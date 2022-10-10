With the holiday season just around the corner, the third annual Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund (capeannkids.org) has launched to help local parents and caregivers buy gifts for their kids.
The collaborative effort among local nonprofits Wellspring House, Pathways for Children and Action, Inc. raises money to purchase gift cards for struggling families so they are able to purchase gifts for their children.
“Over the past two years, we have learned from hundreds of parents that they experience additional stressors when planning for the winter holidays. Time and again, mothers and fathers have shared how important it is for them to be able to purchase that special gift for their children,” said Melissa Dimond, president and executive director of Wellspring House. “Action, Inc., Pathways for Children and Wellspring come together with the intent to time our community drive and distribution in early December to make it as easy as possible for families to prepare for the holiday season.”
Last year, the fund raised more than $100,000, helping to bring a little holiday cheer and ease the financial burden for almost 600 families, and reaching 1,300 children in Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex and Ipswich.
For decades, the local nonprofits provided toys, books, pajamas and gift cards to families. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and in response to restrictions on gathering, the three organizations pivoted to launch the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund in 2020. Instead of a toy drive, cash donations are collected and used to purchase gift cards that are distributed to eligible families who register online to buy presents for kids in their care.
This not only provides a measure of safety during the pandemic, it provides caregivers the opportunity to select the gifts for their kids.
“The holidays should be a time of joy and wonder for every child. For families struggling financially, the season becomes one of increased stress, anxiety and often, sorrow. Choosing between paying necessary bills and providing your child with some holiday cheer is a very real and demoralizing choice many must make. The Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund is a way for our community to band together to help lighten the load our local families are carrying” said Eric Mitchell, president & CEO of Pathways for Children, in a prepared statement.
“We are proud to once again partner with Pathways and Wellspring on behalf of the Cape Ann community in support of the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund,’ said Peggy Hegarty-Steck, CEO of Action, Inc. “2022 was another year of uncertainty and challenges for Cape Ann residents, and this fund hopes to remove a little bit of the hardship families face at the holidays. This project is not only collaboration between our three agencies, but the joint effort of hundreds of generous community members.”
With many families struggling with financial instability, the organizations anticipate the need will be as great, and perhaps greater in 2022 as it was in prior years.
“Being able to show local moms, dads, caregivers, and children that their neighbors have collectively raised $125,000 to make their families’ holidays brighter is an invaluable gift,” Dimond said.
Both donations and applications for support can be found online at capeannkids.org
