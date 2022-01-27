AMHERST, Mass. – Approximately 5,500 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement on May 14, 2021 at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
Below is a list of students from your area who earned a degree.
ESSEX
Alexandra Michelle Lee
Evan Thomas Pennoyer
GLOUCESTER
Tracy M. Blagden
Marlaina Gabrielle Fulmer
Lydia Joyce Giangregorio
Roy Kirwa Kimutai Kirwa
Alexia Marianna Marnoto
Julian Israel Mendoza
Sophia Marie Pata
MANCHESTER
Madeleine Noelle Conway
Aidan Moore Lyons
Carl August Parkhurst
ROCKPORT
Irina C Biloiu
Jameson Paul Kamm
Robert Micah Lovell
Myles Patrick Wrinn