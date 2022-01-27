AMHERST, Mass. – Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 14, 2021 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

Below is a list of students from your area who earned a degree.

ESSEX

Alexandra Michelle Lee

Evan Thomas Pennoyer

GLOUCESTER

Tracy M. Blagden

Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer

Lydia Joyce Giangregorio

Roy Kirwa Kimutai Kirwa

Alexia Marianna Marnoto

Julian Israel Mendoza

Sophia Marie Pata

MANCHESTER

Madeleine Noelle Conway

Aidan Moore Lyons

Carl August Parkhurst

ROCKPORT

Irina C Biloiu

Jameson Paul Kamm

Robert Micah Lovell

Myles Patrick Wrinn

