Gloucester High School has announced these students have earned a place on the school’s honor roll for the fourth term of the 2021-2022 school year:
GRADE NINE
High Honors
Foster D. Bairstow, Jeremiah W. Bushfield, Skye C. Ciolino, Vincenza B. Ferrara, Gianna R. Frontiero, Jane C. Herrmann, Finn M. Lever, Eve F. Liacos, Dayene Mendes Elioterio, Hannah J. Olson, Joshua Palazola, Cassidy M. Pontes, Natalie F. Sheedy, Olivia H. Testaverde, Grace M. Tierney and Chloe E Young..
Honors
Kathryn G. Aaron, Beatrix L. Brosnihan, Mackenzie A. Curley, Christopher J. Dailey, Quadir R. Divens, Seth J. Fleury, Brayden M. Francis, Megan A. Frates, Jenny He, Aria L. Johnson and Cecelia R. Lovett.
Also, Jasmine H. Madrigal, Taiya S. Mano, Giacomo F. Martell, Kylie E. McNiff, Brady K. Messier, Kellen C. Moran, Caitlyn J. Muniz, Emily L. Nelson, Noah C. Poulin, Isaac S. Ramalho, Michael T. Salafia, Lauren E. Sargent, Alexis R. Thomas, Sawyer K. Towne, Colby G. Warren and Aidan A Woods.
Honorable Mention
Madison E. Battle, Julia G. Carrancho, Vincenzo P. Ciaramitaro, Miley G. Courtemanche, Deibi De Leon, Sarah H. Fernandes, Ivana N. Ferrara, Dylan E. Gaetano, Mallory A. Greeke, Rose Z. Groleau, Christopher H. Laine, Hadassa M. Liberman,
Ryan W. Madruga, Wilson David Mauricio Matul, Cailey L. Melanson, Evan T. Mione, Scarlett M. Moore, Alessia M. Numerosi, Cameron J. Nunes, Evelyn A. Porter, Telma Santos, Dylan S. Smith, and Katelyn M. Taorimina.
GRADE TEN
High Honors
Malia R. Andrews, Willow R. Barry, Yisberlin B. Castillo Consoro, Miah L. Cerrutti, Ana-Clara G. Coelho, Jenna L. Connelly, Ana Luiza Cordeiro DaSilva, Thea A. Cunningham, Andrw S. Fahim, Anders E. Littman, Luke R. McElhenny, Allison M. Merchant, Tolulola O. Olubanjo, Yashvi S. Patel, Jackson S. Pierce, and Seville Tran-Harrison.
Honors
Justace M. Allen, Dominic E. Bergmann, Gabriella M. Bottari, Brayson C. Burnham, Lexi M. Carollo, Faith M. Castellucci, Joie G. Cody, Kaylee A. Curcuru, Lucas C. DaSilva, Isaiah J. Francis, Kelsy A. Frontiero, Chase P. Goulart, Siri E. Hale, Aurelia B. Harrison, Jason He, Alycia M. Hogan-Lopez, Zoey M. Jackman, and Christopher J. Karvelas.
Also, Oliver N. Lamarche-Cambier, Abigail M. Lowthers, Althea N. McHugh, Brooke A. McNiff, Bailee M. Militello, Zoe L. Moriarty, Sofia M. Orlando, Ava R. Orlando, Jordan A. Palk, Anika M. Parpart, Andry S. Payano Sosa, Molly L. Pennimpede, Bryce A. Rochford, Colby M. Rochford, Emma K .Smith, Isabelle H. Stauffer, Gauri Taheem, Molly L. Taormina, Jayden A. Toppan, Jaden M. Ventura, Noah F. Vicari, Leonardo A. Vitale, Finnian W Wall, Cameron A Widtfeldt, and Jordan O. Young.
Honorable Mention
Ella G. Costa, Jessica M. Cote, Aleena S. Dort, Melvin Yovani Gomez Lopez, Bella M. Goulart, Bella M. Goulart, Annabella S. Iacono, Andrew S. Johnson, Alan M. Lewis, William T. Lowthers, Emerson J. Marshall, and Ariana C. Mullen.
Also, Kayla M. Nadeau, Brady C. Patten, Morgan E. Pennimpede, Kylah A. Plante, Allison C. Provost, James T. Sanfilippo, Ashlee M. Scola, Markus W. Silva, Gabriel M. Silveira, Lucas D. Simendinger, Janish Taheem, Nicholas J. Tarantino, Michael F. Toppan, Julia P. Warde, and Benjamin L. Watts.
GRADE 11
High Honors
Sean A. Bergin, Seamus M. Buckley, Aria E. Caputo, Benjamin W. Carpenter, Deston H. Cauthers, Eliana A. Cracchiolo, Chloe A. deGaspe Beaubien, Clara S. Del Vecchio, and Emily E. Gossom.
Also, Emalee B. Jackman, Ryan A. LaFlam, Maximilian J. Littman, Bee M. Murdock, Annika S. Nyborg, Elijah R. Sarrouf, Marguerite S. Sperry, Marisa N. Vincent, and Tyler J. Weed.
Honors
Ashlee P. Aiello, Evan M. Anderson, Adam M. Borowick, Laci M. Bouchie, Baret D. Buckley, Maddison K. Carroll, Francesco Crivello, Matheus F. Da Silva, Jack G. Delaney, Jack G. Derian, John A. Frates, Keyarah J. Harris, Kyia J. Karvelas, Emily-Rose L. Lane.
Also, Adam B. Madeja, Jamie M. Mason, Olivia M. McBain, Brandon C. Means, Michael E. Merchant, Nathaniel A. Montagnino, Allie R. Nicastro, Anthony J. Porcello, Anija M. Puckett, Adelyn R. Richardson, Silas J. Riemersma, Samuel I. Rodriguez, Brady J. Salah, Yuniel S. Sanchez Batis, Catherine J. Sargent, Brady J. Sullivan, Gianni N. Taormina, and Carol M. Turner,
Honorable Mention
Gianna M. Allen, Angelina L. Aponte, Logan I. Brewer, Nicholas J. Carvino, Frank A. DeSisto, Elle G. Fleming, Michael A. Francis, Peter A. Giordano, Christian K. Howell.
Also, Sheila A. Medrano, Zachary W. Morris, Trinity D. O’Leary, Ana E. Santa, Joseph W. Seal, Sarina M. Sullivan, Bryan D. Swain, Madalyn M. Wheeler, Camilla A. Wilkens-Bowens, and Ella P Zindle.
GRADE 12
High Honors
Elise G. Amaral, Faith E. Brown, Ais F. Cook, Cammi J. Cooper, Emily L. Corrao, Caleb B. Grace, and Jenna R. Hoofnagle.
Also, Brett X. Moore, Daniel P. O’Leary, Devin J. Piscitello, Bailey A. Saputo, Tanicka A. Sinclair, Lindsey E. Smith, Ava L. Vitale, Haley A. Weed, and Ella M. Young.
Honors
Jacob T. Andrews, Kenneth D. Barbagallo, Kaelyn J. Battle, Kira J. Berlin, Kolby P. Bolcome, Grace C. Boucher, Lucas H. Brisbois, Alexia R. Burby, Kayla A. Calomo, Shannon M. Connolly, Ava C. Donahue, Zaila G. Dort, Thomas J. Elliott, Eliana M. Faria, Hannah E. Fletcher, and Ryan P. Frates.
And, Daniel J. Hafey, Olivia E. Hogan-Lopez, Keith M. Horne, Laura A. Howe, Charles R. King, George L. King, Matthew Kostecki, Owen J. Lane, Millie A. Lopes, Vivian N. Marchant, Kane W. McGibbon, Mia C. Meyran, Griffin D. Noble, Kylie P. O’Connell, Chiara R. O’Connor, and Zachary J. Oliver,
And, Felicia I. Palazola, Jack E. Patten, Summer R. Pereira, Morgan C. Piraino, Madison M. Piraino-Novello, Isabella G. Rapchuck, Ariel Rivera, Jasper W. Rose, Ariana E. Scuderi, Emma J. Silva, Dani S. Smith, Jenna M. Smith, and Riley E. Thibodeau.
Honorable Mention
Natalie R. Aiello, Daniel E. Beaton, Noah A. Burke, Neville T. Clancy, Alexa S. Clements, Andrew O. Coelho, Yahir D. Collado Vasquez, Jack A. Costanzo, Victoria S. DaCosta, Calvin Del Vecchio, Jayden I. Elwell, Haden M. Hale, Christine E. Harris, and Lucero Hernandez Reyes.
Also Drew T. Macchi, Darcy A. Muller, Isabelle L. Nixon, Nathaniel J. Oaks, Gabrielle M. Olsen, Juliana L. Orlando, Maite L. Passos, Victor S. Pataco, Nicholas W. Poulin, Ann E. Reed, Wyatt R. Rose, Tyler P. Santos, Robert L. Schuster, Emily A. Shea, Linda J. Toromo, Shea C. Verga, Margaret C. Wright, and Peter J. Zappa.
TERM 3
Due to a technical error in the Gloucester High School student information system, these students were omitted from the school’s honor roll for the third term of the 2021-2022 school year. Gloucester High School apologizes for the error.
GRADE NINE
High Honors
Foster D. Bairstow and Jeremiah W. Bushfield.
Honors
Andrew J. Cribbs, Christopher J. Dailey, Isaac S. Ramalho, and Colby G. Warren.
Honorable Mention
Menileke S. Dunwell, Edgardo E. Lemus Quintanilla, and Jordan M. Macchi.
GRADE TEN
High Honors
Anders E. Littman.
Honors
Cameron Carroll, Lucas C. DaSilva, Kayla M. Nadeau, Gabriel M. Silveira, Noah F. Vicari, and Leonardo A. Vitale.
Honorable Mention
Justace M. Allen, Alan M. Lewis, Emerson J. Marshall, Louis P. Perry, and Ava M. Silva.
GRADE 11
Honorable Mention
Ella S. Grossi and Brady J. Sullivan.
GRADE 12
High Honors
Daniel P. O’Leary.
Honors
Brett X. Moore, Nicholas A. Rapchuck, Maxwell G. Sperry, and Peter J. Zappa.
Honorable Mention
Ryan M. Carpenter, Ryan P. Frates, Isabella G. Rapchuck, and Margaret C. Wright.