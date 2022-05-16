Awards and scholarships for Gloucester High School students enrolled in the Marine Corps JROTC were announced at a ceremony Friday evening.
Graduating seniors Zaila Dort received a Navy ROTC scholarship with a Marine option to Pennsylvania State University, while Jacob Andrews will attend Embry Riddle University on an Army ROTC scholarship. Each scholarship is worth more than $180,000.
Receiving certification of completion were:
Freshmen Yasmin Erika Chaves daSilva, Marlene Laiza DosSantos, Michael Gigliotti, Zackary Hendrickson, Kamilly Lopes, Guiherme Martins DeAssis, Dayene Mendes Elioterio, Fabrisio Parez Chilel, Nahomy Romos, Samuel Pallazolla, Michael Salafia, Vinicius Passos, Nahomy Ramos, Kayden Shinney, Joseph Aiello, Marty Behsman, Iris Lopez-Perez, and Emelyn Ramirez Tista.
Sophomores John Harvey, Andry Payano Sosa, Antonjeta Vila, Ana Luiza Cordeiro DaSilva, Monique De Aguiar, Madison Guernsey, Denys Lopez Mauricio, Yisberlin Castillo Consoro, Meilang Ercolani, Ricardo Nieves, Alexander Mitchell, Brendan Heanue, Maximus Muise, Anthony-David Russo, Elliott Thompson, Adam Bazel, Kajsa Curcuru, Antricia Peniknos, Aleena Dort, and Pamela Sather.
Juniors Jose Caal Tiul, Baret Buckley, Samuel Rodriguez, Santiago Ramos, Logan Brewer, Alexia Mateo, Kayky Barbosa, Marissa Cote, Elijah Hughes, Catherine Sargent, and Aidan Hurley who is joining the Army Reserves with parental permission, training as a senior with a local unit one weekend per month. Hurley will get paid for staying in shape and keeping on track to graduate.
Seniors Caleb Grace and Shea Verga, who have enlisted in the Army; Kylie O’Connell, who is pursing travel and study; Kayla Calomo, who will attend Suffolk University; Sergio Lopez and Arnoldo Pojoy Lopez, who are entering the work force; Nicholas Orlando, who will apprentice as an electrician; Griffin Noble, who has enlisted in Marine Corps; Peter Scola, who will attend the University of Rhode Island; Johnny Ho; and William Hughes, who has enlisted in the Navy.
Patriotism Awards went to color guard members Alexia Mateo and Catherine Sargent for the pledge; and Nicholas Orlando and Jaiden Hurley, for flags.
Unit Award ribbons:
Joseph Aiello, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct, Athletic Participation
Jacob Andrews, Student Leadership, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team, Athletic Participation
Kayky Barbosa, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation
Adam Bazel, Longevity/Fidelity
Marty Behsman, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Logan Brewer, Longevity / Fidelity
Baret Buckley, Student Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team
Kayla Calamo, Student Leadership, Athletic Participation
Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro, Longevity/Fidelity
Fabrisio Chilel, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Marissa Cote, Longevity/Fidelity
Kajsa Curcuru, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation
Yasmin daSilva, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Ana DaSilva, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Monique De Agular, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Guilherme DeAssis, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Aleena Dort, Longevity/Fidelity, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Zaila Dort, Student Leadership, Officer Leadership, Best Drill Cadet, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team
Marlene DosSantos, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Meilang Ercolani, Longevity/Fidelity, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Caleb Grace, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team
John Harvey, Longevity/Fidelity, Rifle Team
Brenan Heanue, Longevity/Fidelity
Johnny Ho, Student Leadership, Athletic Participation
Elijah Hughes, Longevity/Fidelity
Aiden Hurley, Distinguished Military Training, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation
Kamilly Lopes, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Iris Lopez-Perez, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Alexia Mateo, Distinguished Military Training, Longevity/Fidelity, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, , Athletic Participation
Dayene Mendes, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Maximus Muise, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
Richardo Nieves, Longevity/Fidelity
Kylie O’Connell, Student Leadership, Rifle Team, Athletic Participation
Nicholas Orlando, Athletic Participation
Samuel Pallazolla, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad
Andry Payano Sosa, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation
Aroldo Pojoy Lopez, Longevity/Fidelity
Emelyn Ramirez, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad
Santiago Ramos, Longevity/Fidelity
Samuel Rodriguez, Student Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, NCO Leadership, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Athletic Participation
Michael Salafia, Athletic Participation
Catherine Sargent, Student Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, Longevity/Fidelity, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Athletic Participation
Peter Scola, Officer Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad
Elliot Thompson, Longevity/Fidelity
Antonjeta Vila, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct
MEDALS
Daedalians, presented by Vice Admiral Wally Massenburg, to Catherine Sargent.
Military Order of World Wars, presented by Navy Capt Alan G. Rieper (Ret) to Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro.
Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented By Adam Curcuru and Violette Chipperini, both Purple Heart recipients, to Baret Buckely.
Sons of the American Revolution: Logan Brewer and Richardo Nieves.
Daughters of the American Revolution: Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro.
American Legion Military Excellence Medals, presented by Mark Nestor: Gold, Caleb Grace; Silver, Aleia Mateo; Bronze, Emelyn Ramirez.
American Legion Scholastic Excellence Medals, presented by Mark Nestor: Gold, Catherine Sargent; Silver, Baret Buckley; Bronze, Samuel Rodriguez
Daughters of War of 1812: Dayene Mendes Elioterrio and Nahomy Ramos.
Special Forces Association Medal, presented by Jack Kelly, to Aiden Hurley and Kayky Barbosa.
American Veterans (AMVETS): Michael Gigliotti, Denys Lopez, and John Harvey.
Women Marines Association, presented by gormer GHS Cadet and Marine veteran Michelle O’Neil DeLorey, to Alexia Mateo.
Reserve Officers Association: Aiden Hurley
Veterans of Foreign Wars, presented by Brian O’Conner, to Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro, Elliot Thompson and Nahomy Ramos.
Military Officers Association, presented by retired GHS teacher and Marine Corps Lt. Edward Callahan to Madison Guernsey.
National Sojourners Award: Kayky Barbosa
Scottish Rite Medal: Nicholas Orlando
Naval Helicopter Association: William Hughes
US Army Warrant Officers Association: Kylie O’Connell and Nicholas Orlando.
Mass. Bay Council US Navy League Teddy Roosevelt Medal: Michael Salafia
Marine Corps Association 2022 Cadet Honor Graduate Plaque, presented by Master Sgt. Carcel DuBose to Zaila Dort.