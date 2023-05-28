DANVERS — St. John's Preparatory School recently announced the names of Cape Ann students who earned academic honors for the third quarter of the 2022–2023 school year, ending March 24, 2023.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The students are:
ESSEX
Head of School’s List: Michael O'Flynn '29 and Samuel Phippen '23.
Principal’s List: Colton Friedlander '26, Gavin McKenna '28, and Mathias Tolo '26.
Honor Roll: Andrew Cort '25, William Kuhl '24, and Lukas Schieber '25.
GLOUCESTER
Head of School’s List: Brendan Burke '24, Jackson Camp '26, Brendan McCarthy '26, Finn McKay '28, Bohan Minogue '26, David Minogue '23, and Joseph Scherkenbach '25.
Principal’s List: Charles Larson '27, Danyl Levytskyi '23, and Callahan White '24.
Honor Roll: Alexander Bajoras '25.
ROCKPORT
Head of School’s List: Campbell Berglund '26.
Honor Roll: Luc Bannerman '24, and Carson Berglund '24.
MANCHESTER
Head of School’s List: Griffin Curran '29, Breccan Curran '26, Grant Magnuson '25, Owen McLain '26, Wesley Ross '26, and Ethan Stefanovich '26.
Principal’s List: Connor Burke '24 and William Kent '25.
Honor Roll: Cooper Davis '24, Brody Duncan '25, Evan Foley '26, Tucker Lawrence '25, and John Morton '24.