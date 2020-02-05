Thursday, Feb. 6
Free Income Tax Advice Thursdays, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Manchester Town Hall, 10 Central St. For qualified senior and low-income residents, with volunteer IRS counselors. Bring previous year’s returns. Appointments required. Call 978-526-7500.
Read with Certified Reading Partner and Therapy Dog Gus, 3:30, 3:45, 4 and 4:15 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Register at 978-526-7711.
Friday, Feb. 7
Manchester-Essex Regional School District Preschool Program screening, to assess 3- and 4-year-olds who may need special education/peer pal. By appointment at 43 Lincoln St. Call 978-525-6060.
Manchester Council on Aging’s trip to the Christmas Tree Shops, senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m. $3 donation requested. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie, for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Note: no program on Sunday, Feb. 16. Call 978-526-7711.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Opening Exhibit Reception with Cape Ann Artist KJ Carvalho, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Santander Bank, 17 Union St. Through March 4. Questions? Call 404-310-3998.
Monday, Feb. 10
Nonfiction Book Group meets, 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. To discuss “Crazy Brave,” by award-winning author Joy Harjo. New members welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
tuesday, Feb. 11
Afterschool Story Time Celebrates: Valentine’s Day, 3:30 p.m., in the children’s room at Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 4 and up. Register at 978-526-7711.
Seaside Garden Club special meeting, 7 p.m., Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point. Seed starting tips and tricks with Marie Patrice Masse. Guest fee is $5.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Babies, Books and More, 10:30 a.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., Children’s Room. For infants through 3 years. Call 978-526-7711.
Manchester COA’s movie matinee at AMC Theater at Liberty Tree Mall, senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. for a show before noon; any regular showing (not IMAX etc.) Return around 1:30 p.m. Sign up at 978-526-7500.
Knitting and crafting by the fireplace, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. For ages 7 and older, teens, adults. Crocheters, embroiderers, crafters bring handiwork. Call 978-526-7711.
Friday, Feb. 14
Manchester COA’s trip to Red’s Kitchen & Tavern in Peabody, senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m., for late breakfast or lunch. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Monday, Feb. 17
Manchester Public Library closed for Presidents’ Day, resumes regular hours Tuesday, Feb. 18, 1 to 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
375 Years of memory sharing & stories, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With renowned storyteller Elisa Pearmain. For adults and children ages 9 and up. Registration required at 978-526-7711.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Manchester COA’s monthly mystery ride, senior van pickup begins 1 p.m., return by 3 p.m. For information/reservation, call 978-526-7500.
Friday, Feb. 21
Manchester COA’s trip to the malls, 10 a.m. senior van pickup. Choose Northshore or Liberty Tree Mall. Call 978-526-7500.
saturday, Feb. 22
Elisa Pearmain leads memory sharing stories, 2 to 4 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. Light refreshments. All welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, Feb. 23
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
tuesday, Feb. 25
Manchester COA Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday lunch of the month, 12:15 pa.m. at the the Congregational Chapel, Catered by the Causeway, $8 each for the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations by Feb. 20th. Call 978-526-7500.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Manchester COA senior van goes shopping, senior van pickup 10 a.m., to the Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx shopping area as well as Walmart. Information/reservations, call 978-526-7500.
sunday, march 1
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, march 8
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, march 15
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
sunday, march 22
Book Nook STEAM activities and story time Sunday, 2 p.m., Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St. With preschool teacher Miss Melanie for ages 2-6. Siblings welcome. Call 978-526-7711.
