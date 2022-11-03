MANCHESTER — Fourteen local teenagers received $500 scholarships to help them continue their education this fall.
As it has for the past 17 years, Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus Manchester-by-the-Sea awarded scholarships to graduating high schools seniors from Cape Ann communities. Seven years ago, the grants were renamed The Father Jack Gentleman Memorial Scholarship program. Since its inception the program has honored 101 graduates.
This summer, at St. John the Baptist Church in Essex, 14 graduating seniors were presented $500 checks in recognition of their accomplishments and the service to their community and church.
The 2022 recipients are:
Andrew Cressey, Aidan Cunningham, Christopher Daly, Emma Fitzgerald, Aiden Harrison, Colin Harrison, Ambrose Pallazola, Ainsley Tully, Mairin Tully and Reese Tully, all graduates of Manchester Essex Regional High in Manchester.
Mia Leonard, a graduate of Penguin Hall in Wenham.
Darcy Muller, a graduate of Gloucester High.
Connor Cunningham, a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High in Peabody.
“Masconomo Council 1232 is pleased to award these Father Jack Scholarships to these outstanding students and fine representatives of their hometowns,” said William Busta, past Grand Knight and Father Jack Gentleman Scholarship Fund co-chair. “They are a credit to their parents. By their record of engagement and commitment to education they exemplify the hope of Father Jack that our youth always will aim high and build bright futures.”