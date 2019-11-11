Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to events.
Gloucester 400’s first Signature Event
On Sunday, Nov. 24, the Meeting House at The Gloucester Unitarian Church, 10 Church Street, will at 3 p.m., host the first signature event of Gloucester 400: “Our Stories Begin: 1623 through 1722.” The program includes a look at the first century of the Puritan settlement that became Gloucester, and topics include Native Americans living here when the Europeans arrival in 1623; the how and the why Puritans of the Dorchester Company came here from England; significant leaps forward in the first century of the settlement; and continuing waves of immigration. A reading of the surnames of families living in the settlement in its first century will be done by descendants of those families. Hope to see you at this prelude to the 400th celebration in 2023, which is free and open to all.
Big Turkey Giveaway!
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., will host its annual Thanksgiving turkey give-away Monday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., in the parish hall. Features 51 turkeys, more than 200 prizes, sweet bread, vegetables and cider and more!
West Parish PTO
The West Parish School will hold its annual Holiday Fair on Friday Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. at West Parish School, featuring a free kid’s craft room, a kid’s holiday dollar wrapped gift shop, a Scholastic Book Fair, a holiday concession with fresh baked goods, games, a huge raffle table with over $1,000 in raffle prizes, as well as 25 local vendors. A few vendor spots are left, please contact Kim at kcollins79@aol.com if you would like to be a vendor.
Burton Writing Cottage anniversary
On Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m., The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., will celebrate the first anniversary of the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage and the community that so lovingly restored it. Now designated a historic site, the cottage is a tribute to the beloved children’s author/illustrator and founder of the Folly Cove Designers, Virginia Lee Burton (“Jinnee” as she was known) who so inspired creativity and independent thinking, and an appreciation of our natural world. Local film producer Christine Lundberg will screen and discuss her documentary, “Virginia Lee Burton — A Sense of Place,” while some who knew Burton will share their memories, and children can listen to stories and make art. Refreshments and anniversary cake will close out the celebration. All are welcome to this free event at the center, which is adjacent to the cottage.
The Writers Block
The fourth program of The Writer’s Block with John Ronan’s 30th anniversary season will air Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m., and will be repeated one week later on 1623 Studios’ Channel 12. This half hour interview features Christopher Leahy, a nationally known ornithologist based in Gloucester. The author of “A Birdwatcher’s Companion to North American Birdlife” (Princeton) and other books, Leahy talks about his latest effort, a Helm Field Guide: “Birds of Mongolia.” Co-written with Gombobaatar Sundev, the book profiles all of the exotic bird life of that nation. Ronan is a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow and former Gloucester Poet Laureate.
Seeking bell ringers
Ringing bells for The Salvation Army is a holiday tradition, even on the coldest days. Volunteering at the kettle is a great opportunity for families and individuals of all ages to help their fellow neighbors in need this winter. Market Basket in Gloucester and Crosby’s in Manchester are just a few of the partners allowing The Salvation Army to set up the Red Kettle for this fund drive between Thanksgiving and Christmas. To paricipate, call the Gloucester House at 978-283-1812. Leave a name and telephone number and Lenny or Annette will return your call.
Action Fuel Assistance
Action Inc.’s Fuel Assistance Program is designed to help residents pay their home heating bills. This no-cost program is available to eligible households now through April 30, 2020, and covers all types of heating sources including oil, gas, electric, kerosene, propane, and wood. You can be eligible whether you are a homeowner, renter, or if heat is included in your rent. To qualify, your gross household income may not exceed $37,360 for a single person; $48,855 for two people; $60,351 for three people; $71,846 for four people; $83,341 for five people, etc. Additional discounts for natural gas, oil, and electricity may apply as well. We also offer no-cost energy conservation programs to both homeowners and renters, which may include weatherizing your home through insulation and air sealing, replacing inefficient appliances and lighting fixtures, repairing or replacing heating systems, and more. Call 978-281-3900 or visit www.actioninc.org for more information.
Special Education Fair
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the Gloucester High School Special Education Department in partnership with the Gloucester Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC) and the Northeast ARC will host “Transitioning to Adulthood,” a fair for parents, guardians, students, post-high school young adults, and educators. Providers of services such as post-secondary education and training, employment, transportation, housing, social/recreational, family support/advocacy services will explain what they offer and answer questions. Workshops will also be offered: Special Needs Planning, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Eligibility for Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission (MRC) and Department of
Developmental Services (DDS), 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Earning Money While Collecting SSI and Other Benefits, 6:30 to 7 p.m. Baked goods by the Life Skills class will be on sale. For more information, contact Nancy Goodman at ngoodman@gloucesterschools.com or 978-491-6648.
Portraits of Cape Ann Immigrants
The Sawyer Free Library and Wellspring House will present the opening of their collaborative photographic exhibit, “Portraits of Cape Ann Immigrants,” with a reception on Thursday, Nov. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. The exhibit features interviews and photos of recent immigrants to Cape Ann. Refreshments provided by The Open Door. The exhibit will be on view through December. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. To donate go to foodpantry.org or call 978-283-6776.
Open Door Holiday Food Drive
A $30 donation to The Open Door covers the cost of one Holiday Basket for a local family or individual who needs a little help setting the table through the holidays. Each basket contains full fixings for a family of four to prepare a festive holiday meal. The Open Door will also be collecting food donations at five locations on Saturday, Nov. 23: from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Market Basket, Gloucester; Shaw’s, Eastern Avenue, Gloucester; Stop & Shop, Gloucester; Market Basket, Rowley; and Shaw’s, Ipswich. For more information or to donate to the Holiday Drive, go to foodpantry.org or call 978-283-6776.
A Climate Cabaret
The North Shore node of 350MASS, a grassroots organization committed to a just transition to renewable energy, presents “Here Comes the Sun: A Climate Cabaret” on Friday, Nov. 15, at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St. Here’s the lineup: Brian King, whose music speaks to the head and heart; Ute Gfrerer, a classically trained Austrian native whose voice has soared on three continents; Jackson Gillman, who’ll send up old tunes with new visions; Walnut Da Lyrical Geni with an original hip-hop piece; Rhiannon Hurst, a Rockport High School student who’ll rock the audience with her bluesy interpretations; Gloucester author JoeAnn Hart, reading from her environmental dark comedy “FLOAT”; two 10-minute plays that explore the climate crisis from a comedic base; plus Cyndi Geller, Meghan Holtz, Les Tarmy, and Rebecca Green. Renowned storyteller Judith Black will emcee. Tickets are $35, available at www.eventbrite.com.
Cape Ann Skeptics
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, Cape Ann Skeptics continues its discussion of pseudoscientific medicine practices with “Naturopathic Medicine,” including such practices as “natural”, “non-invasive”, or “self-healing.” The ideology and methods of naturopathy are based on vitalism and folk medicine, and often the use of other alternative practices such as homeopathy rather than evidence-based medicine. Dr. Rich Sagall will explore the roots of this practice and its exploitation of the word “natural,” and “SkepDoc” Dr. Harriet Hall will make a video presentation. The training for Naturopathic Medicine, which is either a four-year or seven-year program or online, will be explained and whether a naturopathic doctor degree is comparable to a medical doctor degree. Bring a friend and join the discussion in the function room of Pilot House Restaurant and Bar, 3 Porter St. Mix, mingle and menu orders at 6 p.m., program, 6:45 p.m.
Gloucester Democratic City Committee
The Democratic City Committee’s public access television program, “Democratic Dialogue,” will air its November episode on 1623 Studios Channel 12 throughout the month. Episodes air on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 3 a.m. and 7 p.m., on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.; and on Tuesdays at 6 a.m. Host Matthew Murray, along with guests Arthur Powell, a Democratic State Committee member, and Karen Bell, GDCC chairman, discuss the outcomes of the 2019 MassDems Convention. Past episodes of “Democratic Dialogue” can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2GlfAjB.
Complimentary museum memberships
Cape Ann Museum is extending an invitation to all full-time City of Gloucester employees for a complimentary “Homer at the Beach” and Cape Ann Museum membership. These family Member Plus memberships, underwritten by an anonymous museum board member, are valid through December 2020 and were inspired by the success of the museum’s “Homer at the Beach” exhibition, on view through Dec. 1. The exhibit features more than 50 works painted by the master here in Gloucester. Those eligible may sign up by mail or in person at the museum at 27 Pleasant St., during November. For more information, visit capeannmuseum.org or call 978-283-0455 ext. 10.
World Kindness Day
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Kindness Project will celebrate World Kindness Day at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, with 10% of the proceeds supporting the work of The Kindness Project next year, including its signature Kindness Café Round Tables. This year, The Kindness Project hosted three no-cost Kindness Cafes, with more than 150 people discussing the spirit of kindness. Come celebrate Gloucester’s own spirit of kindness and enjoy music, awards, fun table pieces, and Japapeno’s great Mexican food!
Turkey penny sale
The Gloucester Fraternity Club will hold its Turkey penny sale on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at its headquarters at 27 Webster St. Doors open at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Rounds include sweetbreads, groceries, baked goods,gift cards, kids prizes.
‘Homer at the Beach’
Cape Ann Museum presents “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880,” an extensive exhibit on view through Dec. 1, of 50 of the earliest marine works by renowned American artist, Winslow Homer. The museum is the sole venue for this exhibition, which includes loans from some 40 public and private collections. Homer painted on Cape Ann and Gloucester, where he discovered his calling as a marine artist, composing more than 100 watercolors. This exhibition runs concurrently with Harvard Art Museums’ complementary exhibit, “Winslow Homer: Eyewitness.” Cape Ann Museum is located at 25 Pleasant St. Visit www.capeannmuseum.org/exhibitions/homer-beach/.
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe needs you
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with three productions scheduled: Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” in November, William Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens” in March and in May, “Charley’s Aunt” by Brandon Thomas, all at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester. This community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets and stage crew. To get involved, email cast2008@prodigy.net or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe, P.O. Box 2325, Rockport, MA 01966.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history librarian will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask about local history resources when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or call 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12-step programs, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
