canceled all its programs. The Cape Ann Museum will reschedule its planned workshop for sometime in the future. For more information, visit: https://www.lanesvillecommunitycenter.org/
Bach concert postponed
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebration of the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, an orchestral concert on Saturday, March 21, has been postponed until a later date. Check www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The meetinghouse is the Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
Anastas tribute postponed
Due to the coronavirus, the Peter Anastas tribute event, originally planned for March 21, has been postponed by Literary Cape Ann, until May 23, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. A panel of authors, colleagues and friends of the late Peter Anastas will celebrate the life he loved and lived so fully on Cape Ann. Literary Cape Ann invites all to attend and join the discussion, sharing their own cherished stories of Anastas, his writing and his community outreach. Both a social worker and director of Advocacy and Housing at Action, he published 10 books and wrote a weekly column for the Gloucester Daily Times for 12 years. There will be readings performed by an actor, book sales, refreshments and a short reception will follow. No admission will be charged for this Literary Cape Ann event.
Class of 1960 reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1960 will be holding a reunion dinner on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at 4 p.m., at the Gloucester House restaurant. The cover charge is $60 per person and includes dinner, a DJ, and dancing. Send your check payable Class of 1960 C/O Sam Parisi, 110 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA. 01930.
Y hosts floor hockey
On Saturdays through May 9, the Cape Ann YMCA will teach basics of floor hockey to children and teens ages 3 to 14. Learn how to hit, pass and score. For more information, call Mark Mitchell, sports director, Cape Ann YMCA, 71 Middle St., at 978-559-3010 or email mitchellm@northshoreymca.org, or visit the Cape Ann YMCA website at www.northshoreymca.org.
Landry Athletic Scholarship available
The Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship Fund is welcoming contributions.This scholarship was created in Paul Landry’s memory to award a senior Gloucester High School student $750 toward further educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Action fuel assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help residents pay their home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households through April 30 and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing your home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org for more information.
Archive access assistance
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions sought
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help available
Financial counselors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Babson Library welcomes all
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post available
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services offered
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics training
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings scheduled
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship available
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon meets
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help offered
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling scheduled
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady makes repairs
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble matches on Tuesdays
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Veterans photo exhibit
The Gloucester Committee for the Arts welcomes the public to view the new grouping of veteran photos in the new small gallery near the elevator in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. These photographs are a portion of the veteran photos donated to the city by photographer Jason Grow. Other veterans’ photographs can be viewed at the Veterans Center, 12 Emerson Ave., and the VFW, 224 Eastern Ave.
Bingo at St. Ann’s
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Youth floor hockey leagues
Cape Ann YMCA will be holding youth floor hockey leagues for ages 3 to 14 from March 9 to April 27, at the Y in Gloucester, 71 Middle St. For more information, contact Mark J. Mitchell at 978-559-3010 or email mitchellm@northshoreymca.org.
Free CDL training program
Action Inc., 180 Main St., is offering a free CDL training program for Cape Ann residents who qualify. The program covers classroom training hours, hands-on road training and testing for a class B CDL. Graduates will be able to drive several types of large box trucks, garbage and recycling trucks and other commercial vehicles. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and live on Cape Ann, have a high school diploma or HiSET (GED), have a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a drug test, CORI check and physical exam by the Department of Transportation. To learn more, contact Jill at 978-282-1000 ext. 108 or training@actioninc.org.
Friends of Seacoast
The Friends of Seacoast, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. They meet the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St., Gloucester. Volunteers are always welcome and much appreciated. These deeply meaningful activities are a direct result of the generosity of Gloucester residents who make a difference in the lives of seniors. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the resident’s activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.
