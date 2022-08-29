Gloucester High School has announced these students have earned a place on the school’s honor roll for the fourth term of the 2021-2022 school year:

GRADE NINE

High Honors

Foster D. Bairstow, Jeremiah W. Bushfield, Skye C. Ciolino, Vincenza B. Ferrara, Gianna R. Frontiero, Jane C. Herrmann, Finn M. Lever, Eve F. Liacos, Dayene Mendes Elioterio, Hannah J. Olson, Joshua Palazola, Cassidy M. Pontes, Natalie F. Sheedy, Olivia H. Testaverde, Grace M. Tierney and Chloe E Young..

Honors

Kathryn G. Aaron, Beatrix L. Brosnihan, Mackenzie A. Curley, Christopher J. Dailey, Quadir R. Divens, Seth J. Fleury, Brayden M. Francis, Megan A. Frates, Jenny He, Aria L. Johnson and Cecelia R. Lovett.

Also, Jasmine H. Madrigal, Taiya S. Mano, Giacomo F. Martell, Kylie E. McNiff, Brady K. Messier, Kellen C. Moran, Caitlyn J. Muniz, Emily L. Nelson, Noah C. Poulin, Isaac S. Ramalho, Michael T. Salafia, Lauren E. Sargent, Alexis R. Thomas, Sawyer K. Towne, Colby G. Warren and Aidan A Woods.

Honorable Mention

Madison E. Battle, Julia G. Carrancho, Vincenzo P. Ciaramitaro, Miley G. Courtemanche, Deibi De Leon, Sarah H. Fernandes, Ivana N. Ferrara, Dylan E. Gaetano, Mallory A. Greeke, Rose Z. Groleau, Christopher H. Laine, Hadassa M. Liberman,

Ryan W. Madruga, Wilson David Mauricio Matul, Cailey L. Melanson, Evan T. Mione, Scarlett M. Moore, Alessia M. Numerosi, Cameron J. Nunes, Evelyn A. Porter, Telma Santos, Dylan S. Smith, and Katelyn M. Taorimina.

GRADE TEN

High Honors

Malia R. Andrews, Willow R. Barry, Yisberlin B. Castillo Consoro, Miah L. Cerrutti, Ana-Clara G. Coelho, Jenna L. Connelly, Ana Luiza Cordeiro DaSilva, Thea A. Cunningham, Andrw S. Fahim, Anders E. Littman, Luke R. McElhenny, Allison M. Merchant, Tolulola O. Olubanjo, Yashvi S. Patel, Jackson S. Pierce, and Seville Tran-Harrison.

Honors

Justace M. Allen, Dominic E. Bergmann, Gabriella M. Bottari, Brayson C. Burnham, Lexi M. Carollo, Faith M. Castellucci, Joie G. Cody, Kaylee A. Curcuru, Lucas C. DaSilva, Isaiah J. Francis, Kelsy A. Frontiero, Chase P. Goulart, Siri E. Hale, Aurelia B. Harrison, Jason He, Alycia M. Hogan-Lopez, Zoey M. Jackman, and Christopher J. Karvelas.

Also, Oliver N. Lamarche-Cambier, Abigail M. Lowthers, Althea N. McHugh, Brooke A. McNiff, Bailee M. Militello, Zoe L. Moriarty, Sofia M. Orlando, Ava R. Orlando, Jordan A. Palk, Anika M. Parpart, Andry S. Payano Sosa, Molly L. Pennimpede, Bryce A. Rochford, Colby M. Rochford, Emma K .Smith, Isabelle H. Stauffer, Gauri Taheem, Molly L. Taormina, Jayden A. Toppan, Jaden M. Ventura, Noah F. Vicari, Leonardo A. Vitale, Finnian W Wall, Cameron A Widtfeldt, and Jordan O. Young.

Honorable Mention

Ella G. Costa, Jessica M. Cote, Aleena S. Dort, Melvin Yovani Gomez Lopez, Bella M. Goulart, Bella M. Goulart, Annabella S. Iacono, Andrew S. Johnson, Alan M. Lewis, William T. Lowthers, Emerson J. Marshall, and Ariana C. Mullen.

Also, Kayla M. Nadeau, Brady C. Patten, Morgan E. Pennimpede, Kylah A. Plante, Allison C. Provost, James T. Sanfilippo, Ashlee M. Scola, Markus W. Silva, Gabriel M. Silveira, Lucas D. Simendinger, Janish Taheem, Nicholas J. Tarantino, Michael F. Toppan, Julia P. Warde, and Benjamin L. Watts.

GRADE 11

High Honors

Sean A. Bergin, Seamus M. Buckley, Aria E. Caputo, Benjamin W. Carpenter, Deston H. Cauthers, Eliana A. Cracchiolo, Chloe A. deGaspe Beaubien, Clara S. Del Vecchio, and Emily E. Gossom.

Also, Emalee B. Jackman, Ryan A. LaFlam, Maximilian J. Littman, Bee M. Murdock, Annika S. Nyborg, Elijah R. Sarrouf, Marguerite S. Sperry, Marisa N. Vincent, and Tyler J. Weed.

Honors

Ashlee P. Aiello, Evan M. Anderson, Adam M. Borowick, Laci M. Bouchie, Baret D. Buckley, Maddison K. Carroll, Francesco Crivello, Matheus F. Da Silva, Jack G. Delaney, Jack G. Derian, John A. Frates, Keyarah J. Harris, Kyia J. Karvelas, Emily-Rose L. Lane.

Also, Adam B. Madeja, Jamie M. Mason, Olivia M. McBain, Brandon C. Means, Michael E. Merchant, Nathaniel A. Montagnino, Allie R. Nicastro, Anthony J. Porcello, Anija M. Puckett, Adelyn R. Richardson, Silas J. Riemersma, Samuel I. Rodriguez, Brady J. Salah, Yuniel S. Sanchez Batis, Catherine J. Sargent, Brady J. Sullivan, Gianni N. Taormina, and Carol M. Turner,

Honorable Mention

Gianna M. Allen, Angelina L. Aponte, Logan I. Brewer, Nicholas J. Carvino, Frank A. DeSisto, Elle G. Fleming, Michael A. Francis, Peter A. Giordano, Christian K. Howell.

Also, Sheila A. Medrano, Zachary W. Morris, Trinity D. O’Leary, Ana E. Santa, Joseph W. Seal, Sarina M. Sullivan, Bryan D. Swain, Madalyn M. Wheeler, Camilla A. Wilkens-Bowens, and Ella P Zindle.

GRADE 12

High Honors

Elise G. Amaral, Faith E. Brown, Ais F. Cook, Cammi J. Cooper, Emily L. Corrao, Caleb B. Grace, and Jenna R. Hoofnagle.

Also, Brett X. Moore, Daniel P. O’Leary, Devin J. Piscitello, Bailey A. Saputo, Tanicka A. Sinclair, Lindsey E. Smith, Ava L. Vitale, Haley A. Weed, and Ella M. Young.

Honors

Jacob T. Andrews, Kenneth D. Barbagallo, Kaelyn J. Battle, Kira J. Berlin, Kolby P. Bolcome, Grace C. Boucher, Lucas H. Brisbois, Alexia R. Burby, Kayla A. Calomo, Shannon M. Connolly, Ava C. Donahue, Zaila G. Dort, Thomas J. Elliott, Eliana M. Faria, Hannah E. Fletcher, and Ryan P. Frates.

And, Daniel J. Hafey, Olivia E. Hogan-Lopez, Keith M. Horne, Laura A. Howe, Charles R. King, George L. King, Matthew Kostecki, Owen J. Lane, Millie A. Lopes, Vivian N. Marchant, Kane W. McGibbon, Mia C. Meyran, Griffin D. Noble, Kylie P. O’Connell, Chiara R. O’Connor, and Zachary J. Oliver,

And, Felicia I. Palazola, Jack E. Patten, Summer R. Pereira, Morgan C. Piraino, Madison M. Piraino-Novello, Isabella G. Rapchuck, Ariel Rivera, Jasper W. Rose, Ariana E. Scuderi, Emma J. Silva, Dani S. Smith, Jenna M. Smith, and Riley E. Thibodeau.

Honorable Mention

Natalie R. Aiello, Daniel E. Beaton, Noah A. Burke, Neville T. Clancy, Alexa S. Clements, Andrew O. Coelho, Yahir D. Collado Vasquez, Jack A. Costanzo, Victoria S. DaCosta, Calvin Del Vecchio, Jayden I. Elwell, Haden M. Hale, Christine E. Harris, and Lucero Hernandez Reyes.

Also Drew T. Macchi, Darcy A. Muller, Isabelle L. Nixon, Nathaniel J. Oaks, Gabrielle M. Olsen, Juliana L. Orlando, Maite L. Passos, Victor S. Pataco, Nicholas W. Poulin, Ann E. Reed, Wyatt R. Rose, Tyler P. Santos, Robert L. Schuster, Emily A. Shea, Linda J. Toromo, Shea C. Verga, Margaret C. Wright, and Peter J. Zappa.

TERM 3

Due to a technical error in the Gloucester High School student information system, these students were omitted from the school’s honor roll for the third term of the 2021-2022 school year. Gloucester High School apologizes for the error.

GRADE NINE

High Honors

Foster D. Bairstow and Jeremiah W. Bushfield.

Honors

Andrew J. Cribbs, Christopher J. Dailey, Isaac S. Ramalho, and Colby G. Warren.

Honorable Mention

Menileke S. Dunwell, Edgardo E. Lemus Quintanilla, and Jordan M. Macchi.

GRADE TEN

High Honors

Anders E. Littman.

Honors

Cameron Carroll, Lucas C. DaSilva, Kayla M. Nadeau, Gabriel M. Silveira, Noah F. Vicari, and Leonardo A. Vitale.

Honorable Mention

Justace M. Allen, Alan M. Lewis, Emerson J. Marshall, Louis P. Perry, and Ava M. Silva.

GRADE 11

Honorable Mention

Ella S. Grossi and Brady J. Sullivan.

GRADE 12

High Honors

Daniel P. O’Leary.

Honors

Brett X. Moore, Nicholas A. Rapchuck, Maxwell G. Sperry, and Peter J. Zappa.

Honorable Mention

Ryan M. Carpenter, Ryan P. Frates, Isabella G. Rapchuck, and Margaret C. Wright.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you