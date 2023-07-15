DANVERS — The following Cape Ann residents have earned placement on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at North Shore Community College.
Dean’s list honors are awarded to students who have earned six or more semester hours of academic credit with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.30 or higher.
Essex
Julia Bundy, Kristy Camp, Zachary Macdonald, Michael Quill, and Maggie Richards,
Gloucester
Brandon Amato, Shanali Avery, Erin Brosnan, Nicholas Browning, Karla Bruner, Alexandria Butler, Rose Ciaramitaro, Peyton Devlin, Breanna Doherty, Ryder Enos, Deyanna Foley, Jennifer Forgione, Maria Gargano, Dominic Golini, Amanda Harrie, Malia Hartwell, and Antonese Heard.
And, Renee Johnston, Rosa Khoury, Nathan Lake, Camden Lovelace, Siobhan Lucas, Joseph Marcantonio, Jennifer Marshall, Jacob Mccollum, Isabella Militello, Lily Muniz, Felicia Palazola, Devosha Pearce, Julia Pimentel, Amber Pinkham, Olivia Piscitello, and Carla Provost.
Also, Ashley Rowe, Ariana Scuderi, Allison Sears, Allan Segura, Jacqueline Smith, Colin Stark, Tanya Taylor, Emma Thomas, Grace Topouzoglou, Joseph Walker, Sarah Werner, and Hyacinth Williams.
Manchester-by-the-Sea
Andrew Alibali, Lillian Calandra, Amy Coleman, Kayleigh Nicastro, Sophia Porter, Mark Shan, Benjamin Smith, and Scott Sutherland.
Rockport
Stacey Curtin, Noah Foster, Abigail Iannotti, Tammy Macomber, Kaylee Parker, Erica Perry, and Kyra Vantrease.