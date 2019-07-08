Wednesday, July 10
Manchester Council on Aging van goes to Ocean State Job Lots in Danvers, pickup begins 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. Information/registration, 978-526-7500.
Friday, July 12
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, pick up begins at 10 a.m. Return is expected around 2 p.m. Admission is free thanks to Free, Fun, Fridays. Call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500 for more information or to register.
Wednesday, July 17
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Seaport Grille in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Lunchtime Lecture by the Sea: America’s Kitchens, 11 a.m., The Thomas Jefferson Memorial, 9 Coolidge Point. $25 members of Historic New England, Cape Ann Museum, and Manchester Historical Museum; $35 nonmembers. For more information visit HistoricNewEngland.org or call 978-522-5540.
Thursday, July 18
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Boulevard and Farmers Market in Gloucester, senior van pickup starts 2 p.m., returning around 4 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, July 19
Manchester Council on Aging’s Peabody and Danvers malls, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Choose Northshore Mall or Liberty Tree Mall. $3 donation. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Tuesday, July 23
Manchester Senior Citizens Cookout, 12:15 p.m. at Tuck’s Point, catered by the Causeway, sponsored in part by the Friends of the Manchester Council on Aging. $8 per person. Prepaid reservations by July 19. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, July 24
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester, for candlepin bowling. Senior van pickup starts around 11:45 a.m. $4.25 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, July 25
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Friday, July 26
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to Trader Joe’s/T.J. Maxx/Walmart shopping area, senior van pick up around 10 a.m. $3 donation. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Saturday, July 27
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Sunday, July 28
Manchester Summerstage performs “The Music Man,” 6 p.m., Manchester Essex Regional High School, 36 Lincoln St., Manchester. Tickets sold before shows, $12 adults, $8 children under 12 and seniors.
Wednesday, July 31
Manchester Council on Aging’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup starts around 1 p.m., returns by 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St. Advance discounted sales online at Eventbrite. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 978-283-4258 or email dreamtimewellness@gmail.com.
saturday, Aug. 17
Nationally acclaimed Native American flutist Jonah Little performs, 5:30—7:30 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Beach St, Manchester. Tickets on Eventbrite or call 978-283-4258 or email: dreamtimewellness@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.