To the editor:
Did you know that 88,000 seabirds are being harmed every year due to oil spills? As a people that live in a coastal environment, it is hard to hear about the animals being harmed from human actions.
Oil spills are a huge problem all over and many animals, especially sea birds, are affected by them. In our coastal community, there are lots of boats in the ocean that are filled up with oil. The oil can leak out from the tanks being overfilled or their engine bolts not being tightened enough.
We want to raise awareness for birds such as seagulls getting harmed by oil spills.
When oil spills happen, seabirds can get the oil all over them which interferes with their ability to fly or perform normal activities. If this keeps happening, the seabird population will keep declining and at some point, there will be no way to save it.
Oil spills will continue to badly affect our coastal community if we don’t try and reduce the amount of damage they cause.
Abigail Horne, Isabella DaCruz, Ruby Lyman
Rockport Middle School