Local mail carriers on Saturday joined their fellows across across the country in collecting food from their customers for the national Stamp Out Hunger drive.
On Cape Ann, the letters carriers delivered, collecting approximately 14,000 pounds of food for The Open Door, to be distributed through its online ordering system and its food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich.
“Year after year, Stamp Out Hunger collects good food for local people, all thanks to our local letter carriers,” The Open Door President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “It’s a sight to see, as mail trucks arrive and unload bags and bags of donations, and it is a testament to what our community can do with creativity and determination.”
The local initiative is part of the 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, spearheaded by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC).
On Cape Ann, NALC Branch 25 oversees the food drive each year, and letter carriers from the Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport post offices collected food donations left by mailboxes for delivery to The Open Door's headquarters on Emerson Avenue.
"It’s a lot of hard work for the carriers but at the end of the day, you just feel so good knowing you’ve done so much good for the community,” said Bruce Johnson of Essex, a retired Gloucester letter carrier who continues to organize NALC Branch 25’s annual food drive. “I grew up in Gloucester, it’s always been a close-knit community no matter what fundraiser is going on. ... Gloucester has always been community oriented.”
Approximately 45 volunteers sorted food and helped collect donations on Saturday to support the food drive.
“The volunteers that work here, they’re amazing," Johnson said of The Open Door. "I take my hat off to them."
This year, The Open Door specifically requested donations of popular items including coffee, condiments (ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and salad dressings), peanut butter, tuna, and cooking oil.
Founded in 1978, The Open Door is a 501 (c)(3) tax exempt nonprofit and community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham. In 2022, The Open Door helped stabilize the lives and health of 8,486 people from 4,872 households through the distribution of 1.78 million pounds of food.
For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.