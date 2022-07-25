DANVERS — North Shore Community College President William Heineman is pleased to announce that the individuals listed below are recent graduates of the college:
Essex
Mersades Bybee, Hayes Demeule, Benjamin Gonzales, Kristen Harding, Katherine Jermyn, and Haley Santy Williams.
Gloucester
Hafsa Ahmed, Elizabeth Amero, Vanessa Barrett, Jabin Belcher, Ainsley Bruni, Sarah Burnham, James Ciaramitaro, Aidan Fitzgerald, Shannon Gill, Amonios Hanna, Kayla Harris, Kajal Kataria, Mabelita Koller, Marlena Kolterjahn, Amanda Kreseskie, Sophia Lane, Maria-Teodora Lopes, Taylor Neves, Abigail Papp, Angela Prezzano, Jessica Scola, Vincent Scuderi, Laura Tanguay, Lillian Wood, and Mara Zellman.
Rockport
Courtney Nelson, Leah Scullin, and Jason Thibodeau.