Block Party!
The first of Gloucester’s three free big summer block parties is this Saturday, July 13, 6 to 10 p.m. on downtown Main Street. Enjoy al fresco dining, live outdoor entertainment and street performers, late-night shopping, fab food and non-stop music, with live local talents and bands playing up and down Main Street. Cape Ann dancers dance, The Red Trouser show is a show stopper, and Circus Up gets down to some major crowd pleasing. For more information, visit: www.capeannchamber.com.
Manship Residency Tour
On July 28 from 3 to 5 p.m., in conjunction with the Cape Ann Museum, join Rebecca Reynolds, curator and art consultant specializing in American sculpture and president of the MARS board of directors, on an intimate tour of the private home and grounds of sculptor Paul Manship, now the Manship Artists Residency & Studios in Lanesville. Light refreshments will be served. $10 CAM members; $20 nonmembers. Reservations required through Eventbrite. Address will be disclosed after RSVP to info@ManshipArtists.org or call 978-290-8438.
Concerts on Meetinghouse Green
The fourth season of free Friday evening concerts on Meetinghouse Green is underway. The concerts run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the shaded green of the historical Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets, in Gloucester. On Friday, July 12, hear classic rock ‘n’ roll from the North Shore based band Livin’ On Luck. Bring blanket or lawn chair. The Causeway Restaurant will cater, and donations for Pathways for Children will be appreciated.
Youth Acting Workshop
Classes start Friday, July 12, at the Gloucester Stage Youth Acting Workshop. A professional theater training program for ages 5 to 18, the workshop runs Fridays, July 12 to Aug. 16, providing a chance to develop self-confidence, communication and teamwork skills for daily life as well as the theater. Workshops cover theater basics, improvisation, movement, vocal and physical expression, character preparation, scene study, storytelling, writing and public speaking. Award-winning actress Heidi Dallin teaches in collaboration with special guests. Classes are divided by age. For details, visit www.gloucesterstage.com. The Gloucester Stage Company is located at 267 E. Main St. For information/registration, call Heidi at 978-283-6688 or go to the website.
GHS Class of 1963 Reunion July 14
Gloucester High School Class of 1963 will hold its annual reunion barbecue on Sunday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Stage Fort Park, across from the Cupboard. Bring your own food and beverage; a cook and grill will be on hand. For more details call Bob Whynott at 978-283-8230 or Rick Gonsalves at 351-444-8506.
GHS ’74 Reunion Aug. 10
Gloucester High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Gloucester House Restaurant, 6 to 11 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis. $45 per person. If you or someone you know has not received notice, or have questions, contact Cyndi Bolcome at macybo@comcast.net or 978-546-3961. Checks are made payable to GHS Class of 74 and mailed to Class of ’74, 7 Highview Road, Rockport, MA 01966.
GHS Class of ’59 Reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on July 27 at the Gloucester House Restaurant, from 4:40 to 8:30 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet and a DJ. Mailings have been sent out, but only some have been returned. If you did not receive a mailing or know someone out of the area who would like to have the information, contact Gerri Kippen at gkipper412@gmail.com or 978-491-1781; or Id Doane at idafdoane@gmail.com or 508-878-5832.
Solo shows at North Shore Arts
The North Shore Arts Association is presenting two new solo shows by Faripour Forouhar of Avon, Connecticut, and Helene Pierce of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. On display are more than 20 works by Forouhar in oil and more than 20 works by Pierce in watercolor. The shows, which run through July 8, are on view, are free and open to the public, at the NSAA galleries, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. For more information, call 978-283-1857 or visit www.nsarts.org.
‘39 Steps’ at Gloucester Stage
Patrick Barlow’s witty mystery “The 39 Steps” is currently running at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester through July 28. This award-winning comic thriller adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 movie by Alfred Hitchcock, has played in over 40 countries, winning Olivier (United Kingdom); Helpmann (Australia); Moliere (France) and Tony Awards. Gloucester Stage Artistic Director Robert Walsh directs this adaptation, in a production running Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Single tickets are $15 to $48 with discounts available for preview performances, senior citizens, military families, and college students and those under 18 years of age. For ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com. On Saturday, July 6, the 2 p.m. show is “Pay As You Wish” for access to the arts for all. For more information, call 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Page2Stage
Page2Stage, a new collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Stage Theatre, meets for the first time on Thursday, July 11, pre-show at 5:45 p.m. at the Gloucester Stage Theatre, 267 E Main St., to discuss “The 39 Steps” by John Buchan. In these pre-show gatherings, participants explore the play through facilitated discussion of related content, including biographies and novels. The program is free and offers discounted $25 tickets for registered members. Registration is required at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. The next program is Thursday, Aug. 8, and includes readings from Ben Butler’s autobiography and a presentation of Ben Butler. All books are available at the library. For members’ discounted tickets, call 978-281-4433.
Aquarium summer passes
The Sawyer Free Library has received summer passes for the New England Aquarium, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Generally, the library only offers passes from September to June. But these special summer passes, which allows for a 50% discount on admission, are dated for the months of July and August. The passes and can be found on the “Reserve a Pass” link on the library’s website.
Welcoming Center volunteers
Love Gloucester? The Stage Fort Park Welcoming Center is looking for people who know the city and want to welcome the world to it. It’s more fun than work. Those who can give three hours per week, Friday-Sunday, now through Columbus Day, should contact Carol Mondello 978-281-8865 or cmondello@gloucester-ma.gov.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history Librarian, Jackie, will help you find out what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask for Jackie when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Dog license renewal
Dog license renewal forms are enclosed in the census mailing for dog owners’ convenience. Residents are encouraged to license dogs online at www.gloucester-ma.gov. Mail in registration and in office registration is also available.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Gloucester400 design competition
Organizers of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration are holding an international commemorative medal design competition open to amateur and professional designers. Commemorative medals are a time-honored part of Gloucester’s historic celebrations. The competition is accepting entries for Phase I. Designers must upload their original sketches to GloucesterMA400.com by Aug. 31, after which three semifinalists will be selected and receive a cash award of $3,000. In Phase II, the semifinalists’ designs, submitted as three-dimensional plaster models, closes on Dec. 1. The final winner will be announced in February 2020. The winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and his or her initials will appear on the final medal. See complete guidelines at www.GloucesterMA400.com.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12 Step Program, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
Finnish literary history on Cape Ann
On Tuesday, July 23, from 3 to 5 p.m., the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., will host professor Kirsti Salmi-Niklander of the University of Helsinki discussing newly-discovered materials in the Finnish-American literary history of Lanesville and Rockport, where Finns shared books, newspapers, political broadsheets, poems, and songbooks in Finnish. Salmi-Niklander’s research has uncovered the 1903-1925 issues of the hand-written newspaper Walotar, which would have been read aloud at meetings of the Salon Leimu Temperance Society in Rockport. Also found: an 1899 children’s primary reader and other books reflecting strong ties to Finland and evolving assimilation in America, including the development of “Finglish.” Those in attendance are welcome to bring similar materials they might have. Traditional afternoon coffee and Nisu will be served.
Finns Celebrate Heritage
On Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m., guest conductor Paul Niemisto will raise his baton at the bandstand at Back Beach to lead Rockport’s community band and guest musicians in a free, outdoor program of Finnish-American music. Sure to evoke nostalgia among Cape Ann’s Finnish-Americans, the concert is a rare opportunity for this now assimilated group to unite in a demonstration of their presence on Cape Ann and to celebrate their heritage. The band pays tribute to its 32 charter members, and gives thanks to the immigrant generation. Come early with family, friends, blankets, chairs and kanteles to picnic seaside ahead of the concert. If rain, see you at Rockport High School auditorium. Questions? Call 978-546-7529, 202-420-8548 or email capeannfinns@gmail.com.
Lobster Fest
Gloucester Legion’s second lobster fest gets steaming on Saturday, July 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. at American Legion, 8 Washington St. Ticket includes one fresh cooked lobster, unlimited clam chowder, corn on the cob, salad, bread and watermelon. Legion volunteers will provide service throughout the meal, with open seating and full bar. All proceeds benefit Legion’s holiday meals programs for seniors and veterans. $25 for full dinner. For advance tickets call 978-979-2224. Walk-ins are welcome.
GHS ’49 Reunion July 25
Gloucester High School’s Class of 1949 will gather for a reunion luncheon Thursday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant. For more information, call Bill Reilly ASAP at 978-283-3527 or 978-290-8097.
Sargent House recreates 1919 exhibit
The Sargent House Museum’s 100th anniversary brings together more than 25 works by John Singer Sargent, Theresa Bernstein, Childe Hassam and others from Saturday, July 13, to Sunday, Sept. 1, at the historic 1782 house’s new gallery at 42 Middle St. The exhibit, a recreation of the 1919 show that launched the museum, has as its centerpiece a portrait by John Singer Sargent of his cousin Charles Sprague Sargent, the Harvard botanist who co-founded the Sargent House Museum. Period costumes will evoke the era. As part of a centenary collaboration, the Sargent House and Cape Ann museums will partner on a variety of exhibits, lectures and events, including the display at Cape Ann Museym of a large portrait of Judith Sargent Murray by John Singleton Copley, on loan from the Terra Foundation in Chicago. For more information, visit www.sargenthouse.org.
