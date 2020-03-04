Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
‘Flora’ at the Sawyer Free
Local children’s author Karin Gertsch will be reading her new children’s book, “Flora Has an Adventure,” a story about a hen who goes on a visit to a library. The reading will be held at the Sawyer Free children’s Library, 2 Dale Ave., in the Friends Room, on March 14, at 10 a.m. The author will also be bringing one of her famous hens for children to meet. Refreshments will be served. Best for ages 4-8. Questions? 978-325-5500.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner
Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St, is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner in the lounge on March 17, starting at 4 p.m. Traditional boiled dinner will be served with all the fixings for members and guests, and the food is on until it is gone. Questions? Call 978-283-9710.
Shakespeare’s ‘Timon of Athens’
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe continues its 12th season with William Shakespeare’s “Timon Of Athens,” adapted and directed by Ken Stoeffler, with Annegret Reimer in the title role. A story of generosity, greed, friendship, betrayal and revenge, it is perhaps a forerunner to the film “Parasite.” Performances will be at Gloucester’s newest venue, the intimate Rogers Street Theatre, March 19 (preview), 22, and 26 through 29, Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are $20 general, $15 senior, $10 student, $5 youth 12 and under. Thursday performances: general and senior are $10. Questions? Call Joseph Stiliano at 978-546-7575.
Cape Ann Cursillo
The Cape Ann Cursillo Community will host its next Ultreya/Pot Luck on Friday, March 6, at St. John the Baptist Church Hall, Essex. The potluck starts at 6:30 p.m., and the Ultreya follows at 7 p.m. You need not have been on a Cursillo encounter weekend to attend. Join us for an evening of great food and fellowship. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Symphony welcomes Lewin
Mozart, Haydn, Brahms will be played by guest artist Grammy winning virtuoso pianist Michael Lewin on Sunday, March 22, at 2 p.m. Acclaimed in over 30 countries and commanding a repertoire of over 40 piano concertos. Mr. Lewin joins CAS to play Brahms’ powerful Piano Concerto No. 1, Mozart’s joyous Marriage of Figaro Overture and Haydn’s Symphony No. 101 “The Clock.” The afternoon concert will be at Manchester-Essex High School auditorium on 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets are: Adults, $43: Senior Citizens, $38; Students of all ages, $15; youth 12 and under, $5. Call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
Gloucester Democrats caucus
Registered Democrats in the city of Gloucester will hold a caucus on Thursday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., to elect delegates and alternates to the 2020 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and attendees must arrive by 6 p.m. This year’s convention is May 30 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, where thousands from across the state will discuss party business and celebrate successes as the party prepares for upcoming elections. The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in the city of Gloucester. Pre-registered Democrats who were 16 by Feb. 15 may participate and run as a delegate or alternate. Gloucester can elect 16 delegates and 16 alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the caucus or at www.massdems.org. Questions? Call Matt Murray at 978-239-2205 or visit www.gloucesterdemocrats.org.
Bach birthday concert
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach with an orchestral concert on Saturday, March 21, at 7:30 p.m., the 335th anniversary of the composer’s birth. Performed by the Appleton Consort, led by Mark Dupere, and played on period instruments, highlights of the performance include Bach’s Orchestral Suite No. 3, the Violin Concerto in A minor, and the Harpsichord Concerto No. 5. The evening concludes with a performance of the Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F major. The ensemble, as Bach originally scored it, includes two hunting horns, three oboes, bassoon, violin piccolo, strings, and continuo. Tickets are $45 preferred seating; $30 general; $10 students with ID; under 12 free — available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org. The meetinghouse is the Unitarian Universalist Church, Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. Wheelchair access at rear right on Church Street.
Y hosts floor hockey
Starting Saturdays, March 9 to April 27, the Cape Ann YMCA will the basics of floor hockey to children and teens ages 3 to 14. Learn how to hit, pass and score. For more information, call Mark Mitchell, sports director, Cape Ann YMCA, 71 Middle St., at 978-559-3010 or email mitchellm@northshoreymca.org, or visit the Cape Ann YMCA website at www.northshoreymca.org.
Landry Athletic Scholarship available
The Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship Fund is welcoming contributions. This scholarship was created in Paul Landry’s memory to award a senior Gloucester High School student $750 toward further educational expenses following high school. The student must have participated in a varsity sport during high school demonstrating excellent sportsmanship while maintaining good academic standing. Community service helping others is also a consideration. Contributions may be made to Paul W. Landry Athletic Scholarship, C/O Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
RAA&M Art Auction consignments
Rockport Art Association & Museum is calling for works by historic American artists — highlighting Cape Ann School — for its annual fundraising auction. Submission deadline is March 7, by appointment only. To make an appointment or to inquire about consigning, contact Margaret Redington at 978-546-6604 or auction@rockportartassn.org. The auction will be held on Saturday, May 2, and attracts serious art collectors from across the country. For more information, visit www.rockportartassn.org/auction.
Action fuel assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help residents pay their home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households now through April 30, and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing your home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org for more information.
Shakespeare troupe needs you
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with productions of William Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” in March and in May, “Charley’s Aunt” by Brandon Thomas, at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester. This community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets and stage crew. To get involved, email cast2008@prodigy.net or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, P.O. Box 2325, Rockport, MA 01966.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions sought
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help available
Financial counselors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult education offered
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000.
Babson Library welcomes all
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post available
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services offered
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics training
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings scheduled
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship available
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon meets
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help offered
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling scheduled
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady makes repairs
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble matches on Tuesdays
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Veterans photo exhibit
The Gloucester Committee for the Arts welcomes the public to view the new grouping of veteran photos in the new small gallery near the elevator in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave. These photographs are a portion of the veteran photos donated to the city by photographer Jason Grow. Other veterans’ photographs can be viewed at the Veterans Center, 12 Emerson Ave., and the VFW, 224 Eastern Ave.
Bingo at St. Ann’s
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Youth floor hockey leagues
Cape Ann YMCA will be holding youth floor hockey leagues for ages 3 to 14 from March 9 to April 27, at the Y in Gloucester, 71 Middle St. For more information, contact Mark J. Mitchell at 978-559-3010 or email mitchellm@northshoreymca.org.
Gloucester High JROTC fundraiser
The Gloucester High School JROTC is holding a fundraiser at Machaca restaurant, 14 Rogers St, Gloucester, on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. The proceeds go to the GHS JROTC program to support trips including the national drill team championships in Daytona Beach, Florida. Please stop by and enjoy some great Mexican food for a great cause.
Cape Ann Skeptics talks conspiracies
On Tuesday, Feb. 18, Cape Ann Skeptics will continue its discussion of conspiracies with “Conspiracy Theories: Part 2.” You are cordially invited to participate by giving a 3- to 5-minute presentation on your favorite conspiracy theory, while Rich Sagall leads discussions and shows videos on the subject. Come and bring a friend and a conspiracy to the Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St., next to the Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St, Gloucester. In case of bad weather, we will send a cancellation email. A Parking Ban automatically cancels. 6 p.m., socialize & order food and drink. Program begins at 6:45 p.m.
Winter natural skincare workshop
The Backyard Growers will host a winter skincare workshop on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Backyard Growers Headquarters Quarters, 3 Duncan St., Gloucester. Learn how incorporating botanicals into your skincare routine is a chance to take full control of what you put on your body. By making your own products you not only cater to your own needs and preferences, but avoid the harmful chemicals and additives that the beauty industry uses to increase the shelf life of their products. Participants will leave with a face mask to-go and a “how to”lesson on making their own hand cream. Tickets: $20. Visit www.backyardgrowers.org/events, or call 978-281-0480, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Winter warmer mixology party
Join Backyard Growers at their headquarters, 3 Duncan St., Gloucester, on Thursday, March 5, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to learn how local mixologist Dawn Caraway concocts delicious artisanal cocktails inspired by the season using local craft spirits. Featuring Ryan & Wood, Inc., Distilleries and Q Mixers. A $25 donation at the door would be appreciated to support Backyard Growers’ mission to cultivate stronger, healthier, more sustainable communities. Reserve your spot in advance at backyardgrowers.org/events or call 978-281-0480.
ALPHA dinner & movie
Is there more to life than this? Is there a God? Can I have faith? Treat yourself to an opportunity to ask all these questions, have conversations, and meet new friends at ALPHA. What is ALPHA? It’s dinner, a movie, and a roundtable discussion that asks you to ask the big questions of life. Hosted by Sacred Heart, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and St. John the Baptist, Essex, it begins Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. with dinner, a short film and discussion at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St., Manchester-by the Sea. Open to all on Cape Ann, the North Shore and beyond, the evening is free. To attend, visit www.mecatholic.org and click on the ALPHA drop down link to receive a confirmation.
Free CDL training program
Action Inc., 180 Main St., is offering a free CDL training program for Cape Ann residents who qualify. The program covers classroom training hours, hands-on road training and testing for a class B CDL. Graduates will be able to drive several types of large box trucks, garbage and recycling trucks and other commercial vehicles. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and live on Cape Ann, have a high school diploma or HiSET (GED), have a valid driver’s license and be able to pass a drug test, CORI check and physical exam by the Department of Transportation. To learn more, contact Jill at 978-282-1000 ext. 108 or training@actioninc.org.
Requests for absentee ballots
Absentee ballots for the March 3 Presidential Primary are available in the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., during regular business hours. Voters may vote by absentee ballot if they are unable to vote at the polls on Election Day due to absence from the city during the hours polls are open; physical disability; or observing religious beliefs. Request a ballot by submitting a request form at http://gloucester-ma.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6086, or send correspondence including name, voting address, address to which the ballot should be sent, date of birth, phone number or email and your signature to City Clerk’s Office, Attn: Elections, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930. Application deadline is noon Monday, March 2.
Friends of Seacoast
The Friends of Seacoast, now in its 26th year, is a group of volunteers who meet to provide meaningful ways for the residents to stay connected to both the inside and outside communities. They meet the second Tuesday of the month in the second-floor community room from 5 to 6 p.m. at Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 292 Washington St., Gloucester. Volunteers are always welcome and much appreciated. These deeply meaningful activities are a direct result of the generosity of Gloucester residents who make a difference in the lives of seniors. Gifts are tax deductible and 100% goes to the resident’s activities Fund. Donations should be sent to the address above.
