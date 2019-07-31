Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the events
Red Cross Blood Emergency
Despite urgent calls for emergency donations, the Red Cross blood supply is still below safe levels (less than 3 days) and donors are urgently needed. With the help of a $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross will thank those who donate from July 29 through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email. Immediate donations may be made in Gloucester on Monday, Aug. 12, 3 to 7 p.m., at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., and at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., on Aug. 17. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also on the North Shore: Friday, Aug. 2, at the John T Heard Masonic Lodge, 70 Topsfield Rd., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 8, VFW Post, 321 West Shore Drive, Marblehead, 1 to 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 9, First Baptist Church, 221 Cabot St., Beverly. You may make an appointment by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Extinction Rebellion
It may not be your typical day at the beach, but if you love the beach and ocean you’ll want to join us as we lead a funeral procession along the sands of Good Harbor this Sunday. It’s our way of calling attention to the climate emergency and the role of industrial civilization in unprecedented global ecological crisis. Who are we? Extinction Rebellion, a local chapter of an international mobilization for non-violent disobedience against criminal inaction on climate change. The government is not taking action, so we have to. This Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m., we’ll be dressed in black, carry coffins, play drums and other instruments, and sing funeral dirges/original songs. People are power, so join us for this very good cause at Good Harbor Beach.
Gloucester Blues Festival
World-class blues fill Stage Fort Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, when the Gloucester Blues Festival once again brings a stellar lineup of some of America’s major musical talents to the waterfront to play at Cressey’s Beach. The all day event features a beer garden, outstanding food and craft vendors. For a complete schedule, talent lineup and tickets, visit: https://gloucesterbluesfestival.com/info/. Advance admission is $30; $40 at the gate. Limited reserved seating tickets available for $50. All ticket sales are final. No refunds. A special children’s ticket will be available at the gate only to youngsters 6-12 for $5. Children under 5 are free. Stage Fort Park location is 41 Hough Ave. For more information, email Paul Benjamin at: bluesman@midcoast.com
Fraternity Club Picnic
The Gloucester Fraternity Club is holding its family picnic for members and guests on Saturday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the club grounds at 27 Webster St. Tickets are $5, kids under 12 are free. On the menu are burgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, steamers, chicken, beer and wine. The kids get Bouncy Houses and games. And everyone gets to have fun. Tickets are available at the club bar, or purchase at the event. For more information, call Ralph Pierce at 978-21-1351.
Democratic Dialogue
The Democratic City Committee’s public access TV program, Democratic Dialogue, will air its August episode on 1623 Studios, Ch. 12, starting on Aug. 5, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 3 am and 7 p.m.; on Thursdays and Saturdays at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m; and on Tuesdays at 6 a.m. Host Mike Wheeler will speak with J.B. Kittredge, president of the Massachusetts ACLU about a range of state and national Gloucester civil liberty issues. Past episodes of Democratic Dialogue can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2GlfAjB.
80th birthday for class of ‘57
Invitations have been sent for an 80th birthday celebration dinner of Gloucester High School and St. Ann High School class of 1957, at the Gloucester House Restaurant on Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. If you have not received an invitation or know of any graduates who haven’t, or have information on those who can’t be located, please contact Andrea Mackey at 978-283-6844, or email: amackey100@gmaial.com. Those not yet located are: Francis Arvilla, Eleanor Anderson, Geraldine Carpenter Dane, Paul Codinha, Nancy Coleman, Marilyn Snow, Carmen Doucette, John Sargent, Lucien Bouley, Judith Viator, Jacqueline Flygane Osgood, Jean Tucker McCormack.
Beauport Nooks and Crannies Tours
Join Beauport Nooks and Crannies Tours on Thursday, Aug. 1, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and get a behind the scenes experience of Beauport, Henry Davis Sleeper’s extraordinary early 20th century showplace summer retreat. Allow plenty of time to explore each room, including passageways, closets, and other spaces not usually open to the public. Guides highlight their favorite objects and share stories about Sleeper, his friends, and staff. The Sleeper-McCann House is located at 75 Eastern Point Boulevard, Gloucester. Admission is $20 Historic New England members, $35 nonmembers. Light refreshments included. Registration required at 978-283-0800.
Sargent House recreates 1919 exhibit
The Sargent House Museum’s 100th anniversary brings together more than 25 works by John Singer Sargent, Theresa Bernstein, Childe Hassam and others through Sunday, Sept. 1, at the historic 1782 house’s new gallery at 49 Middle St. The exhibit, a recreation of the 1919 show that launched the museum, has as its centerpiece a portrait by John Singer Sargent of his cousin Charles Sprague Sargent, the Harvard botanist who co-founded the Sargent House Museum. Period costumes will evoke the era. As part of a centenary collaboration, the Sargent House and Cape Ann museums will partner on a variety of exhibits, lectures and events, including the display at Cape Ann Museum of a large portrait by John Singleton Copley, of the trailblazing woman for whom the house was built in 1786, Judith Sargent Murray, on loan from the Terra Foundation in Chicago. For more information, visit www.sargenthouse.org.
Summer Cinema nights
The city’s free Harbor Walk Summer Cinema nights are back on the waterfront by popular demand every Wednesday at dusk, through Aug. 21. The big screen goes up at
65 Rogers St., and all are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, friends and family. Remaining shows: Aug. 7 “Mary Poppins,” presented by Cape Ann Savings Bank; Aug. 14 “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” presented by Cape Ann Veteran’s Services; Aug. 21 “Pirates of the Caribbean,” presented by Maritime Gloucester. This programming was made possible by the presenting sponsors as well as North Shore 104.9 and the City of Gloucester.
Country comes to call
Country rising stars Martin & Kelly make their Gloucester concert debut on Sunday, Aug. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. The quality show is part of the free summer concert series, and is sponsored by Institution for Savings. Parking is free and the venue and restrooms are wheelchair-accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and pack a picnic. The rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. For more information, visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Kindness Café
The Kindness Project, a local initiative to encourage people to explore what kindness means, has been hosting a series of no-cost dinners to stimulate conversation and spark ideas about kindness. The third and final dinner is Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be ground beef and/or bean soft taco (or bowl) with all the fixings, available at 5:15 p.m., with watermelon for dessert. A deck of cards, each offering different instances that may cause it difficult to respond or react with kindness, will be available to all to stimulate conversation. All are welcome. The church is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets. Visit http://www.gloucesteruu.org.
Hettie Jones Memoir Workshop
Create a personal memoir in this workshop running Saturday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 11, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 E. Main St. Each three-hour session offers time for both guided writing and oral critique under the direction of Hettie Jones, author of “How I Became Hettie Jones,” a memoir of the “beat scene” of the fifties and sixties, as well as 23 books for children and adults and award winning poetry collections. Her short fiction has appeared in literary journals, stories in The Washington Post and The Village Voice among others. Cost is $200; minimum of five participants; maximum, 12. For information and registration, visit https://gloucesterwriters.org/.
Gloucester400 commemorative medal
There’s still time for sculptors worldwide to enter Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary Commemorative Medal Design Competition. The winning designer may receive up to $13,000 and join past honorees in celebrating America’s Oldest Seaport through art.
The deadline for initial design submissions is Aug. 31. Three semi-finalists will be selected and announced on Oct. 1. The winner will be announced in February 2020. For rules, schedule, and entry requirements, visit www.GloucesterMA400.com. Commemorative medals are a time-honored tradition in Gloucester, passed down through generations. The winning quadricentennial medal design may become a coveted collectible. The competition is sponsored by Gloucester Celebrations Corporation, a nonprofit established to organize Gloucester’s quadricentennial celebrations. For more information, contact Christine Armstrong at carmstrong2007@gmail.com or call 646-644-5037.
Stroke Club meets
The Gloucester Stroke Club will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 7, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Logan Room of the Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St. Use Washington Street front entrance or handicapped-accessible entrance from Fisher Lobby, take elevator to first floor. For more information, call 978-922-3000 ext 2235 or email Eileen.m.consentino@lahey.org.
Class of 1978, 1979 reunions
Gloucester High School Class of 1978 and Class of 1979 will celebrate their 40th/41st class reunions jointly on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant. The cost is $40 per person. Mail checks to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Attn: Clare MacDonald. Memo: class year. For information call Peter Charest, 619-459-9653.
Energy Healing
The Tong Ren Energy Healing Circle, 25 C Lexington Ave., in Magnolia, holds a free class for general healing on Mondays, from 7 to 8 p.m. Tong Ren is a healing energy treatment used to help people restore their health. Based on the principle that many diseases are caused by physical blockages that interrupt the body’s natural flow of “chi”, Tong Ren seeks to release these blockages, restoring the body’s natural ability to heal. This free class is open to the public. A $10 donation will help maintain the class space. For more information call 978-852-0066 or email info@ayurvedawellnesshealing.com.
GHS ’74 Reunion Aug. 10
Gloucester High School Class of 1974 will hold its 45th reunion on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Gloucester House Restaurant, 6 to 11 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet, and DJ Leo Francis. $45 per person. If you or someone you know has not received notice, or have questions, contact Cyndi Bolcome at macybo@comcast.net or 978-546-3961. Checks are made payable to GHS Class of 74 and mailed to Class of ’74, 7 Highview Road, Rockport, MA 01966.
GHS Class of ’59 Reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1959 will hold its 60th reunion on July 27 at the Gloucester House Restaurant, from 4:40 to 8:30 p.m. with cocktail hour, dinner buffet and a DJ. Mailings have been sent out, but only some have been returned. If you did not receive a mailing or know someone out of the area who would like to have the information, contact Gerri Kippen at gkipper412@gmail.com or 978-491-1781; or Id Doane at idafdoane@gmail.com or 508-878-5832.
‘39 Steps’ at Gloucester Stage
Patrick Barlow’s witty mystery “The 39 Steps” is currently running at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St., Gloucester through July 28. This award-winning comic thriller adapted from the 1915 novel by John Buchan and the 1935 movie by Alfred Hitchcock, has played in over 40 countries, winning Olivier (United Kingdom); Helpmann (Australia); Moliere (France) and Tony Awards. Gloucester Stage Artistic Director Robert Walsh directs this adaptation, in a production running Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Single tickets are $15 to $48 with discounts available for preview performances, senior citizens, military families, and college students and those under 18 years of age. For ticket information, visit www.gloucesterstage.com. For more information, call 978-281-4433 or visit www.gloucesterstage.com.
Page2Stage
Page2Stage, a new collaboration between the Sawyer Free Library and the Gloucester Stage Theatre, meets Thursday, Aug. 8, at 5:45 p.m. at the Gloucester Stage Theatre, 267 E Main St. In these pre-show gatherings, participants explore the play through facilitated discussion of related content, including biographies and novels. The program is free and offers discounted $25 tickets for registered members. Registration is required at www.sawyerfreelibrary.org. The Aug. 8 program includes readings from Ben Butler’s autobiography and a presentation of Ben Butler. All books are available at the library. For members’ discounted tickets, call 978-281-4433.
Aquarium summer passes
The Sawyer Free Library has received summer passes for the New England Aquarium, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Generally, the library only offers passes from September to June. But these special summer passes, which allows for a 50% discount on admission, are dated for the months of July and August. The passes and can be found on the “Reserve a Pass” link on the library’s website.
Welcoming Center volunteers
Love Gloucester? The Stage Fort Park Welcoming Center is looking for people who know the city and want to welcome the world to it. It’s more fun than work. Those who can give three hours per week, Friday through Sunday, now through Columbus Day, should contact Carol Mondello 978-281-8865 or cmondello@gloucester-ma.gov.
Bingo
Holy Family Parish invites those ages 18 or older to Friday night Bingo in the lower church hall of St. Ann’s, 74 Pleasant St. Five different types of pull tab tickets. All paper books and ink markers are available for sale at the game. For more information, call 978-281-4720.
Archive access
Sawyer Free Library’s local history Librarian, Jackie, will help you discover what the local history and archive collection contains. Some of it is online, on the library website. If you’re curious, ask for Jackie when you stop into the library, 2 Dale Ave., main desk.
Dog license renewal
Dog license renewal forms are enclosed in the census mailing for dog owners’ convenience. Residents are encouraged to license dogs online at www.gloucester-ma.gov. Mail in registration and in office registration is also available.
Pet adoptions
Cape Ann Animal Aid at 4 Paws Lane, located off Route 133 near the junction with Route 128, has dogs and cats available for adoption. Some dogs may have a reduced adoption fee and there is no adoption fee for cats 6 years or older. Photos, hours and adoption fees are posted on the shelter’s website, www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.org, or call 978-283-6055 for information.
Cape Ann Referral Group
The Cape Ann Referral Group, a membership of local business networking and referrals, meets every other Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Masonic Building on Eastern Avenue. Visit www.CapeAnnBiz.com.
Insurance help
Financial councilors are available at Addison Gilbert Hospital, 298 Washington St., to assist you in accessing health insurance: MassHealth, Commonwealth Care, Commonwealth Choice, Medicare, Medicaid and other health insurance issues. Visit the hospital’s Financial Service Department, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Adult Education
Action Inc.’s Adult Education classes are offered in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays, depending on learning level. Classes take place at Action Inc.’s Timothy L. Riley Education Center at 5 Pleasant St. in Gloucester. Classes include reading, writing, math, work skills and referrals to support services as needed. Classes help students prepare for their high school equivalency test (formerly GED). For more information, visit www.actioninc.org or 978-282-1000.
Babson Library
Isabel Babson Memorial Library, 69 Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Named for Gloucester’s first midwife, the library’s books feature all aspects of family life including maternity, child care and women’s health. The collection is updated monthly. All are welcome to browse. Call 978-283-5624.
Legion Post
The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 opens its smoke-free lounge for members and guests, Monday through Friday, at 3 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at noon; and during many holidays. The upstairs hall may be rented for special events. Call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m.
Notary services
Free notary services for seniors are available at the Rose Baker Senior Center. For an appointment, call 978-281-9765.
Cape Ann Special Olympics
Cape Ann Special Olympics provides athletic opportunities for individuals with intellectual or physical disabilities. The goal is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition at no cost to these individuals. Program currently offers bowling and basketball on Saturdays. Bowling is at 11 a.m. at Cape Ann Lanes, and basketball is at 4 p.m. at the Cape Ann YMCA. All special needs athletes are welcome. Email Shawn Williamson at williamsonshawn@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/GloucesterSpecialOlympics.
DAV meetings
Cape Ann’s Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 74, meets on the third Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., at the Veterans Center. All members and perspective members are encouraged to attend.
CAST scholarship
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will award a $500 scholarship to a senior studying at one of Cape Ann’s secondary schools, or one who has worked with a CAST production, who plans to continue studying performing arts. CAST has been awarding this scholarship for several years. For more information or an application, email Ray Jenness at kjenness045@netzero.net.
Gloucester400 design competition
Organizers of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration are holding an international commemorative medal design competition open to amateur and professional designers. Commemorative medals are a time-honored part of Gloucester’s historic celebrations. The competition is accepting entries for Phase I. Designers must upload their original sketches to GloucesterMA400.com by Aug. 31, after which three semifinalists will be selected and receive a cash award of $3,000. In Phase II, the semifinalists’ designs, submitted as three-dimensional plaster models, closes on Dec. 1. The final winner will be announced in February 2020. The winner will receive a cash prize of $10,000 and his or her initials will appear on the final medal. See complete guidelines at www.GloucesterMA400.com.
Lanesville Al-Anon
Al-Anon support group, based on 12 Step Program, meets Sundays, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St., Lanesville. Al-Anon is anonymous and free. Group welcomes people dealing with difficult and challenging alcoholic relationships. Call 978-546-6698.
Health care help
PACE at Element Care in Gloucester has openings for patients. The nonprofit health care organization and primary care doctors office specializes in taking care of elders age 55 and over who are either on disability or have medical conditions. For those on MassHealth, PACE can help cover health care expenses, medical needs, home care, transportation, medication and more. Call 877-803-5564 or stop in for a tour at 29A Emerson Ave. (across the street from The Open Door) and ask for Carol Pallazolla. Visit www.elementcare.org.
Veterans counseling
Many veterans experience difficulty in adjusting to problems in civilian life after serving in combat. The Lowell Vet Center offers counseling at the Gloucester Veterans Center for area veterans and their families, free of charge. For an appointment, call the Gloucester Office of Veterans’ Services at 978-281-9740.
Handy Sewing Lady
The Council on Aging Handy Sewing Lady is at the Rose Baker Senior Center on Mondays, from 10 a.m. to noon. Items needing repairs may also be left at the reception desk, along with your name, phone number and a description of the work needed.
Senior Scrabble
A group of seniors meets to play Scrabble on Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m., at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome. Call 978-281-9765.
Free educational classes
Never finished high school? Have trouble with math or writing? Give yourself the gift of a free education with free classes at the Adult Learning Center at North Shore Community College. To apply, contact Erin O’Brien at 978-236-1226 or email eobrien08@northshore.edu. Onsite classes are available on the Danvers campus, or study from home in the online Distance Learning program. If you are interested in distance learning, contact Zoe Fogarty at zfogarty01@northshore.edu.
Community socials
The Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., has monthly senior socials for the community, open to all on the first Friday of the month from 1 to 3 p.m., with games, knitting, hand work, chatting, lots of laughs and games (bring your own to share). Coffee and tea will be provided, but bring something yummy. Door prizes a bonus. Any questions or comments, contact Cheryl Davis at cdavis_62@hotmail.com or visit the Lanesville Community Center website.
GHS ’49 Reunion July 25
Gloucester High School’s Class of 1949 will gather for a reunion luncheon Thursday, July 25, at 1:30 p.m. at the Gloucester House Restaurant. For more information, call Bill Reilly ASAP at 978-283-3527 or 978-290-8097.
Blue Grass on the grass
Old Cold Tater and Down Home Swing will play on Sunday, July 28, 2018, at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue. These outstanding acoustic musicians deliver Bluegrass at its best. This concert is free to the public and sponsored by Cazeault Solar & Home. Parking is free and the park venues are wheelchair-accessible. Bring seating & pack a picnic! The rain date is Wednesday, July 31. For more information, visit: DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
