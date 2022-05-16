Awards and scholarships for Gloucester High School students enrolled in the Marine Corps JROTC were announced at a ceremony Friday evening.

Graduating seniors Zaila Dort received a Navy ROTC scholarship with a Marine option to Pennsylvania State University, while Jacob Andrews will attend Embry Riddle University on an Army ROTC scholarship. Each scholarship is worth more than $180,000.

Receiving certification of completion were:

Freshmen Yasmin Erika Chaves daSilva, Marlene Laiza DosSantos, Michael Gigliotti, Zackary Hendrickson, Kamilly Lopes, Guiherme Martins DeAssis, Dayene Mendes Elioterio, Fabrisio Parez Chilel, Nahomy Romos, Samuel Pallazolla, Michael Salafia, Vinicius Passos, Nahomy Ramos, Kayden Shinney, Joseph Aiello, Marty Behsman, Iris Lopez-Perez, and Emelyn Ramirez Tista.

Sophomores John Harvey, Andry Payano Sosa, Antonjeta Vila, Ana Luiza Cordeiro DaSilva, Monique De Aguiar, Madison Guernsey, Denys Lopez Mauricio, Yisberlin Castillo Consoro, Meilang Ercolani, Ricardo Nieves, Alexander Mitchell, Brendan Heanue, Maximus Muise, Anthony-David Russo, Elliott Thompson, Adam Bazel, Kajsa Curcuru, Antricia Peniknos, Aleena Dort, and Pamela Sather.

Juniors Jose Caal Tiul, Baret Buckley, Samuel Rodriguez, Santiago Ramos, Logan Brewer, Alexia Mateo, Kayky Barbosa, Marissa Cote, Elijah Hughes, Catherine Sargent, and Aidan Hurley who is joining the Army Reserves with parental permission, training as a senior with a local unit one weekend per month. Hurley will get paid for staying in shape and keeping on track to graduate.

Seniors Caleb Grace and Shea Verga, who have enlisted in the Army; Kylie O’Connell, who is pursing travel and study; Kayla Calomo, who will attend Suffolk University; Sergio Lopez and Arnoldo Pojoy Lopez, who are entering the work force; Nicholas Orlando, who will apprentice as an electrician; Griffin Noble, who has enlisted in Marine Corps; Peter Scola, who will attend the University of Rhode Island; Johnny Ho; and William Hughes, who has enlisted in the Navy.

Patriotism Awards went to color guard members Alexia Mateo and Catherine Sargent for the pledge; and Nicholas Orlando and Jaiden Hurley, for flags.

Unit Award ribbons:

Joseph Aiello, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct, Athletic Participation

Jacob Andrews, Student Leadership, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team, Athletic Participation

Kayky Barbosa, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation

Adam Bazel, Longevity/Fidelity

Marty Behsman, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Logan Brewer, Longevity / Fidelity

Baret Buckley, Student Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team

Kayla Calamo, Student Leadership, Athletic Participation

Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro, Longevity/Fidelity

Fabrisio Chilel, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Marissa Cote, Longevity/Fidelity

Kajsa Curcuru, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation

Yasmin daSilva, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Ana DaSilva, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Monique De Agular, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Guilherme DeAssis, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Aleena Dort, Longevity/Fidelity, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Zaila Dort, Student Leadership, Officer Leadership, Best Drill Cadet, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team

Marlene DosSantos, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Meilang Ercolani, Longevity/Fidelity, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Caleb Grace, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Rifle Team

John Harvey, Longevity/Fidelity, Rifle Team

Brenan Heanue, Longevity/Fidelity

Johnny Ho, Student Leadership, Athletic Participation

Elijah Hughes, Longevity/Fidelity

Aiden Hurley, Distinguished Military Training, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation

Kamilly Lopes, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Iris Lopez-Perez, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Alexia Mateo, Distinguished Military Training, Longevity/Fidelity, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, , Athletic Participation

Dayene Mendes, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Maximus Muise, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

Richardo Nieves, Longevity/Fidelity

Kylie O’Connell, Student Leadership, Rifle Team, Athletic Participation

Nicholas Orlando, Athletic Participation

Samuel Pallazolla, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad

Andry Payano Sosa, Longevity/Fidelity, Athletic Participation

Aroldo Pojoy Lopez, Longevity/Fidelity

Emelyn Ramirez, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad

Santiago Ramos, Longevity/Fidelity

Samuel Rodriguez, Student Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, NCO Leadership, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Athletic Participation

Michael Salafia, Athletic Participation

Catherine Sargent, Student Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, Longevity/Fidelity, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad, Athletic Participation

Peter Scola, Officer Leadership, Distinguished Military Training, Drill Team & Best Drill Squad

Elliot Thompson, Longevity/Fidelity

Antonjeta Vila, Distinguished Citizenship/Conduct

MEDALS

Daedalians, presented by Vice Admiral Wally Massenburg, to Catherine Sargent.

Military Order of World Wars, presented by Navy Capt Alan G. Rieper (Ret) to Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro.

Military Order of the Purple Heart, presented By Adam Curcuru and Violette Chipperini, both Purple Heart recipients, to Baret Buckely.

Sons of the American Revolution: Logan Brewer and Richardo Nieves.

Daughters of the American Revolution: Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro.

American Legion Military Excellence Medals, presented by Mark Nestor: Gold, Caleb Grace; Silver, Aleia Mateo; Bronze, Emelyn Ramirez.

American Legion Scholastic Excellence Medals, presented by Mark Nestor: Gold, Catherine Sargent; Silver, Baret Buckley; Bronze, Samuel Rodriguez

Daughters of War of 1812: Dayene Mendes Elioterrio and Nahomy Ramos.

Special Forces Association Medal, presented by Jack Kelly, to Aiden Hurley and Kayky Barbosa.

American Veterans (AMVETS): Michael Gigliotti, Denys Lopez, and John Harvey.

Women Marines Association, presented by gormer GHS Cadet and Marine veteran Michelle O’Neil DeLorey, to Alexia Mateo.

Reserve Officers Association: Aiden Hurley

Veterans of Foreign Wars, presented by Brian O’Conner, to Yisberlin Castillo-Consoro, Elliot Thompson and Nahomy Ramos.

Military Officers Association, presented by retired GHS teacher and Marine Corps Lt. Edward Callahan to Madison Guernsey.

National Sojourners Award: Kayky Barbosa

Scottish Rite Medal: Nicholas Orlando

Naval Helicopter Association: William Hughes

US Army Warrant Officers Association: Kylie O’Connell and Nicholas Orlando.

Mass. Bay Council US Navy League Teddy Roosevelt Medal: Michael Salafia

Marine Corps Association 2022 Cadet Honor Graduate Plaque, presented by Master Sgt. Carcel DuBose to Zaila Dort.

