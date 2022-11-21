A group of Scrooges has been trying to bilk crafters and vendors out a $50 vendor fee by advertising a faux Christmas Fair at the Magnolia Library and Community Center, an event the library says is a hoax.
The library at 1 Lexington Ave. has taken to Facebook warning that another post featuring a Christmas tree that advertises a “3{sup}rd{/sup} annual Christmas Fair” at the library on Saturday, Dec. 3 is “FAKE.”
“It has come to our attention,” the library’s post states, “that a fake group is advertising a craft fair hosted by the MLCC in our hall. They are soliciting vendors and requesting applications and payments. To be clear, we are not hosting a craft fair on December 3{sup}rd{/sup} nor are we soliciting vendors/payments.”
“Please — do not let anyone else scam you,” the post states.
In fact, “we do not have a renter on Dec. 3,” said Alana Horne, vice president of the library’s board.
She said the post about the fair appears to be an attempt to solicit vendors who then would send money through a payment app to reserve a table, bilking people out of $50 when the fair fails to materialize.
“This is the first one to target us,” said Horne, who helps run the Magnolia Community Farmers Market. She said people who attend this popular event were reaching out asking if the fake fair was real.
“It is going around in the crafters’ and vendors’ world,” she said. She said library officials got no response when they tried to call out the advertiser by trying to contact them online. The library commented on its post its had contacted Facebook but its officials were not holding their breath.
The original post advertises the fake Christmas Fair as an “Events & Craft Show.” Underneath that, it says “MORE VENDORS WANTED.” The post advertises Santa, music, hot cocoa, a tree lighting ceremony, s’mores and fire pits, which Horne said the library does not even have. The scam post advertises that the $50 vendor fee includes “two tables and chairs.”
Horne said a friend found the fake Christmas fair post on Facebook and it was being promoted on the North Shore.
Nancy Gilberg of Salem, a volunteer member of Salem Recycles, shared the Magnolia library’s post warning about the fake fair, after a friend from Gloucester shared it. She wants to get the word out around the North Shore so someone does not fall for the scam during the holiday season.
“Crafters, beware of this latest scam — fake craft fairs posted online that collect your vendor fee then run. Verify the event with the actual host before signing up. and have a joyful, craft-filled season!” Gilberg wrote.
“This was just a lousy thing to do during the holidays,” she said of wanting to get the word out in the Salem and Beverly area where there are a lot of people crafting at home, with Salem home to a lot of artists. “I just hate the thought of anyone being scammed by people.”
Horne said the Magnolia library’s annual tree lighting will be taking place on Sunday, Dec. 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring Santa riding to the library on a fire truck, holiday carols with Jambalaya Horns, crafts and snacks.
Horne also said the Magnolia Woman’s Club Holiday Fair was Saturday, Nov. 19 and including more than 15 local vendors. Horne said a renter of the hall is hosting a pop-up shop on Dec. 18.
