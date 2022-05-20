Letter carriers from Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport collected more than 7.65 tons of food donated by residents on their mail routes for The Open Door during Saturday’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Stamp Out Hunger is a nationwide initiative spearheaded by the National Association of LetterCarriers (NALC). NALC Branch 25 oversaw local participation in the 30th annual event Saturday.
“Stamp Out Hunger is an event steeped in the spirit of community. The day starts with people leaving bagged food donations by their mailboxes, our local letter carriers go above and beyond collecting and delivering those donations, and volunteers help along the way,” said Julie LaFontaine, president and CEO of The Open Door. “At the end of the day, our shelves are stocked with food people need, and our inventory is bolstered for weeks to come. It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors.”
Through the drive, The Open Door requested its pantries’ most needed items; coffee, condiments, cooking oil, peanut butter, and tuna. Local residents answered the call, leaving approximately 15,300 pounds of bagged food donations by their mailboxes to be collected.
“It’s a perfect fit, leaving food by a mailbox. Letter carriers go to every single mailbox every single day. It’s a simple thing to do,” said Bruce Johnson of Essex, a retired Gloucester letter carrier who continues to organize NALC Branch 25’s annual food drive. “I know I feel so much gratitude helping someone that just deserves a helping hand.”
Approximately 45 volunteers of The Open Door, including members of Gloucester’s Mass Mudders club, supported letter carriers Saturday as donations were collected, delivered, and unloaded. At The Open Door’s campus at 28 Emerson Ave., volunteers also sorted donations to be added to the nonprofit’s inventory for clients. By the day’s end, food had been stocked directly onto shelves to be distributed in groceries starting Monday morning.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante, and Mayor Greg Verga were at The Open Door on Saturday thanking the letter carriers and volunteers for their dedicated service to the community.
Saturday’s event was the first in-person Stamp Out Hunger food drive since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.