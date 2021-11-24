Every homeowner who purchased energy-efficient replacement windows, roofing, entry doors and vinyl siding may be helping someone in need this holiday season.
Beverly-based Coastal Windows and Exteriors donated a turkey for each customer that sought one of these installation options to The Open Door as the Gloucester-based food pantry prepared for its Thanksgiving Day celebrations.
This year, that number translated to 31 turkeys, weighing a total of 629 pounds.
“We are super excited that we can help the community especially during the uncertain fearful times in the pandemic,” owner Stephanie Vanderbilt said.
A local police department is also jumping on the opportunity to assist the organization that focuses on alleviating hunger across Cape Ann.
The Gloucester Police Department donated $2,000 to The Open Door this Thanksgiving season.
Gloucester police Lt. Mike Williams initiated an internal fundraiser to benefit the food pantry, and department staff and officers personally donated the $2,000, helping to feed 66 families in the Gloucester community.
“Those of us at the Gloucester Police Department believe that the best way to police a community is to be a supportive member in all aspects of community life, and I am proud of the men and women in this department for showing this kind of initiative," said Chief Ed Conley. "We hope everyone has a happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful holiday season.”
The donation from Gloucester Police will benefit The Open Door's Holiday Basket program, in which the organization prepares food baskets for more than 2,000 families who need a little help preparing for holiday meals. Each basket contains a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes for a Thanksgiving dinner for four to six people.
Gloucester Police also contributed to the effort via a Stuff-a-Cruiser event held last week to collect food donations from community members.
“The Gloucester Police Department stepped up in a big way to support The Open Door Holiday Basket program with a generous financial contribution, and the team turned out to Stuff-a-Cruiser at Saturday's Thanksgiving Food Drive,” President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “Many people are still climbing out of the hole left by the pandemic’s impact on the economy, and community partners like the Gloucester Police Department help people put meals on the table for Thanksgiving and the months ahead.”
The Open Door is a community food resource center for low-income residents of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Hamilton, Boxford, Rowley, Topsfield, and Wenham. It runs food pantries at 28 Emerson Ave. and 00 Southern Heights in Ipswich.