Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.