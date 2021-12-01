A local business is looking to the community to help them identify anyone who may need some extra warmth this winter season.
J.M. Walsh Oil has made its company motto "Caring For the Community is Our Business" its mission for the past four years to support those in need by delivering 100 gallons of oil to the households.
This year is no different.
The oil company is now taking nominations to identify those who might be in need.
"We ask people to contact us with the name, address, and a brief story of the household in need," owner Janelle Favaloro said. "The people who are selected do not know who nominated them, and are notified by mail that they will be receiving 100 free gallons of oil."
"It was the highlight of our heating season to be able to help 15 families in the Cape Ann area last season," she added.
Started in 1981, J.M. Walsh Oil Company says it is known for being the first company on Cape Ann to offer an early pay discount for oil deliveries.
In addition to its Season of Giving Fund, the oil company also delivers heating fuel for Fuel Assistance through Action and the Good Neighbor Fund run by the Salvation Army.
Nominations can be sent by email to jmwalshoil@msn.com or by mail to J.M. Walsh Oil 6. Cleveland Place, Gloucester, MA 01930.
To donate to the fund, pay by PayPal, Venmo, check, cash, credit card, or by going to the company website, www.jmwalshoil.com/community-resources.
All nominations should be in by Dec. 31 to be considered for the grand prixe. The company will provide oil for a minimum of 10 nominations.
Favaloro noted that if more money are donated, then the company will expand the number of recipients.