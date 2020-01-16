Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
Youth floor hockey leagues
Cape Ann YMCA will be holding Youth Floor Hockey Leagues for ages 3 to 14 from March 9 to April 27, at the ‘Y’ in Gloucester, at 71 Middle St. For more information, contact Mark J. Mitchell at 978-559-3010, or email: mitchellm@northshoreymca.org.
SeniorCare Valentines Breakfast Fundraiser
SeniorCare Inc. will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., Friday, Feb. 14, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $15 all inclusive, online at www.seniorcareinc.org or at the door. Proceeds benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal right to the door of homebound elders. Menus are designed by nutrition experts to meet the needs of older adults and are prepared by a professional caterer. In addition, homebound elders have a daily interaction with the delivery team. SeniorCare serves lunch to more than 550 elders daily through the home-delivered meals program (Meals on Wheels) and the community dining program. Annually, this means 175,000 meals served throughout SeniorCare’s service area of Beverly, Gloucester, Ipswich, Rockport, Topsfield, Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, and Wenham. Sponsorship opportunities for the Breakfast are available; for information, contact Paula Curley at 978-281-1750 ext. 560 or paula.curley@seniorcareinc.org.
East Gloucester winter carnival
Saturday, Jan. 25, East Gloucester Elementary School teaches you a thing or two about what makes a Winter Carnival great family fun, with crafts, games, face painting, prizes, a cake walk, a bake sale, great food and more. All ages are welcome, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 8 Davis St, Gloucester. For more information, call 978-281-9830.
MLK Jr. Day at Gloucester UU
On Monday, Jan. 20, from 2 to 6 p.m., Gloucester’s Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, will unveil extensive research by the Cape Ann Slavery and Abolition Trust (CASAT) that documents the role that slavery had on Cape Ann from the 1700s until the Civil War. Alvin Foster and his Soul Eclectic band will once again provide music. Byron Rushing, past president of the Boston Museum of African-American History and a longtime state representative and civil rights leader, will deliver the keynote address, followed by a panel discussion with Q&A. The program concludes with a slide show and audio recording of Martin Luther King Jr. and ringing of the Paul Revere bell for freedom. The program is free –all are welcome. For more information, visit: www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org.
CATA student bus passes on sale
CATA Student Bus Pass Plus and the Unlimited Spring Semester Photo PassBus Passes will be on sale in the Gloucester High School Atrium on Wednesday, Jan. 29, Thursday, Jan. 30, and Friday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Pass Plus is $25 and the Unlimited Spring Semester Pass is $100. All Passes are payable by cash or check.. No passes will be sold at the CATA office on these dates. For more information call the CATOC office at 978-283-7278.
Climate Changing Cape Ann meets
On Saturday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold a discussion of the impact of climate change on our community and the theological implications of this impact will be led by Abby Johnson, Lutheran seminarian and environmental theologian and Kyle Johnson, climate change engineer, Boston-based engineering and planning firm Kleinfelder. This company developed the 2015 City of Gloucester first Coastal Climate Change Vulnerability and Adaptation Plan, and assisted with 2018 Watershed and Water Supply Risk Assessment. Donations will be gratefully accepted at the door of the church, 1123 Washington St., Gloucester. Questions? Call Anne Wheeler at 978-283-6550.
Sewing for Africa
Sweet Stitches sewing group meets Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 2 and 16, at the Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. to sew pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, there will help gor new sewers and a Potluck lunch. The group will also meet on Wednesdays, Feb 5, 12, 19, and 26, at 9:30 a.m. at the Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St., again, for Little Dresses for Africa. All are welcome, with a Potluck lunch. For more information, call 978 290 9312, or email: sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com
Landry Athletic Scholarship available
The Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship Fund is welcoming contributions from the community. This scholarship was created in Paul Landry’s memory to award a senior GHS student $750 towards further educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration.
NAMI Greater North Shore
National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater North Shore is hosting a Family & Friends Support Group and an Individual (Peer) Support Group on Wednesday Jan. 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Salem Hospital, Davenport Room 102A and 101, 81 Highland Ave, Salem. The two groups are for family and friends of those dealing with mental health challenges and for individuals (peers) and meet the last Wednesday of every month. For more information e-mail csadkowski@yahoo.com or call 617-984-0504, or visit namigreaternorthshore.org.
Skeptics in the Pub
On Tuesday, Jan 21, Skeptics in the Pub will tackle Conspiracy Theories! From wild tales of the Knights Templar to Hillary Clinton and Pizzagate, people have always been fascinated by conspiracy theories big and little. Rich Sagall will look at what they are and why people believe in them. Bring your favorite conspiracy theory and join the discussion. All are welcome. We meet in the function room of the Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St, Gloucester. In case of bad weather, you will be emailed. Parking ban cancels. Gather to socialize at 6 p.m. and order food and drink: 6:45 p.m., program begins.
Democratic committee on TV
The January episode of the Gloucester Democratic City Committee’s public access television programming, Democratic Dialogue, continues the conversation about local affordable housing with two local housing experts: GDCC member and host, Larry Oaks, President and CEO of Mainstay Supportive Housing and Home Care, and Andrew DeFranza, Executive Director of Harborlight Community Partners. The January episode airs throughout the month on 1623 StudiosChannel 12 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 3 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., and on Tuesdays at 6 a.m.
Fermentation workshop set
Make kombucha with Backyard Growers & Pigeon Cove Ferments, as the partner again to offer a classic winter fermentation workshop, this time brewing up kombucha at Pigeon Cove Ferments’ downtown Gloucester Fermentorium, 44 Whittemore St., Unit 10, Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., Learn all about the benefits of kombucha and how to make your own, beginning with a short overview of the fermentation process and the health benefits of fermented food. Then brew some up to take home. This workshop is popular, so get your tickets now: $20 per person. Backyard Growers pay $10. 978-281-0480, or: www.backyardgrowers.org/events
‘I Am More’ at the mall
Twenty new portraits by talented Gloucester artist Amy Kerr are on view this month at the North Shore Mall, upper level in front of Macy’s. This is Kerr’s fifth exhibit in Massachusetts featuring portraits of people coping with everything from tragedies, to depression to disabilaties, or crippling lack of self esteem. Their portraits are accompanied by essays in which her subjects articulate how they cope and why they are more than what they might appear, or not appear, to be. The tremendous response to this exhibit proves the need for greater understanding of mental health issues in our communities.
RAA&M Art Auction Consignments
Rockport Art Association & Museum is calling for works by historic American artists – highlighting Cape Ann School – for its annual fundraising auction. Submission deadline is March 7, by appointment only. To make an appointment or to inquire about consigning, contact Margaret Redington at 978-546-6604 or auction@rockportartassn.org. The auction will be held on Saturday, May 2, and attracts serious art collectors from across the country. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org/auction.
Action fuel assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help residents pay their home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households now through April 30, and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing your home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org for more information.
Shakespeare troupe needs you
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with productions of William Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” in March and in May, “Charley’s Aunt” by Brandon Thomas, all at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester. This community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets and stage crew. To get involved, email cast2008@prodigy.net or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, P.O. Box 2325, Rockport, MA 01966.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions sought
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help available
Financial counselors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult education offered
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000.
Babson Library welcomes all
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post available
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services offered
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Training for Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings scheduled
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship available
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon meets
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help offered
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling scheduled
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady makes repairs
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble matches on Tuesdays
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Veterans photo exhibit
The Gloucester Committee for the Arts welcomes the public to view the new grouping of veteran photos in the new small gallery near the elevator in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. These photographs are a portion of the veteran photos donated to the city by photographer Jason Grow. Other veterans’ photographs can be viewed at the Veterans Center, 12 Emerson Ave., and the VFW, 224 Eastern Ave.
Bingo at St. Ann’s
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
