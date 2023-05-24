MANCHESTER — This Thursday the North Shore Horticultural Society will hold a pre-priced plant sale with an bidding auction following .
The sale starts at at 6 p.m., and the auction at 6:30 p.m., at the Sacred Heart Parish Meeting House, 60 School St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
Buyers may choose from wide range of plants, bulbs, ground covers, bushes, flowering trees and more, along with garden tools, planters, plant art, pots, garden furniture and garden whimsy. Payment is by cash and check only.
Auctioneer Jo Goodwin-Rogers owned a landscape design business for 20 years, has lectured to garden clubs on landscape design, and won multiple Best in Show awards at area flower shows. In addition, a fine artist, her work is available at www.house-portraits.com.
For more information about the sale and society, visit https://www.nshorticulture.org/monthly-programs.