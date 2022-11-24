Looking for homemade gifts for holiday giving? Here’s a listing of holiday fairs and open houses of which the Times is aware:
Saturday, Nov. 26
Christmas in the Cove will be held 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pigeon Cove Circle, 6 Breakwater Ave. in Rockport. There will be local crafters, a bake table including Nisu, holiday greens, morning coffee and muffins and a luncheon of fish chowder, clam chowder, soup, and hotdogs. This annual fair has been taken place for over 100 years.
The Cape Ann Makers Market's Holiday Market will be open at Rockport's Emerson Inn, 1 Cathedral Ave., n Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop the more than 40 creative Cape Ann artisans, crafters and makers. The event will feature an incredible selection of coastal-inspired and holiday-themed handmade gifts, including jewelry, metalsmithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more.
Saturday, Dec. 3
The Friends of the Essex Council on Aging will open its Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St. in Essex. The boutique will offer unique handmade gifts, scented soaps, Cape Ann and Essex items, locally made honey and jelly, holiday pillow covers and more.
Annisquam Sewing Circle's Christmas Fair runs 8 a.m. to noon in the handicap accessible Village Hall, 34 Leonard St. in Annisquam. Choose a favorite wreath, boxwood tree or holiday centerpiece or handmade crafts that make fabulous gifts for family and friends. Take home a fresh or frozen dinner of the Famous Sewing Circle Chicken Tetrazzini.
The Old Sloop Christmas Bazaar will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St., in Rockport. The Christmas Bazaar features beautiful handmade items, baked goods, jewelry, gift baskets, swags, Christmas past, and a luncheon. For more information, send email to christmasbazaar@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
