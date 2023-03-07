DANVERS — The following students from Cape Ann earned academic honors for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year at St. John's Preparatory School.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster's List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal's List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
GLOUCESTER
Head of School List: Jackson Camp ‘26, Charles Larson ‘27, Danyl Levytskyi ‘23, Finn McKay ‘28, David Minogue ‘23, Bohan Minogue ‘26, Joseph Scherkenbach ‘25, and Callahan White ‘24.
Principal’s List: Brendan Burke ‘24, and Andrew Johnson ‘27
Honor Roll: Alexander Bajoras ‘25, and Brendan McCarthy ‘26
ROCKPORT
Head of School List: Campbell Berglund ‘26
Principal’s List: Carson Berglund ‘24
Honor Roll: Michael Hale ‘23, and William Mueller ‘23
MANCHESTER
Head of School List: Breccan Curran ‘26, Griffin Curran ‘29, Cooper Davis ‘24, Evan Foley ‘26, Owen McLain ‘26, and Ethan Stefanovich ‘26
Principal’s List: William Kent ‘25, Tucker Lawrence ‘25, and Wesley Ross ‘26
Honor Roll: Marco Bussone ‘23, Henry Coote ‘24, and Brody Duncan ‘25
ESSEX
Head of School List: Colton Friedlander ‘26, Samuel Phippen ‘23, and Mathias Tolo ‘26
Honor Roll: Michael O'Flynn ‘29