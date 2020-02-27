sunday, march 1
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, March 4
Manchester COA’s trip to Salem’s East Sakura Restaurant’s buffet, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m., $9.49 all you can eat. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
Thursday, March 5
Local author John Judge discuss his book “The Outdoor Citizen: Get Out, Give Back, Get Active,” 6:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 14 Union St. Free. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, March 6
Manchester COA’s trip to Ocean State Job Lots & Danvers Malls, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservation at 978-526-7500.
Saturday, March 7
Opening reception for Eve Perkins art exhibit at the Santander Bank, 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Santander Bank, 17 Union St., Manchester. “The Waterfront at Work & Play” watercolor and ink local plein-air.
sunday, march 8
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Thursday, March 12
Manchester COA’s trip to Boston Flower & Garden Show at Seaport World Trade Center, discounted ticket $16, limited to 18. Van pick up starts at 8:30 a.m., returns by 3 p.m. Call 978-526-7500.
saturday, march 14
Sons of the American Legion St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Raffle, 7 p.m. Legion Hall, 14 Church St. Only 100 tickets. Cash prizes range from $500 to $50. Tickets available at Legion Hall.
sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, March 18
Manchester COA’s lunch trip to Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Newburyport, senior van pickup starts around 11:30 p.m., return by about 3 p.m. Reservation at 978-526-7500.
Friday, March 20
Manchester COA’s trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, March 27
Manchester COA’s trip to the M.I.T. Museum in Cambridge, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., return by 2 p.m. See top architectural drawings collections, The Polaroid Project. $5 fee for ages 65+. senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m., Return around 2 p.m. Reservations at 978-526-7500.
